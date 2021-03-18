Top China Chipmaker Gets Government Funds for $2.4 Billion Plant

1 / 2

Top China Chipmaker Gets Government Funds for $2.4 Billion Plant

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. will build a $2.35 billion plant with funding from the government of Shenzhen, the first major project to emerge from China’s masterplan to match the U.S. in advanced chipmaking.

SMIC has agreed to a joint venture with the southern municipality in which it will develop and operate a chipmaking plant that can produce silicon of 28 nanometers or above, it said in a stock exchange filing. The partners aim to draw third-party investment, begin production by 2022 and eventually produce 40,000 12-inch wafers a month. Its shares rose as much as 3% Thursday.

China wants to build a coterie of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips in the country’s latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the U.S.

Beijing is moving swiftly to cut a dependence on the West for crucial components like chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the pandemic. Washington has also blacklisted major Chinese tech firms including SMIC, cutting it off from American technology while severely impairing its ability to procure the chipmaking gear it needs. It remains unclear whether the Biden administration might allow U.S. firms to resume selling to SMIC on a large scale, or ease up on pressuring allies in Europe and elsewhere to ringfence the Chinese company.

Read more: How China’s Top Chipmaker Can Evade Trump’s Newest Crackdown

Tie-ups with the government may prove essential in achieving the country’s ambitions. Chinese chipmakers aim to progress past the more mature 28 nm nodes -- now used in industries from automaking to TVs -- but need billions of dollars and years of trial-and-error to get into more sophisticated semiconductors for gadgets like smartphones.

SMIC’s Shenzhen project would mark one of the few plants in the country focused on larger 12-inch rather than 8-inch wafers, which save on cost because more chips can be spliced from it, but are far more difficult to fabricate. SMIC already operates fabs or fabrication plants in four cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. It will own 55% of the proposed new plant, with a government-owned entity owning up to a 23% stake.

“Silicon wafer is a fundamental raw material in semiconductor manufacturing, yet it is also one of the areas in China’s semiconductor supply chain that has the lowest level of local production, especially 12-inch silicon wafers,” Li Wei, executive vice president of the National Silicon Industry Group, a state-backed wafer manufacturer, said at an industry conference in Shanghai Wednesday.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Oil falls a fifth day lower after U.S. stockpile build

    Oil prices dropped for a fifth day on Thursday after official data showed a sustained rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, while the ever-present pandemic clouded the demand outlook. Brent crude was down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $67.88 a barrel by 0119 GMT after dropping by 0.6% on Wednesday. U.S. oil was also down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.48 a barrel, having fallen 0.3% the previous session.

  • Hong Kong rises to fourth in global financial centre rankings on the back of strong IPO market, mainland stock links

    Hong Kong improved its standing among global financial centres in a newly released study, thanks to the popularity of its stock market and many cross-border trading schemes with mainland China, officials said. Hong Kong ranked fourth in the 29th edition of the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) report, which is published by City of London's think tank Z/Yen Group in partnership with the Shenzhen-based research firm China Development Institute. New York maintained its top spot, followed by London and Shanghai. Singapore came in fifth and Beijing sixth. Tokyo dropped three places from fourth to seventh. Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. "We are encouraged by the fact that Hong Kong has consistently been ranked among the top financial centres in the world since Global Financial Centres Index's debut in 2007," said Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairman of Financial Services Development Council, a Hong Kong government-funded body tasked with promoting the sector. Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairman of Financial Services Development Council. Photo: Jonathan Wong alt=Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairman of Financial Services Development Council. Photo: Jonathan Wong> The ranking, released twice a year in March and September, is based on a global online survey of over 10,774 respondents, who evaluate 126 cities on five areas of competitiveness. While Hong Kong ranked fourth in terms of business environment, human capital, infrastructure and reputation, it ranked fifth in financial sector development, said Mike Wardle, director and head of indices of Z/Yen Group, one of the authors of the report. "The achievement for Hong Kong is that it is firmly established among the leading world financial centres in a very competitive system. We expect this to continue to be the case going forward," Wardle said. Hong Kong's main board ranked second last year after Nasdaq, with companies raising over US$50 billion from IPOs, a year-on-year jump of 27 per cent. The city carried out a listing reform in 2018 to allow tech companies with weighted voting rights and pre-revenue biotech firms to list. "Hong Kong's financial markets have indeed performed very well over the last year," Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury told a webinar on Wednesday, where he was joined by the authors of the report. "Despite challenges and uncertainties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, our markets demonstrated resilience and robust performance in terms of IPO funds raised and trading volume." "Not only is Hong Kong a preferred international fundraising platform now, but it is also the world's second largest fundraising hub for biotech companies," Hui said. A total of 43 companies have raised a combined US$54 billion under the new listing regime. This includes Alibaba Group Holding, the owner of this newspaper, which raised US$12.9 billion from its secondary listing in November 2019. The trend continues this year with search engine Baidu launching a secondary share sale this week. Other proposals currently under consideration include cross-border trading schemes such as the ETF connect, wealth management connect and the south bound link of the bond connect. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. agency criticizes Hong Kong air carrier quarantine rules

