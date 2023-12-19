Top cheeseburgers in every state: See which North Carolina restaurant made Yelp’s 2023 list

Lexington-style barbecue put Davidson County on the culinary map, but the county has other culinary gems, too.

Nick’s Old Fashioned Hamburger House, located in the tiny unincorporated community of Welcome, was recently named as having the top cheeseburger in North Carolina by Yelp reviewers.

Nick’s patties are handmade from fresh, never-frozen local beef, according to the restaurant’s website, which are topped with vegetables cut daily and scratch-made chili, ranch and Thousand Island dressing.

Owner Jeremy Haynes bought the place with his wife, Casey, in April 2020, 10 years after the original owner, Ralph Bauser, opened the joint and named it for his son, Nick.

A burger from Nick's Old Fashioned Hamburger House in Welcome.

How did Yelp determine the best cheeseburgers in each state?

Yelp's list of the top cheeseburgers in every state in 2023 was determined by identifying businesses in the food and restaurants category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” and then those spots were ranked using factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger” between Jan. 1 and July 20, according to Yelp's website.

Nick’s has a 4.6-star rating based on 212 Yelp reviews.

“If you want a solid hamburger and fries at a reasonable price, this is one of the best places in the Triad,” a recent review read. “The burgers are juicy and crispy, and the fries are well seasoned.”

Nick's Old Fashioned Hamburger House in Welcome was recently named the top cheeseburger restaurant in the state by Yelp.

