Top Chinese Dealmaker Bets on New Startups After Crackdown

Lulu Yilun Chen
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One of China’s most high-profile bankers Bao Fan is ramping up private investments in China, even as global funds reel from government crackdowns targeting everything from tech to education.

China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., which made its name in investment banking, is pouring more resources in private equity, betting that a long-term commitment in the country will continue to pay off. To address the shifting tides, the firm is focusing on companies in health care, consumer brands and enterprise technology, founder Bao said.

“If you take China as a corporation, the challenge, problems the company has been facing in the past 40 years versus the challenges that it’s facing for the next 40 years are very different,” Bao said in an interview. “It’s a paradigm shift; what it really requires is new thinking.”

China Renaissance, which managed more than $8.8 billion of assets as of December, is planning a first close of its new dollar fund of at least $1 billion as early as September, according to people familiar with the matter. It’s also planning to raise another yuan fund. Investors hail mostly from Southeast Asia, the Middle East or wealthy individuals in China, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

If Bao pulls off his plans, his company will be one of the few China-focused investment vehicles completing a funding round this year, amid continued Covid-19 disruptions, U.S.-China tensions, an economic slowdown and China’s recent regulatory crackdowns. The firm said it was in the process of raising money, declining to comment further.

Bao, a well-connected financier known for being outspoken, said he’s taken a personal interest in the private equity arm, spending most of his time unearthing and working with China’s next generation of founders.

“I’m a deals guy, I enjoy working on deals with these top entrepreneurs,” said Bao, 50, adding that he foresees three pillars for China Renaissance’s revenue contribution in the future: private equity, investment banking and wealth management. All three are built on the premise of serving China’s top rainmakers.

The investment business has grown in importance, accounting for 50% of revenue last year. Most of the money is being managed by its flagship Huaxing Growth Capital Fund, which includes three U.S. dollar and three yuan funds. The company also operates a health care fund.

China Renaissance’s private equity funds have generated internal rates of return of 45% as of December, the firm said. It’s invested in 122 companies, with 17 surpassing $10 billion in valuation as of March. Among its portfolio, 28 companies have gone public as of March.

Bao’s mandate for his hundred-strong staff in the investment division -- accounting for about one eighth of the company’s total -- is that they focus on growth stage enterprises. He doesn’t swing his bat often, only backing about 10 companies a year. But when he does, his firm takes a lead role with a big cheque, helping the founders with capital markets planning, senior recruiting and strategy development.

“One of the qualities that we look at when we invest into these companies is the entrepreneur’s ability to evolve,” said Bao. “In addition to technology innovation trends or structural changes, social change is also very important,” he said, referring to the shifting environment in China.

New Focus

While China Renaissance is known for its portfolio of consumer-facing internet platforms including Kuaishou Technology, KE Holdings Inc., Meituan and Didi Global Inc., the company has been backing startups in sectors now deemed less susceptible to government scrutiny.

For its latest Huaxing Growth Capital Fund III, it already scaled back on consumer internet investments and had no exposure to edtech related to core curriculum-focused tutoring, according to Bao.

China has told the nation’s curriculum-focused tutoring companies to go non-profit, banning them from taking foreign capital. Regulators suspended ride-hailing giant Didi from app stores. Authorities are also placing greater scrutiny on everything from e-commerce to short videos and food delivery, as President Xi Jinping tames the private sector to tackle social inequity.

“Markets have been rattled by recent events, but I do think for people who have studied policy directions in China carefully enough this shouldn’t come as a surprise,” said Bao.

Bao is looking to back companies that provide smart industrial technology that can transform supply chains, contracts and transactions. His company is also investing in driverless technology, having already bought stakes in Nio Inc. and Li Auto Inc. In health care, China Renaissance is sifting through companies that provide early diagnostics, screening and monitoring devices.

Bao’s conviction in China Inc. is rooted in reasoning that new opportunities will emerge as the country tackles issues beyond economic efficiency, such as social inequity, sustainable growth and environmental problems.

While most of the new generation of startups are based in China, many still hold overseas ambitions and have been expanding in Southeast Asia and Japan.

“We’re in different times. China today versus China 1980s is vastly different both internally and externally, so as a country, as a nation, we have different issues that we have to address,” said Bao. “It is essential as a private equity investor to understand and anticipate these profound fundamental changes.”

(Updates with number of companies going public in the ninth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Regulator Halts 42 IPOs on Probe of Broker, Law Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s market regulator halted 42 initial public offerings in Shanghai and Shenzhen after starting a probe into an investment bank, a law firm and other parties involved in the deals.The news of the shelved IPOs was reported by Shanghai Securities News, which cited disclosures by the exchanges and company filings.China Securities Regulatory Commission started a probe of China Dragon Securities Co., Beijing-based law firm Tian Yuan, Carea Assets Appraisal Co. and Zhongxingcai Guan

  • GPA Matters Less Than You Think. Here’s Why

    GPA Matters Less Than You Think. Here’s Why At Stanford Graduate School of Business, the average undergraduate GPA for the Class of 2022 MBA class is 3.8. The GSB, which places first in our “Top Business ... The post GPA Matters Less Than You Think. Here’s Why appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Asia stocks stagger up from lows, mood fragile

    Asian shares bounced on Monday as a wave of bargain hunting swept beaten-down markets and China reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for the first time since July, though the mood remained brittle overall. A raft of "flash" manufacturing surveys for August out on Monday will offer an early indication of how global growth is faring in the face of the Delta variant, with analysts expecting some slippage and especially in Asia. Japan's factory activity growth slowed in August, while that of the services sector shrank at the fastest pace since May last year, highlighting the toll from COVID-19 measures on the economy.

