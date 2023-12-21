Top baby names of 2023: These were the most popular names at ThedaCare's Wisconsin hospitals

NEENAH — Two new names are at the top of the list for most popular baby names this year, according to ThedaCare, which said it collected data for babies born in its hospitals through Dec. 1.

Oliver was the most popular name for boys in 2023, replacing Henry.

For girls, Lainey was most popular this year, replacing Evelyn.

Other top names include the following:

Boys

Oliver Liam and Benjamin (tie) Maverick Henry Levi, William and Asher (tie)

Girls

Lainey Amelia, Lily/Liliana/Lillian and Olivia (tie) Emma Norah/Nora and Madelyn/Madeline (tie) Ava and Evelynn (tie)

In 2022, Henry was the top boys’ name among ThedaCare’s birthing locations, followed by Greyson (alternatively spelled Grayson), Liam, Oliver and Levi, respectively.

In 2022 for girl names, Evelyn (alternatively spelled Evelin) was the most popular, with Charlotte, Ava and Emma following. Fifth place was a tie between Rylee (Riley) and Sophia.

Across the country, according to BabyCenter, for the first time in five years, there was a new top baby boy name, with Noah overtaking Liam for the No. 1 spot. Liam is still in second place and Oliver stayed in third place, the same ranking it held in 2022.

This year’s top three baby girl names in the country are a repeat of last year’s, with Olivia, Emma and Amelia hanging on to spots one, two and three, respectively.

ThedaCare provides birth services at five locations: ThedaCare Regional Medical Center–Appleton, ThedaCare Medical Center–Berlin, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center–Neenah, ThedaCare Medical Center–Shawano and ThedaCare Medical Center–Waupaca.

