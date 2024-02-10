Top attorney in Flint water case under fire after comments surface from 2018 podcast

One of the main attorneys for lead-poisoned Flint residents is under fire after a recording surfaced showing he made derogatory comments about the city and survivors of lead poisoning in a 2018 podcast.

New York City attorney Corey Stern called Flint "a s--thole" when he appeared on the "Race Wars" podcast on Aug. 2, 2018.

That comment and others Stern made on the podcast were highlighted this week on the digital public affairs program, "Roland Martin Unfiltered."

On Friday, Stern accused one of the Flint contractors he is suing, Veolia North America, whose publicist sent out a news release about the coverage on the "Roland Martin Unfiltered" show, of taking isolated remarks out of context and orchestrating the resurfacing of the 5-year-old podcast to "shift the narrative" in ongoing litigation.

But Nayyirah Shariff, a Flint resident and director of Flint Rising, a coalition of community groups working to help people impacted by the Flint water crisis, said Stern's comments on the podcast were "extremely racist."

Stern's comments were featured as Michigan approaches the 10-year anniversary of the lead poisoning of Flint's drinking water, this April. No Flint resident has yet received a check from a $626.25-million civil settlement approved by a federal judge in 2021, although Stern and other attorneys, who are expected to receive close to a third of the settlement, have requested and received partial payments and have also requested interest earned on the principal settlement sum. Officials said last April they hoped checks would start going out to Flint residents by the end of 2023, but that has not happened.

"Nobody wants to be there; I'm there every week," Stern said in reference to work he was doing in Flint in 2016, related to the lawsuit against the state of Michigan and other defendants.

At another point in the podcast, Stern expressed concern that young victims of lead poisoning, like those in Flint, would spend proceeds from legal settlements on prostitutes and drugs.

Stern, speaking about settlements in lead poisoning cases generally, and not the Flint case specifically, said one of his jobs as an attorney is to protect plaintiffs in his cases from themselves.

“You get $2.5 million … you can spend that pretty fast," Stern said. “But if you give it to somebody who’s never had any money in their life and suddenly they have aunties and they have cousins and they have brothers … and they have lead poisoning … part of the job is to try to protect them from themselves and put it in a space where it will last them some decent amount of time.”

Bill Beteet, a Chicago comedian who was another guest on the podcast, then said that if "a kid" all of a sudden gets a $2 million check, "there's going to be some dead prostitutes."

Stern, laughing, replied: "That's right. And a lot of cocaine," which was followed by more laughter.

The vast majority of the more than 40,000 Flint residents who receive proceeds from the settlement are expected to receive nowhere near six-figure checks. Most checks are likely to be in the low thousands.

“For years Veolia has used a public relations machine to shift the narrative from their role in the Flint Water Crisis," Stern said in an emailed statement Friday. "In Veolia’s latest PR maneuver, it is peddling to the media a four-second snippet from a five-year-old podcast. In that podcast, which lasted over an hour, I talked at length about the damage caused by childhood lead poisoning and the tragic outcomes likely to occur for kids in Flint. But, Veolia denies that any children were lead poisoned in Flint and even denies that the water was unsafe. Instead, Veolia continues to attempt to distract from its role in the Water Crisis by attacking the lawyers representing the victims.”

A Free Press reporter listened to the entire "Race Wars" podcast on which Stern appeared. Many of the comments were irreverent and apparently joking but Stern's remarks did not appear to be otherwise taken out of context.

Veolia issued a statement that said Stern's "disgraceful comments attacking and degrading the people of Flint speak for themselves."

Shariff said if Stern was making jokes on the podcast about the city and legal settlements arising from lead poisoning, that only makes it more offensive.

One of the unspoken and racist ideas that led to the appointment of an emergency manager in Flint, which then led to the disastrous decision to switch the source of Flint's drinking water supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River, is the idea that Black people can't look after themselves or their money, Shariff said Friday.

"We have to send someone in to take care of them," is the racist message, she said.

The same message underlies Stern's remarks about protecting lead-poisoned plaintiffs from themselves, she said.

Shariff said her criticism of Stern's comments should in no way be seen as support for Veolia, which she said has "spent an untold amount of money to whitewash themselves of any type of responsibility around the water crisis." Flint Rising opposes privatization of public water systems, which is part of Veolia's business, she said.

Another Flint resident and activist, Arthur Woodson, said he supports Stern and also believes Veolia is trying to dig up dirt on Stern.

"He seems to be one of the only lawyers left willing to keep fighting for Flint residents," Woodson said of Stern in a Friday letter to U.S. District Judge Judith Levy, who is handling the Flint case.

In that letter, Woodson said he'd been contacted by Veolia's public relations firm about Stern's comments on the podcast. The employee of the PR firm, Actum, told him he was looking for Flint residents to comment for an article that would be appearing in the New York Post, Woodson said.

Late Friday, Levy issued an order for Stern and an attorney for Veolia to appear before her at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Levy said in the order she learned a public relations firm for Veolia "had contacted represented parties in the case" and had issued a news release "attacking plaintiffs' counsel's integrity and motivations." Tuesday's hearing would be "to determine what action from the court is appropriate," she said.

Flint's water crisis began in April 2014 after a state-appointed emergency manager switched the city's drinking water supply. It was intended as a temporary, cost-saving measure, but turned out to be a disastrous mistake. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has acknowledged it failed to require needed corrosion-control chemicals as part of the water treatment process.

After Flint River water began flowing, corrosive water caused lead to leach from joints, pipes and fixtures, causing a spike in toxic lead levels in the blood of Flint children and other residents.

Flint switched back to Detroit water in October 2015, but the risk remained because of damage to the city's water distribution infrastructure.

The city says work to replace lead service lines to Flint households, funded largely by the federal and state governments, is largely completed.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on X, @paulegan4.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Flint water case under fire after comments surface from 2018 podcast