    The U.S. government warned it could limit flights by Hong Kong-based carriers that got a leg up on U.S. rivals after the Asian financial hub imposed quarantine rules that forced U.S. cargo carrier FedEx Corp to move some crews to San Francisco. The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) issued an order on Tuesday requiring Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Limited to file flight schedules for all U.S. flights within seven days to determine if any are "contrary to applicable law or adversely affect the public interest".

  • 3 Unstoppable Vanguard ETFs That Can Make You Rich

    Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a great option for making money. When you invest in an ETF, you're investing in dozens or hundreds of companies at once. ETFs are also fantastic long-term investments.

  • Why CrowdStrike Is A Top Growth Stock Pick

    Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares traded lower by 2% on Wednesday after the company reported a profitable fourth quarter and issued guidance above Wall Street expectations. On Tuesday, CrowdStrike reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of 13 cents on $264.9 million in revenue. Both numbers topped consensus analyst estimates of 8 cents and $250.4 million, respectively. Revenue was up 74% from a year ago. Related Link: Zoom Video Analysts Cautious Following Earnings Beat: 'Rich Multiple Given Implied Deceleration' In addition, CrowdStrike said it added 1,480 net new subscription business customers in the quarter, up from 1,186 additions in the third quarter. Crowdstrike also guided for fiscal 2022 revenue of between $1.31 billion and $1.32 billion, ahead of analyst forecasts of $1.22 billion. Secular Tailwinds: RBC Capital Markets analyst Matthew Hedberg said CrowdStrike remains one of his top growth stock picks. “Secular tailwinds continue to fuel the land-and-expand motion, which a broadening platform could accelerate,” Hedberg wrote. JPM Securities analyst Erik Suppiger said CrowdStike has a strong finish to the fiscal year as it aims to expand its total addressable market. View more earnings on CRWD “CrowdStrike is realizing significant operating leverage as the company’s record 13% operating margin for F4Q21 was up 490 bps from the prior quarter and more than 1,700 bps from the year-ago quarter,” Suppiger wrote. Impressive Subscriber Growth: Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron said strong subscription revenue and customer growth were highlights of the quarter, and Humio could be an excellent growth opportunity. “We believe CrowdStrike is well-positioned competitively and technologically to benefit from multiple tailwinds (cloud security, digital transformation, DevOps),” Kidron wrote. Needham analyst Alex Henderson said CrowdStrike’s numbers exceeded expectations across the board. “Crowd also delivered strong new products and platform integration including major expansion into Cloud Workload protection and now with the additions of Humio and Preempt, Crowd has expanded its capabilities to include integrated Identity protection and improved data ingestion, visibility, and R/T analysis allowing a unified data layer,” Henderson wrote. Ratings And Price Targets: RBC has an Outperform rating and a $250 target. JPM has an Outperform rating and a $295 target. Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating and a $225 target. Needham has a Buy rating and a $275 target. Related Link: Need trading ideas? Tune into Benzinga on YouTube. Photo by Anthony Riera on Unsplash Latest Ratings for CRWD DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021BairdMaintainsOutperform Mar 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy Mar 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFed Maintains Interest Rates, Says Inflation Still 'Below 2%': What Investors Need To KnowBofA Slams Bitcoin: 'Impractical As A Store Of Wealth Or Payments Mechanism'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Yangon residents build complex barricades

    Some were also scattering bricks in the streets to create obstacles for security forces; a tactic adopted from Hong Kong protests.Parts of Yangon have been placed under martial law. Thousands of residents have fled the industrial suburb of Hlaingthaya, where security forces killed 40 people on Sunday (March 14) and Chinese-financed factories were set ablaze.More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group says.

