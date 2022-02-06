Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come 'any day'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Jake Sullivan
    American government official
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day," launching a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost."

The senior adviser to President Joe Biden offered another stark warning the day after U.S. officials confirmed that Russia has assembled at least 70% of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“If war breaks out, it will come at an enormous human cost to Ukraine, but we believe that based on our preparations and our response, it will come at a strategic cost to Russia as well,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan did not directly address reports that the White House has briefed lawmakers that a full Russian invasion could lead to the quick capture of Kyiv and potentially result in as many as 50,000 casualties as he made appearances on a trio of Sunday talk shows.

U.S. officials, who discussed internal assessments of the Russian buildup on the condition that they not be identified, sketched out a series of indicators suggesting that Putin intends to start an invasion in the coming weeks, although the size and scale are unclear. They stressed that a diplomatic solution appears to remain possible.

Among those military indicators: An exercise of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces that usually is held each fall was rescheduled for mid-February to March. That coincides with what U.S. officials see as the most likely window for invasion.

The administration has stepped up warnings in recent days that Russia increasingly seems intent on further invading Ukrainian territory.

Last week, Biden administration officials said that intelligence findings showed that the Kremlin had worked up an elaborate plot to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces that Russia could use as a pretext to take military action against its neighbor.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that the the scheme included production of a graphic propaganda video that would show staged explosions and use corpses and actors depicting grieving mourners.

“It could happen as soon as tomorrow or it could take some weeks yet,” Sullivan said. He added that Putin “has put himself in a position with military deployments to be able to act aggressively against Ukraine at any time now."

Still, Sullivan said that the administration held on to hope that the Russians would move to de-escalate the situation through diplomacy.

"The key thing is that the United States needs to be and is prepared for any of those contingencies and in lockstep with our allies and partners," Sullivan said. “We have reinforced and reassured our allies on the eastern flank."

Meanwhile, elite U.S troops and equipment landed Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hundreds more infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are still expected to arrive at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport. A U.S. Army Boeing C-17 Globemaster plane brought a few dozen troops and vehicles.

Their commander is Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, who on Aug. 30 was the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan.

“Our national contribution here in Poland shows our solidarity with all of our allies here in Europe and, obviously, during this period of uncertainty we know that we are stronger together,” Donahue said at the airport.

Biden ordered additional U.S. troops deployed to Poland, Romania and Germany to demonstrate America’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank amid the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. NATO’s eastern member Poland borders both Russia and Ukraine. Romania borders Ukraine.

The division can rapidly deploy within 18 hours and conduct parachute assaults to secure key objectives. Based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the division’s history goes back to 1917.

Biden is set to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday at the White House. Scholz has said that Moscow would pay a “high price” in the event of an attack, but his government’s refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, bolster its troop presence in eastern Europe or spell out which sanctions it would support against Russia has drawn criticism abroad and at home.

French President Emmanuel Macron was to arrive Monday in Moscow for talks with Putin, and in the days to come, Scholz will be there, too.

Sullivan expressed certainty that operation of the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline “will not move forward" if Russia further invades Ukraine. Construction of the pipeline is complete, but gas is not yet flowing.

“While it’s true that Germany has not sent arms to Ukraine, after the United States, they are the second largest donor to Ukraine in Europe," Sullivan said. "The great thing ... about having the kind of alliances we have with 30 NATO allies is that different allies are going to take different pieces of this.”

Sullivan appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” NBC's "Meet the Press" and ABC's “This Week.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sullivan: China will "end up owning some of the costs" if Russia invades Ukraine

    Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi made a show of reinforcing their unity against Western "interference," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the two would also be tied together in some manner if the Kremlin decides to invade Ukraine.Driving the news: “We believe that Beijing will end up owning some of the costs of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and that they should calculate that as they consider their engagements with the Russian government,” Sulli

  • Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

    Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say. The officials, who discussed internal assessments of the Russian buildup on condition they not be identified, sketched out a series of indicators suggesting Putin intends an invasion in coming weeks, although the size and scale are unclear. Among those military indicators: an exercise of Russia's strategic nuclear forces that usually is held each fall was rescheduled for mid-February to March.

  • Gen. Milley says Kyiv could fall within 72 hours if Russia decides to invade Ukraine: sources

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told lawmakers that Kyiv could fall within 72 hours if a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine took place, multiple congressional sources tell Fox News.

