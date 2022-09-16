JPMorgan, ICBC Standard Bank Pull Back From China Metal Funding

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and ICBC Standard Bank Plc are pulling back from metal financing in China after a series of crises and scandals, adding pressure to a sector already hard hit by the struggling economy.

At least three metal trading companies have had credit lines frozen or reduced by either of the banks in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The lenders have pulled back after a liquidity crisis emerged at top copper trader Maike Metals International Ltd., said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Both JPMorgan and ICBC Standard Bank have financing relationships with Maike. It’s not clear whether the banks’ pullback from the Chinese metals market is a temporary freeze while they assess their situation, or a more permanent retreat.

Maike’s admission last month that it asked for government help with liquidity issues is further shaking confidence in the industry, coming after the nickel short squeeze that almost bankrupted Tsingshan Holding Group Co. in March, and two recent cases of missing metal used as collateral for financing deals.

JPMorgan had the largest exposure to Tsingshan of its roughly 10 banks and brokers, and was reviewing its commodities business in the wake of the nickel crisis, Bloomberg reported at the time. ICBC Standard Bank was also among Tsingshan’s banks and brokers.

Their recent withdrawal relates principally to repo deals, under which banks finance metal inventory by purchasing it from traders with an agreement to sell it back at a later date, and which are one of the main sources of credit in Chinese metals markets.

Spokespeople for JPMorgan and ICBC Standard Bank declined to comment.

Maike said this month that its domestic banks had agreed to give it some support, including by extending existing loans. However, many of its lenders and trading counterparties remain cautious. ICBC Standard Bank, for example, moved some copper out of China’s bonded zone, Bloomberg reported last week.

