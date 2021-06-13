Top Asian News 5:15 p.m. GMT

The Independent

Over her long life the Queen has entertained almost every president during her lifetime, the only notable exception being Lyndon Johnson, who in fact never visited Europe during his time in office, his energies in foreign policy being almost entirely focused on Vietnam. Including President Truman, whom she met when she was heir to the throne, President Hoover, whom she encountered after he’d retired, and now Joe Biden, she’s done her bit for the special relationship with a total of 14 of these statesmen. The only other person alive today who might rival that claim is Henry Kissinger.