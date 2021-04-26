Top Biden economic adviser confirms plan to nearly double capital gains tax

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Rummler
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, formally announced President Biden's plan to nearly double the capital gains tax as a means to fund massive economic proposals at Monday's White House press briefing.

Why it matters: Deese stressed that Biden's proposal to raise federal taxes on sold assets and investments would not affect most households.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden wants a 39.6% top rate on long-term cap gains, up from the current 20% rate, for those earning at least $1 million of annual investment income, Axios' Dan Primack reports.

  • An ACA-related investment tax would bring the federal toll to 43.4% for top earners.

  • The administration is now preparing for negotiations with Capitol Hill.

What he's saying: "This change will only apply to three-tenths of a percent of taxpayers, which is not the top one percent," he said. "It's not even the top one-half of one percent. We're talking about three-tenths of a percent. That's about 500,000 households in the country that we're talking about."

  • "For the typical Americans, most of their income comes from wages, so for people making less than a million dollars a year, about 70% of their income comes from wages," he said.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • White House says capital gains tax would hit 0.3% of taxpayers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's forthcoming capital gains tax hike proposal would affect only a 0.3% slice of U.S. taxpayers, a top economic aide said on Monday. Biden is set this week to propose nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, Reuters has reported, in what would be the highest tax rate on investment gains since the 1920s. The soon-to-be-announced tax hike will treat those investment gains as wages for top earners and applies only to about 500,000 households, according to Brian Deese, who runs Biden's policy-writing National Economic Council.

  • As U.S. capital gains tax hike looms, wealthy look for ways to soften the blow

    Wealth advisers are counseling clients to max out their retirement accounts, park gains in tax-deferred opportunity zone funds and even sell some assets to avoid being clobbered by a potential U.S. capital gains tax hike. The White House will this week propose nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, Reuters and other media outlets reported, in what would be the highest tax rate on investment gains since the 1920s. Any changes will be hard-fought in Congress, where Democrats hold a slim majority, and the final tax rate will likely be lower than the White House's opening salvo.

  • Stocks Rise as Investors Reassess Capital Gains Tax

    U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday as Wall Street reassessed concerns arising from news that the White House could seek a hike to the capital gains tax.

  • Best Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week

    Last week was slightly downbeat for Wall Street on talks of a capital gain tax hike.

  • Stocks mostly higher Monday ahead of busy earnings week

    U.S. stocks opened mostly higher Monday as corporate earnings reports continued to roll in and ahead of a Wednesday meeting of the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64 points, 0.2%, to open near 34,107, while the S&P 500 gained 8 points, 0.2%, to start trading near 4,189. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.3%, or about 35 points, and traded near 14,0152. Stocks notched a weekly decline Friday as the suggestion of higher taxes bit at already pricey valuations. Still, most analysts think there are more tailwinds than obstacles ahead for equities. Earnings continue to surprise to the upside, including those from elevator maker Otis Worldwide in the premarket session Monday, and deals are getting done: on Monday, shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. were higher after the Michigan-based bank announced an agreement to be acquired by New York Community Bancorp. Inc. .

  • Netflix's $5 Billion Buyback Plan Doesn't Make Any Sense

    Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock price recently tumbled after the company posted its first-quarter earnings. It cleared analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its subscriber growth and second-quarter guidance missed expectations. Netflix's revenue rose 24% year over year to $7.16 billion, beating expectations by $20 million.

  • Facebook ad chief warns company may have damaged advertisers by overstating potential reach

    Facebook executive Carolyn Everson issued a warning over claims that the social network hurt advertisers by overestimating the audience they were reaching on the site, saying the company had to "prepare for the worst here", according to filings which were unredacted over the weekend. Ms Everson, who acts as vice-president of Facebook's Global Business Group, had addressed allegations that the "potential reach" metric used by Facebook had been inflated in 2017, in emails released as part of a class-action lawsuit and first reported by the Financial Times. Facebook is battling the California lawsuit, which was filed in 2018 and which claims that executives knew that the "potential reach" figures given out by the company to advertisers for an idea of how many people would see their adverts were misleading and included fake or duplicate accounts. The company has previously claimed that advertisers pay for clicks and impressions, instead of their "potential reach" - a figure it says is based on estimates. However, Ms Everson wrote in 2017 that advertisers' planning was "clearly impacted" by the metric. She said: "We are going to get really criticized for that (and justifiably so). If we overstated how many actual real people we have in certain demos, there is no question that impacted budget allocations. We have to prepare for the worst here.” It follows revelations that other Facebook employees were concerned over the metric, with one product manager stating in an internal email, also released as part of the lawsuit, that the company had made revenue "based on wrong data". Lawyers for the small business owner behind the case point to research which they say shows that in some parts of the US, Facebook's "potential reach" metric was more than the population of that region. Facebook has said it would continue to vigorously defend itself, and that the allegations are "without merit". In a response to the release of the unredacted emails, a spokesperson said: "As we’ve always said, ‘potential reach’ is a helpful planning tool that advertisers are not billed on. We explain what it is and the factors that may influence its calculation in our ads interfaces. "It’s clear these old emails are being cherry-picked to fit the plaintiffs’ narrative. They reflect a team being asked to work through a developing issue and then provide recommendations to leadership - nothing more."

