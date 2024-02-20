Top bluegrass musicians will vie for prizes during Fiddle Fest at Shelton State

An event celebrating bluegrass music and talented local musicians will return to Shelton State Community College.

The 2024 Fiddle Fest and Southeastern Fiddle Championship will be held Saturday on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College, 9500 Old Greensboro Road.

Admission to the festival is free.

“It seems hard to believe now that we were ever concerned about the life of this event,” said Glenn Taylor, president and chief executive officer of the Community Foundation of West Alabama.

“It has been so exciting to see our community support Fiddle Fest, and we look forward to its continued growth in the years to come,” Taylor said.

The Community Foundation of West Alabama, Visit Tuscaloosa and the Alabama State Council on the Arts and Shelton State Community College serve as sponsors of the Fiddle Fest.

The festival will include food and drink vendors, arts and crafts, musical performances and other family friendly-activities.

The highlight of the festival will be the eighth annual Southeast Fiddle Championship.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with competitions beginning at 9 a.m.

Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Jake Atherton competes in the youth division during Fiddle Fest 2023 at Shelton State Saturday.

More than $7,500 in prize money will be awarded in a variety of categories, with top prize money being awarded to the first-place bluegrass band, as well as the grand champion fiddle player.

In previous years, the Fiddle Fest has been held at Kentuck Park and Black Warrior River. There has also been a similar event held at McFarland Mall in the past.

For more information, go to thefiddlefest.com.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Music and more: Shelton State will host 2024 Fiddle Fest