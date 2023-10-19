Top Boy ‘glamourises’ drug dealing, claims Britain’s top county lines police officer

The series, set on a fictional London estate, follows an organised crime group that uses children to peddle heroin and cocaine - William Richards/Netflix

A senior police officer has criticised the television drama Top Boy for glamourising the life of drug-dealing gangsters.

The Bafta-winning Netflix series, which is set on a fictional London estate, follows the activities of an organised crime group that uses children to peddle heroin and cocaine.

The characters are depicted as having access to vast amounts of money and luxury cars.

But Commander Paul Brogden, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for county lines, said that far from being glamorous, the reality was “dangerous”, “violent” and “exploitative”.

The term county lines refers to urban-based dealers who push their drugs in more rural areas, using dedicated phone lines to take orders from customers.

The gangs are notorious for exploiting children to work as drug runners, and taking over the homes of vulnerable people to store narcotics.

Mr Brogden said: “Series such as Top Boy glamourise what is effectively a life of crime, this is violence, this is exploitation.

“This is not being a gangster, it’s about being exploited and being drawn into a life of crime, often that ends in misery. It’s incredibly violent. It’s an unsafe place to be.”



His comments came as it emerged that more than 1,600 suspected members of county lines drug dealing gangs had been arrested in one week of action across England and Wales.

Police forces also seized more than £2.4 million of cash and drugs in a series of coordinated raids.

A total of 710 people, including 58 children, were referred to safeguarding services as possible victims of exploitation by the gangs.

Mr Brogden added: “County lines drug dealing destroys lives, and we are committed to tackling the supply of illegal drugs, and the exploitation and violence that is frequently associated with it.

“Our message is clear to anyone running county lines across the country – we will be relentless in our pursuit of you, we will shut down your county lines, we will take drugs off our streets, and we will rescue those who are being exploited by you.”

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, said: “Vile thugs running county lines drug gangs blight our communities and groom the most vulnerable in society for their personal gain.

“Our police officers are working every day to break up these criminal networks pushing illegal drugs on our streets, and since April 2022 they have shut down over 1,700 county lines through the County Lines Programme.

“My message is clear. We will not tolerate illegal drugs of any kind, and we must rid our communities of these criminals.”

