Top Asian News 1:06 a.m. GMT

The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.