Top career U.S. EPA auto official moving to head climate office: memo

FILE PHOTO: Podium awaits the arrival of U.S. EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler to address staff at EPA Headquarters in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top career official at the Environmental Protection Agency in charge of the office overseeing vehicle emissions and biofuel standards will swap roles at the agency on Aug. 4, according to an internal agency memo seen by Reuters.

Chris Grundler, who currently serves as director of the Office of Transportation and Air Quality, will become director of the Office of Atmospheric Programs, switching roles with Sarah Dunham, who has held that role since 2011.

Grundler oversaw the roll-out of some of the agency's biggest regulations, including greenhouse gas standards for light-duty vehicles and biofuel requirements. He has also overseen efforts to address excess diesel emissions in vehicles, including the EPA's review of Volkswagen AG and Fiat Chrysler polluting vehicles.





(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)