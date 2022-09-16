JPMorgan, ICBC Standard Bank Pull Back From China Metal Funding

Archie Hunter, Alfred Cang and Jack Farchy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and ICBC Standard Bank Plc are pulling back from metal financing in China after a series of crises and scandals, adding pressure to a sector already hard hit by the struggling economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

At least three metal trading companies have had credit lines frozen or reduced by either of the banks in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The lenders have pulled back after a liquidity crisis emerged at top copper trader Maike Metals International Ltd., said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Both JPMorgan and ICBC Standard Bank have financing relationships with Maike. It’s not clear whether the banks’ pullback from the Chinese metals market is a temporary freeze while they assess their situation, or a more permanent retreat.

Maike’s admission last month that it asked for government help with liquidity issues is further shaking confidence in the industry, coming after the nickel short squeeze that almost bankrupted Tsingshan Holding Group Co. in March, and two recent cases of missing metal used as collateral for financing deals.

JPMorgan had the largest exposure to Tsingshan of its roughly 10 banks and brokers, and was reviewing its commodities business in the wake of the nickel crisis, Bloomberg reported at the time. ICBC Standard Bank was also among Tsingshan’s banks and brokers.

Their recent withdrawal relates principally to repo deals, under which banks finance metal inventory by purchasing it from traders with an agreement to sell it back at a later date, and which are one of the main sources of credit in Chinese metals markets.

Spokespeople for JPMorgan and ICBC Standard Bank declined to comment.

Maike said this month that its domestic banks had agreed to give it some support, including by extending existing loans. However, many of its lenders and trading counterparties remain cautious. ICBC Standard Bank, for example, moved some copper out of China’s bonded zone, Bloomberg reported last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Silver is outperforming gold this month, and that’s just the start

    Silver has underperformed gold this year, but that could soon change as a scarcity in the silver market develops, lifting prices along with it, says Keith Weiner, founder and president of Monetary Metals.

  • Dollar Only Place to Hide in 2022 as Risk Assets Sink, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An overvalued dollar is now the only possible hedge for what’s turning into the biggest destruction of shareholder value since the global financial crisis, according to macro strategists at Citigroup Inc.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Optio

  • U.S. SEC's crypto guidelines push up costs for lenders, disrupting projects

    Banks' cryptocurrency projects have been upended by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accounting guidance that would make it too capital-intensive for lenders to hold crypto tokens on behalf of clients, according to more than half a dozen people with knowledge of the matter. A slew of lenders including U.S. Bancorp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, BNY Mellon, Wells Fargo & Co, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and State Street Corp offer or are working on crypto products and services for clients in a bid to tap in to the $1 trillion crypto market, according to their public statements and media reports.

  • Still The No. 1 Rule For Stock Market Investors: Always Cut Your Losses Short

    In the battle for investment survival, you can learn a lot from judo. The first and most important lesson in that martial art is the same for the stock market: damage control.

  • Modi’s Outreach to Putin Risks Putting India in US Crosshairs

    (Bloomberg) -- As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin and attends a summit with China’s Xi Jinping on Friday, he’ll need to avoid looking too chummy with the US’s two top adversaries.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Nar

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start to see a slowdown into the end of 2022 due to macro concerns. His checks show hyperscale orders are seeing "pushbacks," but no cancels, with Q3 trending flat quarter-over-quarter and Q4 "potentia

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

    After a hotter-than-expected August inflation report, it is clear that the market volatility investors have become accustomed to this year is not done just yet. With the return of volatility, investors might want to once again think about where they can invest their money for a steadier stream of income. Dividend stocks are certainly one category that fits this need, as long as companies can maintain their payouts.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    This fast-growing semiconductor company has been ravaged by the bear market, but this too shall pass.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • Is the housing market really crashing? Redfin’s chief economist shares her predictions

    Inflation is high and interest rates keep rising, leading to a lot of speculation about the housing market, with many throwing around the word “crash.”

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you think fast-growing companies are out of style, these two speedsters have more than doubled in recent months.

  • Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the most coveted stocks on the market for quite some time thanks to its rapid growth. Much of that growth in Nvidia stock is due to booming demand for the graphics cards that power a variety of applications ranging from gaming computers to data centers and vehicles. The loss of momentum in the key gaming GPU (graphics processing unit) business, as well as restrictions by the U.S. government on sales of data center chips to China, are going to weigh on Nvidia's performance in the short run.