  • China’s Tuya Is Poised to Raise $915 Million in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuya Inc., a software company backed by New Enterprise Associates and Tencent Holdings Ltd., is on track to raise $915 million in a U.S. initial public offering priced above its marketed range, said a person familiar with the matter.The company on Wednesday told prospective investors it would sell American depositary shares for $21 each, the person said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Tuya had marketed 43.59 million shares for $17 to $20 each.At $915 million, the listing will be the second-biggest U.S. IPO this year by a Chinese company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after RLX Technology Inc. raised $1.6 billion in January.The shares, representing one Class A common share, would give the company a market value of $11.8 billion based on the outstanding stock listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.IFR first reported the share price guidance on Wednesday. A company spokesperson declined to comment.The company’s cloud computing platform is used by businesses to deploy, connect and manage large numbers and different types of smart devices, according to its filings. Tuya said it plans to use the IPO proceeds for research and development, investment in tech and infrastructure and other general corporate purposes.Tuya had a net loss of $67 million on revenue of $180 million in 2020.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and China International Capital Corp. The shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TUYA.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon’s B2B Growth Potential Is Under-Appreciated, Says Analyst

    From humble beginnings as an online bookstore, Amazon (AMZN) has evolved into one of the world’s biggest companies, with its remit spread across multiple sectors. However, Baird analyst Colin Sebastian says there is one particular branch of the Amazon ecosystem that is being overlooked. “We believe Amazon B2B, over the very long term, has the potential to equal or surpass the size of the core B2C segment, and thus remains an underappreciated opportunity by many investors,” said the 5-star analyst. On Monday, Amazon announced that its annualized B2B e-commerce volume had surpassed $25 billion, only approximately 2.5 years after the segment hit $10 billion. Four years ago, the B2B business generated just $1 billion. “To put the $25 billion volume into greater perspective,” Sebastian said, “It took seven years for Amazon's consumer (B2C) e-commerce business to increase from $1 billion to $10 billion in annual volume, and another three years after that to reach $25 billion (so ten years total vs. five years for B2B).” In what Sebastian estimates is a conservative growth forecast, by 2025, B2B volume will surpass $80 billion. Currently, over five million businesses use Amazon B2B. 45 states and 90 of the 100 largest cities and counties count as customers and so do 80 of the Fortune 100 companies, up from 55 which used the service in 2018. The TAM (total addressable market) is a huge one; The global B2B e-commerce market surpasses $7.6 trillion, according to Shopify. “In our view,” Sebastian summed up, “Amazon should be able to leverage most of its B2C marketplace, logistics and transportation investments and infrastructure to support a much larger B2B opportunity.” So, all good news for the e-commerce behemoth, but what does it mean for investors? Sebastian rates Amazon shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $4,000 price target. ~28% gains could be in the cards, should Sebastian’s forecast play out accordingly. (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here) The Street’s confidence in Amazon’s continued success is unanimous; All current ratings – 31, in total – are Buys, naturally resulting in a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target clocks in at $4,105.93, suggesting upside of 31% over the next 12 months. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Chip shortage to hit March production at Volvo Cars in China, U.S

    Volvo Cars, which is owned by China's Geely Holding, will temporarily stop or adjust production in China and the United States for parts of March due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Wednesday. "We expect the situation to become critical during the second quarter and have therefore decided to take measures to minimize the impact on production while working daily to improve the situation," Volvo Cars said in an e-mailed statement. "Volvo Cars will temporarily stop or adjust production in some of its car factories (in the United States and China) during the month of March," it said.

  • China Signal Users Report Difficulty Accessing Messaging App

    (Bloomberg) -- Signal, an encrypted messaging app that competes with the likes of Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp, appears to have been blocked in China, the latest move by Beijing to crack down on social media platforms.From Monday night, Signal users reported difficulties using the app in China without the help of a virtual private network, or VPN, which allows users to mask their location and access banned foreign communication services like Gmail and Twitter. Previously, no such software was needed to access Signal.It isn’t immediately clear if this is a permanent ban, as Chinese regulators have been known to sometimes ramp up controls as a trial run only to ratchet them down later. The Cyberspace Administration of China didn’t respond immediately to a faxed request for comment Tuesday morning. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declined to comment when asked about access to the app at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.Signal has been a popular tool among political dissidents and journalists seeking a communication method that minimizes the risk of messages being intercepted by government censors and bad actors. In particular, the app has gained traction among China’s mainly Muslim Uyghur diaspora.Open discussion of sensitive topics is off limits in China, where heavy government censorship is the norm. In February, Beijing blocked red-hot social media platform Clubhouse after it briefly provided an avenue for free-flowing debate on political matters.Signal recently surged in popularity when some WhatsApp users balked at changes in its privacy policies. Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk also gave Signal a boost when he recommended it in a tweet.The iOS version of Signal has been installed close to 510,000 times to date in China, according to Sensor Tower. Globally, the app has recently crossed 100 million installs across Apple Inc.’s App Store and Google Play combined, the industry intelligence firm said.Signal didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment sent after business hours.(Updates with China Foreign Ministry comment.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM Result