  • Investors await taper clues as Fed moves Jackson Hole online due to delta variant

    Investors are looking to the monetary policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next week for clues as to how rising U.S. COVID-19 cases may affect the debate over when to begin scaling back monetary stimulus, though concerns about the pandemic have prompted the Federal Reserve to move the annual gathering online.

  • Second Opinion: Here's how the U.S. military can better fight the 'existential threat' of climate change

    The Defense Department can lead the climate change battle by reducing its own contributions and by developing climate-benefitting technologies.

  • Hong Kong Bourse Jumps on China A Share Index Futures Launch

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. rallied by the most in seven months after receiving a long awaited clearance to offer A share index futures contracts, giving global investors a new tool to hedge China risk. HKEX shares rose as much as 6.8% on Monday. Singapore Exchange Ltd., which had introduced the first index futures tracking A shares, slumped 4.9% as of 11:38 a.m. in Singapore.The bourse on Friday signed an agreement with MSCI Inc. to launch futures contract based on the MS

  • Japan ex-foreign minister Kishida likely to run in LDP race -Sankei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to run in the ruling party's leadership race when incumbent Yoshihide Suga's current term ends in September, the Sankei newspaper reported on Monday. The move would complicate Prime Minister Suga's plan to win another term as head of the party unopposed, and ride the party through general elections with a pledge to speed up vaccinations and stronger steps to combat the COVID-19 crisis. "If someone like Kishida, who can count on back-up from the faction he leads, raises his hand, the chance of Suga winning the leadership race with no vote is virtually zero," said Toru Suehiro, senior economist at Daiwa Securities.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bitcoin Briefly Tops $50,000 Level for First Time Since Mid-May

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin topped the closely watched $50,000 level again in an ongoing recovery in the cryptocurrency market from a disorderly rout just three months ago.The largest virtual coin advanced as much as 3.5% to almost $50,093 in Asian trading Monday, with other tokens including Ether and Cardano’s ADA also rising. Bitcoin was last above $50,000 in mid-May. The revival in virtual currencies has excited animal spirits again among the crypto faithful, putting longer term predictions of $10

  • Love Island: Is the dating show's honeymoon phase over?

    The ITV show sparked record complaints, so as the latest series ends, is the magic starting to fade?

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • Asian markets advance, as Wall Street’s rally overshadows COVID fears

    Asian shares rose Monday as investor sentiment received a big boost from the rally last week on Wall Street, despite worries about the more contagious coronavirus delta variant not only in the region but across the world.

  • Peloton Could Rally After Earnings

    Hedge funds are moving back into the interactive fitness provider, as evidenced by recent SEC disclosures.

  • Will Moderna Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2022?

    High-flying coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has delivered a stunning 1,870% return since the pandemic started in January of last year. At this rate of growth, many investors are wondering if Moderna will soon become a trillion-dollar company. Earlier this month, Bank of America analysts projected that Moderna would need to sell between 1 billion and 1.5 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine every year from 2022 to 2038 to partly justify a valuation of $200 billion.

  • Buffett-backed Chinese EV Maker BYD's IPO Plans For Chip Unit Hampered By Regulatory Probe: Report

    Chinese regulatory scrutiny has come to haunt companies across sectors and the latest to suffer from the increased oversight is Warren Buffett-backed EV manufacturer BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF). What Happened: China's BYD is forced to suspend the proposed listing of its chip making arm due to a regulatory probe into the law firm advising the company, the Nikkei reported. In May, BYD applied for listing its automotive microcontroller chip-making-unit on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange-supervised

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Rebounds But Does It Pass Your Test? Apple, Facebook, Nvidia Near Buy Points

    The market rally rebounded Friday, paring weekly losses. But how are your stocks faring? Apple and Facebook are near buys.

  • Brent Oil Gains With Stocks After Worst Losing Streak Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil climbed amid a broader market rebound after capping the longest run of declines in more than three years on economic strains from the latest Covid-19 comeback and a stronger dollar.Futures in London rose 1.8% on Monday, rallying with equities in Asia and other commodities, after falling for a seventh session on Friday for the worst streak since February 2018. China has made progress in containing the fast-spreading delta variant, bringing local cases down to zero, but th

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • WhatsApp could soon have an iPad app for the first time

    Part of WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption scheme is a requirement for users to set up the service with a phone as the "main" device for an account. The company announced in July that it was working on next-generation encryption that would enable a true multi-device connection without requiring a connection to a smartphone. As part of that, it sounds like WhatsApp is planning a fully native iPad app fro the first time.

  • Daniil Medvedev collides with TV camera during semi-final defeat

    The Russian was a set up at the time of the incident.