Top Brazil Aluminum Maker to Expand in Bet on Global Shortfall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mariana Durao
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The aluminum unit of Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim SA is betting on a shortfall of the metal used in everything from beer cans to plane parts.

Cia. Brasileira de Aluminio plans to invest 4 billion reais ($748 million) in the next five years as it overhauls and expands operations, Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Carvalho said in an interview. The company that made its Brazilian trading debut in July after a 1.4 billion-real offering also wants to do deals along the value chain.

The growth plans align with CBA’s view that aluminum is heading into a supply deficit as global de-carbonization efforts boost demand at a time when China is restricting smelting. The metal used to reduce vehicle weight has held up better than most commodities amid growing delta variant concerns, and is up 44% in the past year.

CBA plans to upgrade plants to reduce emissions and bring back some capacity idled during Brazil’s 2014 energy crisis. The project pipeline also includes renewable energy, dry-waste disposal and additional billet output from scrap.

Read More: Most Miners Are Falling Short of Carbon Cuts Needed for UN Goal

At the same time, the company is seeking a partner to develop a 2 billion-real bauxite project called Rondon in the northern state of Para. The strategy is to export 4.5 million tons to position CBA as an alternative for clients in China and the Middle East currently supplied by Guinea.

“We’re having conversations with potential partners in Brazil and abroad,” Carvalho said. “It could be someone who does a long-term supply contract or an investor with its own take.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock Joins $200 Million in Funding for Startup Breeze Air

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Knighthead Capital Management are investing in a $200 million second round of capital to support the expansion of startup low-cost carrier Breeze Airways. The funding also includes additional investments by Peterson Partners Inc. and Sandlot Partners, which helped provide an initial $100 million in capital that backed the May start of flights by the Salt Lake City-based carrier, Breeze Aviation Group Inc. said Wednesday.Breeze, which offers nonstop flights from

  • Illumina closes $7.1 billion deal for cancer test maker Grail amid regulatory hurdles

    The life sciences company said there is no legal impediment to the closure in the United States and that the move will ensure the deal does not expire before the regulatory processes conclude. The cash-and-stock deal was announced in September last year by Illumina to gain access to Grail's flagship Galleri blood test used to diagnose cancers at early stages when the disease is easier to treat. The deal will face a trial https://bit.ly/3z1pbHV on Aug. 24 at the FTC, which had in March filed a complaint seeking to block the deal, arguing that Illumina is the sole provider of the DNA sequencing that Grail uses and could prevent others from entering the market.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Overnight demand for Fed facility hits record $1.12 trillion Wednesday

    Demand for the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase program hit a new high on Wednesday as banks, money-market funds and others park some $1.12 trillion dollars in the facility overnight.

  • California’s Fires Exhaust the 10,000-Strong Army Fighting Them

    (Bloomberg) -- There are over 10,000 firefighters battling unprecedented blazes in California, but that isn’t enough and the state is having a hard time finding more as flames rage across the western U.S. and Canada. Twelve major wildfires are now burning in the Golden State, forcing 31,000 people to flee their homes. Dry winds raking Northern California helped the Caldor Fire east of Sacramento jump from 6,500 acres to more than 53,700 acres in a single day Tuesday, seriously damaging the town

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • Virologist suggests coronavirus origin theorists are missing a cover-up that's 'staring them right in the face'

    Virologist suggests coronavirus origin theorists are missing a cover-up that's 'staring them right in the face'

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Moose stomps on 79-year-old woman taking dog out in yard, Colorado officials say

    The woman took the dog out on a leash after seeing the moose earlier in the day.

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Nvidia beat Wall Street expectations on its Q2 2022 earnings thanks to the strength of its gaming and data center businesses.

  • Edmunds: How to calculate an electric vehicle's charge costs

    One of the challenges people have with electric vehicles is figuring out how much they cost to operate. The price of fully charging an electric vehicle’s battery can vary wildly depending on when and where you charge it. For the bigger picture, you should also include the amortized cost of buying and installing a home charging station and the rates your utility company charges.

  • Michigan wedding party saved by a Ford F-150's on-board generator

    Ford made an on-board generator available on several variants of the latest F-150 to let workers run power tools off the grid. Rachna Nanda Kumar and Vetrivel Chandrasekaran got married on a rainy August day in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Big storms delayed the reception by about two hours, according to the Detroit Free Press, but the sky cleared in time for the wedding party to start.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 29 Stocks That Every Retiree Should Own

    It's hard to imagine that there's an investor in America -- particularly one nearing retirement age -- who didn't rethink their strategy between the outbreak of the virus and today. A lot has changed...

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.