  • Democratic senators call on Biden to expand Medicare in American Families Plan

    Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and 16 Democratic senators sent President Biden a letter on Sunday calling for his American Families Plan to significantly expand Medicare. Why it matters: The plan, expected to be announced ahead of Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday, is one of several massive proposals brought by the administration to ease mass economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. The White House is expected to propose funding the plan by raising tax rates for the wealthiest Americans, Axios has confirmed. What they're saying: The senators urge Biden to lower the age requirement to receive Medicare — which is available to those 65 and older or younger people with disabilities — and to cover hearing, dental and vision through Medicare plans. "We have an historic opportunity to make the most significant expansion of Medicare since it was signed into law," the senators, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), Dick Durbin (Ill.) and Ben Cardin (Md.), wrote."We look forward to working with you to make this a reality and, in the process, substantially improve the lives of millions of older Americans and persons with disabilities."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As Venmo Accepts Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Post office scandal: Ex-boss quits director jobs after scandal

    Paula Vennells steps down from Dunelm and Morrisons after an IT scandal which saw workers wrongfully convicted.

  • Stock market has 'a lot of froth' right now: strategist

    Matt Maley, Managing Director and Chief Market Strategist at Miller Tabak, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how markets are faring amid the pandemic and outlook for long-term interest rates.

  • Can Earnings Send Advanced Micro Devices to New Highs?

    Business is humming for Advanced Micro Devices but the stock has been struggling for direction. Will earnings finally propel it higher? Let's look at the chart.

  • U.S. ‘determined’ to help India: Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said the United States stands ready to help India deal with a massive spike in coronavirus cases, noting that India helped Americans at the start of the health crisis.On Twitter, Biden said, quote: "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need."Earlier on Sunday, the White House said the U.S. will immediately provide raw materials to help India manufacture the Covishield vaccine, along with medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to what has been billed a 'COVID tsunami'. Washington said it would also send therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits and ventilators.The U.S. was under mounting pressure to help India, where oxygen plants are being pushed to the brink. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, as the country set a global record for new COVID-19 infections in a single day. U.S. officials are also actively considering sending India its unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that have not yet been approved for use domestically, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC on Sunday. In India - time is of the essence -- with a rate of one COVID-19 death in just under every four minutes in Delhi alone, as its underfunded healthcare system buckles.

  • Great fits for the Packers at top need positions in 2021 NFL draft

    A look at prospects that fit the Packers perfectly at each need position in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Tesla Stock Near Buy Point With Earnings On Tap While New Risk Emerges

    Tesla is expected to report a big Q1 earnings gain late Monday, after notching a 109% increase in deliveries.

