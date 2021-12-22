Top Asian News 1:04 p.m. GMT

China's Xi endorses Hong Kong's 'patriots only' election

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday endorsed Hong Kong’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” who have shown loyalty to Beijing could run as candidates. Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by politicians backed by China’s ruling Communist Party. Just 20 seats were directly elected, and the turnout of 30.2% was the lowest since the British handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. All candidates were vetted by a largely pro-Beijing committee before they could be nominated. Xi told Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie in Beijing on Wednesday that after the elections, he is certain Hong Kongers will join in “realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” “The execution of the new election system adheres to the “one country, two systems” principle," Xi said, referring to the increasingly threadbare framework under which Hong Kong was to retain its own political, social and financial institutions for 50 years after being transferred from British rule.