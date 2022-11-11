Top Border Official Being Forced Out amid Long-Running Migrant Crisis

The commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being pressured to leave his position after presiding over record levels of illegal immigration.

Chris Magnus was put on notice that he must resign or be fired, two people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

Magnus sent an email to employees on Friday saying he had no intention of resigning, the New York Times reported. Should Magnus refuse to resign, he would be the first Biden administration political appointee to be fired.

The Department of Homeland Security is supposedly recalibrating management and operations as migrants continue to flood across the border in record numbers, overwhelming personnel and government resources.

Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, confirmed to AP that Magnus was being forced out of his role.

Magnus originally told the Los Angeles Times that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanded he step down or be terminated. The official said he would refuse to willingly exit.