  • National security adviser: Russia could invade Ukraine 'any day now'

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that Russian military forces could invade Ukraine "any day now." During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Sullivan told host Martha MacCallum, however, that Russia could still choose to take a diplomatic path. "Well, what I can tell you Martha is that we are in the window, Any day now. Russia could take military action against Ukraine or it could be a couple of weeks from now or Russia...

  • Lebanon returns 337 artifacts of different eras to Iraq

    Lebanon's Ministry of Culture handed over to Iraq on Sunday 337 ancient artifacts that had been on display in a Lebanese museum for years. The items, which included clay tablets, were returned by Minister of Culture Mohammed Murtada to Iraq’s ambassador to Lebanon during a ceremony held at the National Museum of Beirut. Murtada told Iraq’s state-run news agency in a Saturday report that a Lebanese committee had been investigating the items since 2018.

  • Can Allison Gollust Survive at CNN After Jeff Zucker’s Ouster?

    "I can't imagine it is tenable," one former CNN senior executive says of the chief marketing officer's prospects

  • Why Build Back Better is both dead and alive

    The position of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Build Back Better? As clear as the Pope's Window after an application of Windex.

  • European allies urge for diplomacy between U.S. and Russia amid fears of an attack in Ukraine

    Tensions have escalated as Russian forces are in their final stages to mount a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. President Biden is sending thousands of U.S. troops to Eastern Europe as a show of force as European allies continue to push for diplomacy, scheduling meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy next week. Christina Ruffini has more from the White House.

  • North Korea seeks to produce material for nukes: UN experts

    North Korea continued to develop nuclear and ballistic missile programs in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, U.N. experts said in a new report.

  • Flint police captain killed Friday in head-on collision with wrong-way driver

    Flint Police Department confirmed that Capt. Collin Birnie died in a traffic crash Friday night driving home after his shift.

  • Low-income, uninsured face hurdles to obtain Covid antivirals

    When Regina Schearack and her 85-year-old father began to develop Covid symptoms last month, they went to get tested at a pharmacy in Midway, Georgia.

  • Up to 50,000 civilian casualties and Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, could fall in days if Russia mounts a full-scale invasion, report says

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine by Russia could be the largest military offensive in Europe since World War II, says a Washington Post report.

  • Jennifer Beals Objected to Being Called ‘Master’ on ‘Book of Boba Fett’

    "I felt in this world I'm creating... perhaps we can choose better language," the actress said of the creative decision.

  • Germany discussing sending more troops to Lithuania - defence minister

    Germany is considering deploying additional troops to Lithuania, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said, as tensions remained high over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. In an interview with the Funke media group to be published online on Sunday and in newspapers on Monday, Lambrecht said Germany was "already making an important contribution in Lithuania" by leading a NATO battlegroup.

  • EXPLAINER: What happens to Europe's energy if Russia acts?

    Fears are rising about what would happen to Europe’s energy supply if Russia were to invade Ukraine and then shut off natural gas exports in retaliation for U.S. and European sanctions. The tensions show the risk of Europe’s reliance on Russia for energy, which supplies about a third of the continent's natural gas. While the U.S. has pledged to help by boosting exports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, there’s only so much it can produce at once.

  • Opinion: Super Bowl halftime show part of nation's culture wars

    The Super Bowl halftime show could end up being the best ever. But even before the event, some are attacking Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg as anti-American.

  • CNN exec Zucker's ouster shows peril of hiding work romance

    For all the potential peril of a workplace romance, the most common source of trouble, experts say, is allowing it to remain a secret. A case in point was this week’s abrupt ouster of longtime CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker, who said he was ‘’wrong’’ in not being upfront with the network about a consensual relationship he was having with another executive. Zucker only acknowledged his relationship with CNN chief marketing officer Allison Gollust after being questioned about it during an investigation of now-fired anchor Chris Cuomo.

  • Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions

    Russia on Saturday sent a pair of long-range nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over its ally Belarus amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said the two Tu-22M3 bombers practiced interacting with the Belarusian air force and air defense during a four-hour mission. The flight followed several similar patrols over Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north.

  • I want to retire to the San Diego coast. My son wants to invest in real estate. Should I rent a home from him, and rent our $2.5M San Francisco pad to our son?

    'I've proposed that he buy a house or condo somewhere on the San Diego coast that he will rent to us. Then, he and a couple of his friends can rent our house in the Bay Area where they all work.'

  • 'It's a life-changer': Homeless mom in Sheboygan shares gratitude after over $70K is raised on GoFundMe for 'forever home'

    Ashley Mckinnie — homeless and in a wheelchair with a 3-year-old daughter — says she 'will never have to worry again' because of the donations.