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors of Toshiba Corp. delivered a stern rebuke to management, passing a resolution put forward by an overseas-based hedge fund to investigate the fairness of voting at the 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.The proposal by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, a secretive fund that is Toshiba’s largest shareholder, demanded a probe into voting at the company’s last AGM, where the fund says several investors were “unable to vote in a manner consistent with their intentions.”The success of the motion heaps pressure on Toshiba’s board -- which has struggled to win investors’ confidence since an accounting scandal resulted in the sale of its crown-jewel memory-chip business -- and also shows progress in a government-led push for better management and greater shareholder rights.Toshiba shares rose as much as 3.6% in Tokyo after the results of Thursday’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.A separate proposal by San Francisco’s Farallon Capital Management asking management to seek shareholder approval for how it uses capital was rejected at the meeting. A breakdown of the results wasn’t immediately available.At many such meetings in Japan, management typically wins regardless thanks to the backing of the country’s institutional investors. But defeat for the board on Effissimo’s proposal puts chief executive officer Nobuaki Kurumatani, a company outsider from the banking sector appointed in the wake of the company’s tumultuous accounting scandals who barely won reelection in 2020, under pressure ahead of the next director elections to be held this summer.Voting IrregularitiesEffissimo, which was founded by colleagues of the activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, tried last year to have its co-founder Yoichiro Imai named to Toshiba’s board, along with other directors. When that proposal was rejected and management’s own slate of directors appointed instead, it was seen as a setback for activists who sought more influence at the conglomerate after years of accounting scandals and business missteps.However, suspicion soon followed that the vote count had not been entirely above board. One shareholder with a 1.3% stake reported that its votes weren’t counted, despite being mailed several days before the deadline. In September, the Financial Times reported that Hiromichi Mizuno, the former chief investment officer of the Government Pension Investment Fund and a board member of Tesla, spoke to Harvard University’s endowment fund ahead of the vote, after which the fund abstained from voting.In a response to Bloomberg News, Mizuno questioned why people assumed Effissimo’s proposal refers to Harvard. Effissimo’s proposal doesn’t mention Harvard by name, referring only to a “large shareholder,” though in a presentation about the EGM the fund cites media reports which mention the university.A representative for Effissimo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment before the vote.The suspicions surrounding the voting prompted Effissimo to break years of silence and call for an extraordinary general meeting, seeking “reassurance that there has not been an assault on the integrity of shareholder voting.”“Failure to perform a thorough and independent investigation will set a harmful precedent for Toshiba and Japan as a whole,” the hedge fund said in its presentation on Wednesday. “Only an independent investigation will help restore confidence in Toshiba.”Before the vote, Toshiba said it sees “no validity or reasonable grounds” to further investigate the matter by electing investigators given that its audit committee has already examined it. It said conducting an “unnecessary investigation” into the voting issue would disrupt the day-to-day operation of Toshiba and have a significant impact on the running of the company.Capital PlansDays after Effissimo submitted its request in December, Farallon -- another fund that usually keeps a low profile -- joined the calls for a shareholder vote, this time asking management to seek shareholder approval for how it plans to allocate capital.The U.S. hedge fund, which is the second-largest shareholder with a 5.8% stake, said there was a “lack of trust” between shareholders and management. It accused Toshiba of reneging on commitments detailed in a 2018 plan on how it would use its funds, and expressed concern about management’s plans to deploy its capital for M&A.Toshiba denied any major alterations to its capital allocation plans.“No changes have been made to the policies since the formulation of the ‘Toshiba Next Plan’” in 2018, the company said in a March 16 presentation. Farallon’s proposal to return cash to shareholders if they don’t approve spending plans “will completely destroy all seeds for medium-to-long-term growth.”Despite the proposal being rejected, Thursday’s votes send “a clear message to the Toshiba Board and executive team: shareholders expect increased transparency and accountability,” Farallon said in a statement after the decision. The best way forward for Toshiba’s share price is “to improve corporate governance and embrace true engagement with its shareholders,” the statement said.Corporate BellwetherRegardless of the results, the controversy has put the company, once synonymous with the global ascent of corporate Japan, back in the spotlight. It narrowly avoided delisting in 2017 after multibillion-dollar losses at its Westinghouse U.S. nuclear unit pushed liabilities beyond its level of assets, and the confrontation comes just months after it won promotion back to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section.Once the world’s second-largest memory-chip maker after Samsung Electronics Co., it was forced to sell its prized semiconductor business and take an infusion of cash from a large contingent of more vocal shareholders -- a step which eased funding concerns but also led to the increased scrutiny that came to a head on Thursday.Proxy firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis both advised investors to vote for Effissimo’s proposal to appoint three individuals to investigate the vote at 2020’s meeting. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., also backed the proposal.The proxy advisers were split on Farallon’s proposal: Glass Lewis recommended voting for it, while ISS advised against, saying it is “overly prescriptive.”(Updates with results from shareholders’ meeting)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors really hate tech stocks right now— but should they?