  • When It Comes to a Travel Restart All Vaccines Are Not Equal

    (Bloomberg) -- With the resumption of global travel on the horizon, some people are discovering that their choice of vaccine could determine where they’re allowed to go.Already, the European Union is planning to allow Americans vaccinated with shots approved by their drug agency to enter over the summer, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen suggested in a New York Times interview Sunday.This means that those who have shots by Chinese makers like Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. are likely to be barred from entry for the foreseeable future, with stark consequences for global business activity and the revival of international tourism.As inoculation efforts ramp up around the world, a patchwork of approvals across countries and regions is laying the groundwork for a global vaccine bifurcation, where the shot you get could determine which countries you can enter and work in.For Chinese citizens who venture abroad regularly, and western nationals wanting to pursue business opportunities in the world’s second-largest economy, a dilemma is emerging about which shot to opt for. China so far recognizes only Chinese-made shots, and its vaccines are not approved in the U.S. or Western Europe.Hong Kong citizen Marie Cheung travels to mainland China regularly for her work with an electric vehicle company, a routine that’s been interrupted by lengthy mandated quarantine stays since the pandemic began.Of the two vaccine options available in the city -- one from Sinovac and another developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE -- Cheung plans to sign up for Sinovac for easier movement in and out of the mainland. Meanwhile, her British husband will go for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, she says to boost his chances of visiting family in the U.K.“For people who need to work in or return to mainland, the Chinese vaccine is the only option for them,” Cheung said. “Westerners will only choose the vaccine recognized by their home country.”For millions of people worldwide who can’t choose which vaccines they get, the risk of more places becoming selective about which shots they recognize, especially given the vaccines’ varying efficacy rates, creates the possibility that even fully inoculated, people’s travel could still be limited -- with consequences for international business activity and the tourism industry.What’s the Best Covid Vaccine? Why It’s Not So Simple: QuickTakeThe EU plans to introduce vaccine passes as of June, which will allow travel for those inoculated or recently recovered from Covid and are thus considered immune. According to the draft of the regulation -- subject to ongoing negotiations between EU governments and the European Parliament -- all vaccines approved by the bloc’s drugs regulator will be acceptable for travel, though EU members are “encouraged” to accept vaccines that have secured World Health Organization approval for emergency use and recognize certificates issued by non-EU nations. The final decision on which vaccines will be accepted rests on individual member states.“A global division of peoples based around vaccine adoption will only exacerbate and continue the economic and political effects of the pandemic,” said Nicholas Thomas, associate professor in health security at the City University of Hong Kong. “It will risk the world being divided into vaccine silos based on vaccine nationalism rather than medical necessity.”Mutual RecognitionMany countries have shut their borders amid the pandemic, some allowing entry only to citizens, and even then with weeks-long quarantines after arrival. While vaccines are seen as the way to remove those entry barriers, considerable uncertainty remains over how, or if, nations will differentiate the at least 11 shots available worldwide.Governments from China to Europe are discussing vaccine passports -- easily accessible and verifiable certifications stating that an individual has been inoculated -- but it’s unclear if countries will pursue universal recognition of all shots, or be selective on which they choose to recognize, particularly with the rise of virus variants and questions over whether the current crop of vaccines are as effective against them.China eased visa application requirements for foreigners who had been inoculated with Chinese shots in March, including the ability to skip Covid tests or fill out travel declaration forms. The country’s homegrown vaccines are only available in some countries, like Brazil, Pakistan and Serbia. You can’t get Sinovac or the other Chinese shots in the U.S.But in a sign that Beijing may be cognizant of the economic costs of being selective on vaccines, the Chinese embassy in Washington said this week that travelers who had taken certain western shots could still enter the country if they were departing from Dallas in Texas. State media has indicated that the Pfizer-BioNTech shot is likely to be approved mid-year.“We do think that it’s important to get a very high percentage of the community vaccinated and the best way to do that is to offer choice,” said Ker Gibbs, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. As a key market and source of business for companies around the world, China’s border restrictions -- among the world’s strictest -- have “had a major impact on our ability to conduct business,” he said.A Vaccine Passport Is the New Golden Ticket as the World Reopens“Just speaking with our members, mobility is a high priority for us both in terms of allowing our executives to come in and out of China, but also to have their dependents travel back to China,” Gibbs said. “That’s been a big problem.”China isn’t the only place that’s restricting access to people with certain vaccinations. Iceland currently omits Chinese and Russian vaccines from the list of those it approves for entry.The question of vaccine recognition is a key one for tourism-dependent countries, with the $9 trillion global travel industry effectively paralyzed since the pandemic began.China’s approach to this issue may impact their decision-making, as Chinese tourists have been among the biggest groups of foreign visitors to travel hot spots in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand and capitals as far away as Paris before the pandemic.There were 155 million outbound tourists in 2019 spending more than $133 billion abroad, according to the China Tourism Academy, a government think tank and subsidiary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. While Indonesia, home to Bali, and Thailand have approved and are administering Chinese shots, New Zealand and Australia -- which has seen its relations with China deteriorate the past year over the virus and trade -- do not.“I don’t know how practical it will be for western countries to recognize Chinese vaccines given the geopolitical environment,” said Ether Yin, a partner at Trivium China, a Beijing-based consultancy. “But there won’t be a true resumption of global travel or economy without the inclusion of China, plus dozens of economies who used Chinese vaccines.”Katy Niu, a 26-year old Chinese citizen, is a skiing enthusiast and frequent traveler living in Beijing. It’s unclear whether she’ll be returning to international slopes like those in Japan’s Hokkaido anytime soon. Prior to the pandemic, she used to travel internationally at least three times a year, from shopping on Paris’s Champs Elysées to relaxing on a Southeast Asian beach.Niu hasn’t gotten a vaccine yet, saying she didn’t feel any urgency since she’s not currently able to travel -- and doesn’t see it opening up in the near future.“If other countries don’t recognize the Chinese vaccine, does that mean vaccination is not going to make a difference?” she said. “We are not offered a western vaccine anyways -- we don’t have a choice.”(Adds information on EU in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • House Democrats push Biden to lower Medicare eligibility age

    As President Biden prepares to roll out his next major legislation, Democrats press for investments in Medicare, prescription drug prices and childcare.

  • All Best Actor Oscar Winners in Academy Award History

    The first Academy Awards ceremony in 1929 had 13 categories. Now there are 24, and while the categories have changed over time, the honors for best actor and actress have remained steady for 90 years. Some of the actors’ wins were groundbreaking, while others are mystifying. But all are interesting. Here are all the best […]

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.