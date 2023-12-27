Top baby name at Mayo Clinic Health System for 2023 is ...

Dec. 26—Liam is a boy's given name of Irish origin. That name also will be known for being the most popular among new parents overall at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin in 2023.

There was a three-way tie for the top female name chosen in 2023. Olivia, Mia, Hazel, and Sophia were the most selected female names by parents last year. Grace, Lillian and Eloise tied for the top names last year.

The Family Birth Center in Austin stayed extremely busy in 2023, having the third-most delivered babies among all Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin for the second year in a row.

Oliver, last year's top baby name, was the second most popular name. Noah, Henry, Joshua and Jack all tied for third for boy's names.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin also was named one of the best hospitals in the U.S. in 2022 and again in 2023, according to Newsweek.

Other noteworthy birthing statistics from 2023 include:

—51% of babies born were male. The previous two years, females ruled the roost.

—August was the busiest month in terms of deliveries at Mayo Clinic Health System. January had been the busiest month for three consecutive years prior to 2022.

—The heaviest baby delivered in 2023 was 10 pounds, 15 ounces.

Oliver is second in male names chosen nationwide according to BabyNames.com.