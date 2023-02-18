Top Asian News 12:44 p.m. GMT

Reuters Videos

STORY: Ukrainian forces on Thursday fought back against a punishing Russian assault... more than 36 missiles launched in the early hours, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Russia's current focus -- the small city of Bakhmut in Donetsk -- one of two regions that make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland.An area now partially occupied by Russia, where Ukrainian forces fight against an onslaught of Russian soldiers. A spokesman for Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade said the unit was battling waves of Russian troops. TARAS DZIOBA: “They have a lot of manpower. They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up. There is a trench where… They just don’t evacuate their wounded or killed. They just leave them there and send more waves and waves of people.”Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, and a major new offensive appears to be underway as the first anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion nears.Driving the battlefield gains for Russia is the Wagner group - mercenary forces swelled by prison recruits.In video released Thursday, Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would fall in a matter of weeks."I think Wagner Group will manage to encircle Bakhmut in March or April. Although it is very difficult to guess. It depends on Ukrainian activity. They are receiving new types of weapons now. I'm one hundred percent sure we will be destroying these Leopards. One hundred percent we'll sort out how to burn them." The mercenaries and Russian military have tried to take control of the city since last August, while defending Ukrainian forces have put up fierce resistance.Its capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance further west. Thursday's attack follows a pattern of heavy bombardments after Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic gains.NATO allies had met the previous day to plan more military support for Kyiv, as Ukraine burns through munitions fast and clamors for heavier firepower, including tanks and fighter jets.