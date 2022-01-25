Campspot is Honoring and Recognizing the Top Camping Destinations, Best Camper Experiences, Best Campsites and Much More

In the past several years, there has been tremendous growth in the outdoor travel industry. The increased popularity of camping has been fueled by a combination of long-term trends and more immediate factors related to the pandemic, such as remote work, vacations closer to home, and travelers seeking safe, outdoor vacations away from crowds. Recently, Michael Scheinman, Chief Executive Officer at Campspot, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the top camping destinations in America and results from the first annual Campspot Awards.

Camping really surged during COVID and has become a go-to option for friends and families to have a fun, safe, socially distant, outdoor vacation. Once people got a flavor for camping, they wanted to keep doing it. For example, from Q2 2020 to Q2 2021:

The number of parks on Campspot increased by 145% Nights camped increased 191% The percent of customers who were repeat bookers grew by 21% Reservations placed increased 193%

Campspot is now the largest online camping marketplace in North America, with over 140,000 campsites across the United States and Canada

According to a customer survey we conducted last year, high quality showers / bathhouses (36%) was the top amenity that matters most when booking a campsite, followed closely by family activities (32%). Family vacation time (27%) was the number one reason consumers say they camp, and not surprisingly, family is who most respondents said they typically camp with (52%). Camping with friends was the second most popular response when it comes to camping companions (22%) followed by spouse (12%), an organized camping or outdoors group (8%), and solo (6%).

Some of the top Campgrounds in the US include Angel Fire RV Resort in Angel Fire, NM, Cava Robles RV Resort in Paso Robles, CA, and Dark Sky RV Campground in Kanab, UT. A few of the most popular campgrounds include Santa Cruz Redwoods RV Resort in Felton, CA, Canyonlands RV Resort & Campground in Moab, UT, and Oceanside RV Resort & Campground in Coos Bay, OR

About Michael Scheinman:

As CEO, Scheinman focuses on growing Campspot’s user and supplier base, while continuing to enhance the site’s products, features and functionality. An executive with more than 10 years in the travel industry, Scheinman brings a breadth of experience in e-commerce, technology, and corporate strategy. Prior to joining Campspot, Scheinman headed up Orbitz and CheapTickets, two portfolio brands of online travel giant Expedia Group. Prior, he served as general manager for the lodging division at Hotwire, another of the group's brands. He has also held leadership positions in hotel partnerships, product management, marketing, and business operations. Scheinman holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Cornell University, where he studied Hotel Administration

About Campspot:

Campspot is a leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more, providing access to more than 140,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot’s real-time, cloud-based campground management solution enables a best-in-class reservation system (site inventory and ancillary add-ons) by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools (utility billing, housekeeping tracking, etc.) to provide the best possible user experience. Campspot provides an intuitive easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning a vacation seamless. For more information, please visit www.campspot.com. Follow Campspot on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Download the Campspot Mobile App on Apple IOS HERE and Android HERE.

