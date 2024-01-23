Top Biden White House aide heads to the campaign

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon is set to head over to the campaign, according to three people familiar with the move.

The move signals a new stage in the president’s reelection efforts, with an emphasis placed on better coordination between the White House and Wilmington.

O’Malley Dillon was President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign manager and has served as a trusted aide inside the administration since it began.

It is not yet clear what her title will be on the campaign though the expectation is she will have a senior role in helping direct the campaign efforts. The current manager, Julie Chávez Rodríguez will retain her post. Prior campaigns have had senior staff come in from the White House to help manage communications and operations. But the move for O’Malley Dillon comes as some Biden insiders and Democrats complained about the need for the reelection campaign to pick up the pace of operations and fears that too much power was centered in the West Wing.