    No love is being shown to tech stocks at the moment. But soon they could come back into favor. Here's why.

  • Palestinians get 60,000 vaccine doses through WHO program

    The Palestinian Authority said Wednesday it will receive just over 60,000 coronavirus vaccine doses over the next 48 hours, the first shipment provided by a World Health Organization partnership aimed at helping poor countries. Israel, which has faced criticism for not sharing more of its supplies with the Palestinians, has already vaccinated 5 million people — more than half of its population — and has largely reopened its economy. Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakhra said authorities would receive 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Supply Shortages Are Forcing Automakers To Halt U.S. Production

    As if the automotive industry wasn't under a lot of stress when a global pandemic crushed its global supply chains, it is now facing supply shortages. The biggest automakers warned that the global shortage of semiconductors would force production cuts. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) warned the chip shortage would materially erode margins and could lower expected automotive earnings before interest and taxes by as much as $2 billion for GM and $2.5 billion for Ford. Ford announced it was briefly reducing the output of its star vehicle, the F-150 pickup, as a result of the chip shortage. Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) also signaled problems. Even Volkswagen (OTC: VLKAF) said this week that the computer chips crunch had hampered operations, particularly in the United States. Although the impact doesn't span over the entire [vehicle] lineup, some models might be constrained. But jammed ports in California are particularly problematic for Asian carmakers whose U.S. factories depend on imported parts. As a result, Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) will intermittently cut shifts or production lines and Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) revealed on Wednesday it will stop production at most of its U.S. and Canadian plants for a week due to shortages of essential components as well as consequences from extreme weather. Toyota Japan's biggest automaker has managed to weather the storm in relatively better shape because of its supply-chain monitoring system and a long track record of accuracy when it comes to orders. But even Toyota cited an unspecified shortage of petrochemicals at its North American plants, affecting production at vehicle factories in Kentucky and Mexico, and an engine plant in Alabama. It will react by intermittently cut shifts or production lines of the Camry and Avalon sedans, the Tacoma pickup truck, and the hybrid version of its RAV4 sport-utility vehicle. For now, it doesn't expect to have to furlough any workers. Honda Honda will halt production at most of its U.S. and Canadian car factories next week because of supply-chain issues including the above-mentioned port backlogs that have delayed the delivery of parts. But Honda has been hit by a combination of factors besides port issues, such as the shortage of semiconductors, pandemic-related problems, and consequences from severe winter conditions across the central U.S. that caused pipes to burst in some of its factories. Most of Honda's five auto plants in the U.S. and Canada will be temporarily shut down on March 22. The duration depends on the supply of parts but workers will be performing other tasks at the plants during this time. The last time Honda suspended production was this time last year when lockdowns came into the picture. As a result of shutdowns, it had to furlough around 14,000 workers in April so hopefully, this won't be the case this time around. GM Is Leaving A Fuel Management Module Out Of Certain 2021 Pickups In an effort to deal with the ongoing microchip shortage, GM will make some 2021 full-size pickups without a certain fuel management module which means these trucks will burn more fuel to go the same distance, resulting in more carbon emissions. GM will have to pay for those trucks getting around one fewer mile per gallon of gas. Billion-dollar Issues Won't Go Away Overnight A global microchip shortage is causing many problems to automakers across the globe. Along with supply chain issues, these problems aren't small. They are billion-dollar issues that easily turn into yet another nightmare for automakers as they cannot be resolved overnight. This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Supply Shortages Are Forcing Automakers to Halt US Production appeared first on IAM Newswire. Photo by Peter Broomfield on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPremium Brands Are Going For Their Piece Of The EV PieThe Transformation Of The Automotive Industry Will Be Fast And Unprecedented© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China 'blocks' encrypted messaging app Signal as fears rise of communications crackdown

