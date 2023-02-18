Top Asian News 12:44 p.m. GMT

·1 min read

North Korea fires missile as US, S. Korea prepare for drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired a long-range missile from its capital into the sea off Japan, according to its neighbors, a day after it threatened to take strong measures against South Korea and the U.S. over their joint military exercises. According to the South Korean and Japanese militaries, the missile was fired on a high angle, apparently to avoid reaching the neighbors' territories, and traveled about 900 kilometers (560 miles) at a maximum altitude of 5,700 kilometers (3,500 miles) during an hourlong flight. The details were similar to North Korea’s Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile test flight in November, which experts said demonstrated potential to reach the U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • Cruz responds after Biden allegedly authorized $200 million fighter jet to shoot down $12 science project

    Sen. Ted Cruz has criticized President Joe Biden after a hobbyist group offered evidence to suggest the U.S. Air Force may have shot down one of their globe-trotting balloons.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Illinois hobby club fears its balloon was shot down by the USAF; NORAD responds

    A lost pico balloon belonging to an Illinois-based hobbyist club has emerged as a possible candidate for one of the three mysterious objects down by the U.S. Air Force since last week.

  • Russia’s losses up to 200,000 soldiers, most killed by artillery – UK MoD

    The losses of both the Russian army and "private military companies" during the year of war against Ukraine range from 175,000 to 200,000, including approximately 40,000-60,000 in killed in action, UK Defense Intelligence said in its daily Twitter update on Feb. 17.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Holding out against China in a row over reefs

    China and the Philippines both have rival claims in the South China Sea.

  • Antony Blinken 'warns Ukraine' against retaking Crimea

    Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned a Ukrainian attempt to retake Crimea would be a red line for Vladimir Putin that could escalate the conflict, it has been reported.

  • Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day — General Staff

    Russia has lost about 142,270 of its soldiers since starting its full-scale war in Ukraine, with 1,010 of them being killed by Ukrainian forces in the last day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Feb. 18

  • Ukraine's Security Council: Ukrainians ruined USSR, same to happen with Russia

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), is convinced that Ukraine's victory in the war will lead to the collapse of the Russian Federation. Source: Danilov on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "The fact is that they [Russians - ed.

  • U.S. jets intercept Russian warplanes near Alaska for 2nd time this week

    This was the second intercept — when an aircraft makes visual or electronic contact with another plane — in two days.

  • Top Russian Military Official Dead After Fall From 16th Floor

    Reuters/Alexey PavlishakA Russian military official in charge of financial provisions for the military district blamed for the Kremlin’s worst losses in Ukraine has been found dead after a nasty fall from a St. Petersburg high-rise.Marina Yankina, head of the department of financial provisions for the Western Military District, was found dead on a sidewalk on Wednesday morning, according to multiple local reports. She is just the latest in a growing list of Russian military officials, defense in

  • Undesignated 'Dogs of the Navy' Who Scrape Rust and Paint Ships Are Getting Help Finding New Jobs

    Among the many peculiarities that come with naval service, the Navy's practice of naming undesignated sailors stands out for its direct and potentially negative impact.

  • Rafael to show off laser weapon at IDEX, opens new facility in UAE

    The Gulf is a new market for Israel in the wake of the Abraham Accords, which saw the Jewish state improve diplomatic relations with several neighbors.

  • Answers slowly emerge on Chinese spy balloon, other UFOs. What we know

    The answers to questions about a Chinese spy balloon and a series of unidentified objects flying in or near American airspace are coming into focus.

  • Explosions heard in Armyansk in northern Crimea — photo and video reports

    An explosion was heard near Armyansk in northern Crimea near the Perekop Isthmus on Feb. 16, local independent Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported on Feb. 16.

  • ‘I feel like they stole her from us;’ Family suing Defense Department after death of daughter

    A Springfield family is suing the Department of Defense hoping to get justice for Kaylie Harris.

  • 'Bodies piled up' in Russian assault on Bakhmut

    STORY: Ukrainian forces on Thursday fought back against a punishing Russian assault... more than 36 missiles launched in the early hours, according to Ukraine's Air Force.&nbsp;Russia's current focus -- the small city of Bakhmut in Donetsk -- one of two regions that make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland.An area now partially occupied by Russia, where Ukrainian forces fight against an onslaught of Russian soldiers.&nbsp;A spokesman for Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade said&nbsp;the&nbsp;unit was battling waves of Russian troops.&nbsp;&nbsp;TARAS DZIOBA: “They have a lot of manpower. They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up. There is a trench where… They just don’t evacuate their wounded or killed. They just leave them there and send more waves and waves of people.”Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, and a major new offensive appears to be underway as the first anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion nears.Driving the battlefield gains for Russia is the Wagner group - mercenary forces swelled by prison recruits.In video released Thursday, &nbsp;Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would fall in a matter of weeks."I think Wagner Group will manage to encircle Bakhmut in March or April. Although it is very difficult to guess. It depends on Ukrainian activity. They are receiving new types of weapons now. I'm one hundred percent sure we will be destroying these Leopards. One hundred percent we'll sort out how to burn them."&nbsp;The mercenaries and Russian military have tried to take control of the city since last August, while defending Ukrainian forces have put up fierce resistance.Its capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance further west.&nbsp;Thursday's attack follows a pattern of heavy bombardments after Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic gains.NATO allies had met the previous day to plan more military support for Kyiv, as Ukraine burns through munitions fast and clamors for heavier firepower, including tanks and fighter jets.

  • In England's north, Ukraine's civilians become soldiers

    Hundreds of Ukrainian men charged across windswept northern England in army drills on Thursday, some of more than 10,000 sent to Britain over the last year to turn them into soldiers in the war against Russia. Under the tutelage of forces from Britain, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, among others, the Ukrainians will be taught over five weeks about the laws of armed conflict, urban and trench warfare, weaponry and battlefield medicine. Britain's government said on Thursday it aims to double the number taught in 2023 to 20,000, across a handful of locations around the country.

  • Black Hawk pilots killed in Alabama crash were experienced

    Two Tennessee National Guard pilots killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed along an Alabama highway were both experienced aviators with more than a dozen years of military service apiece, military officials said Thursday. The National Guard identified the pilots as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro.

  • Russian troops attacked seven hromadas of Sumy Oblast: dropped 6 bombs and VOG grenades

    The Russian occupying forces attacked seven hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram Details: Hromadas of Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Khotin, Nova Sloboda, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, and Shalyhyne came under fire.