    Encrypted messaging app Signal appears to have been blocked in mainland China, the latest foreign social media service to stop working in a country where the government tightly controls the flow of information. Signal was growing in popularity within China, including among human rights lawyers and dissidents, as a secure way to communicate. But the app's increasing popularity with the Chinese public is believed to have worried the authorities, prompting government censors to block the platform. China also recently blocked Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio chat platform, after Chinese joined global discussions on a number of topics deemed sensitive by the authorities, such as human rights abuses of Uighur Muslims and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Chinese government censors – dubbed the ‘Great Firewall’ – tightly control news and information in mainland China. Foreign news websites including the New York Times, messaging apps like WhatsApp, and social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook are already all blocked in China.

  • BitMEX Founder Delo Surrenders to Face Bank Secrecy Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the founders of pioneering crypto-derivatives exchange BitMEX surrendered to authorities to face charges that he schemed to avoid U.S. anti-money laundering laws.Benjamin Delo, who traveled to New York from the U.K., was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave during a remote proceeding on Monday. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $20 million bail bond. The terms of his bail allow him to return to the U.K.An Oxford-educated computer scientist who previously created high-frequency trading systems for JPMorgan Chase & Co, Delo founded BitMEX with Arthur Hayes and Samuel Reed in 2014. Once the world’s largest crypto-derivatives exchange, Bitmex invented perpetual Bitcoin futures that were easy for retail investors to understand and gained popularity for letting investors leverage their bets.All three were charged in October by federal prosecutors in New York with flouting banking laws intended to ensure that the platform is not used for illegal purposes while serving U.S. customers. The government said the executives ignored requirements that it register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and failed to establish an adequate anti-money laundering program.The charges are unfounded and an overreach by U.S. authorities, and Delo intends to defend himself against the charges and clear his name in court, a spokesperson for the BitMEX founder said in a statement.Federal prosecutors said earlier this month that Hayes was in Singapore and has discussed surrendering in Hawaii in early April. Reed was arrested in Massachusetts last year. A fourth defendant, Gregory Dwyer, the exchange’s first employee and head of business development, is still at large.The founders stepped aside from their roles at the holding group behind BitMEX after the charges were unveiled. The company appointed Alexander Hoptner as chief executive officer in November.The four men are each charged with one count of violating the Bank Secrecy Act and one count of conspiring to violate the act, each of which carries a maximum term of five years in prison.The case is U.S. v Hayes, 20-cr-500, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.(Updates to add maximum penalties for charges. A previous version of this story corrected the charges in the headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Manila orders anyone below 18 to stay indoors as virus cases surge

    The Philippine capital Manila will widen a ban on minors leaving their residences to include youths of up to 18 years old for two weeks starting on Wednesday, tightening coronavirus restrictions in a bid to tackle a new surge of infections. Only those aged 18-65 years old will be allowed out of their homes, the Metro Manila Development Authority said in a statement, citing an agreement among mayors. The Philippines late last year started easing one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns though a rule that anyone under 15 must stay indoors in Manila remained in place.

  • Bills agree to sign receiver Sanders; retain OL Boettger

    The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement to sign free agent receiver Emmanuel Sanders in a move on Wednesday that restores experienced depth to their potent passing attack. The agreement is pending Sanders passing a physical, and was announced shortly after the NFL's signing period opened. Sanders, who turned 34 on Wednesday, is an 11-year veteran preparing to join his fourth team in three years after spending last season in New Orleans.

  • Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs to ramp up R&D in 5G race

    Wireless network maker Nokia says it is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs, or over 10% of its staff, to reduce costs as it invests in research and development and tries to cement its role as a key supplier of 5G technology. The restructuring means the number of staff is expected to fall to 80,000-85,000 employees over a period of up to two years, Nokia said on Tuesday. “Decisions that may have a potential impact on our employees are never taken lightly,” Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.