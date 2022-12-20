Top Chinese Fund With 57% Return Is Wary of Reopening Rally

Charlotte Yang
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s best-performing mutual fund isn’t buying the market’s reopening euphoria, and is instead sticking to value stocks on a bet the economic recovery will remain weak in 2023.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The recent rally suggests expectations have gotten ahead of reality, Huang Hai, who manages the Wanjia Macro Zeshi Multi Strategy Flexible Allocation Fund, said in a group media interview on Friday. Sectors that have priced in high expectations — such as tourism and liquor producers — may see some pullback if earnings disappoint through the first quarter, he said.

The fund has returned 57% this year through Monday to top more than 9,000 Chinese mutual funds and hybrid products, according to data compiled by financial website East Money Information Co. The median return for peers is around 20% loss, according to the website.

Huang’s view reflects a degree of caution as China’s abrupt Covid Zero pivot looks set to unleash a massive outbreak. While the nation will eventually overcome the pandemic, the process won’t be without hurdles and market volatility will persist for now, he said.

“We are more positive on value stocks such as financials,” he said. Huang also likes energy shares including coal, oil and gas, which he sees as beneficiaries of China’s push to stabilize growth.

Value Bets

The latest quarterly filing by the fund, which has more than 1.8 billion yuan ($258 million) in assets, shows its main positions include value shares with relatively high dividends and solid earnings. The top three holdings at the end of September were CNOOC Ltd, Shanxi Lu’an Environmental Energy Development Co., and Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co.

While delivering huge returns for the year, the fund by Wanjia Asset Management Co. has posted a less than 1% gain over the past month even as the broader market rallied.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index has jumped more than 10% since the end of October amid progress toward reopening and policy support for the ailing property sector, trimming the year’s loss to around 21%. The best stock performers in the latest upswing include reopening beneficiaries such as Luzhou Laojiao Co. and China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp., and developers like Seazen Holdings Co.

“We are more positive about performance in the second half” of next year after the conclusion of the Two Sessions, said Huang, referring to the annual political summit of the country’s top legislators usually held in March.

Property Caution

On property, the mutual fund has reduced the weighting of the sector in its portfolio, according to its quarterly filing. Gemdale Corp. was the only property name in the fund’s top 10 holdings as of end-September.

Chinese authorities have been beefing up support for developers in recent months, seeking to put a floor under the property crisis that’s been weighing on the economy.

At a two-day Central Economic Work Conference that wrapped up last week, officials pledged to support consumer demand for better housing, ensure stable growth in the sector, and meet the financing needs of property companies.

“There could be more property policies but markets may have priced in the most positive expectation,” Huang said. “High-quality companies still have great prospects if they can stabilize” factors such as sales, land acquisition and cash flows, he said, noting the fund will need some time to watch sales recover.

--With assistance from Mengchen Lu and April Ma.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil climbs, but uncertainty on China COVID surge caps gains

    Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday, shored up by a weaker dollar and a U.S. plan to restock its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but gains were limited by uncertainty over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in China, the world's top oil importer. Brent crude futures advanced 61 cents, or 0.8%, to $80.40 a barrel at 0124 GMT, adding to a 76 cent gain in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.9%, to $75.84 barrel, after climbing 90 cents in the previous session.

  • China Allows Investors to Trade Foreign Firms Via Hong Kong Stock Links

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors will soon be able to buy and sell shares of international companies with a primary listing on Hong Kong’s stock exchange in a move that may encourage more firms to sell new shares in the city.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San FranciscoMes

  • Australia's central bank considered pausing hikes at Dec meeting, still sees more ahead

    Australia's central bank considered leaving interest rates unchanged at its December policy meeting, citing the lagged effects of the aggressive tightening delivered so far and the benefits of moving cautiously in an uncertain environment. Minutes of the Dec. 6 policy meeting out on Tuesday showed the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Board weighed three options at its last decision this year - hiking by 50 basis points, 25 bps or pausing, but the arguments for a 25 basis-point hike prevailed. However, it was the first time the Board considered pausing since it started raising interest rates in May. Rates have already risen by 300 basis points to a ten-year high of 3.1% and much of that had yet to feed through into mortgage payments.

  • WTO on ‘Thin Ice’ With Metals-Tariff Ruling, US Trade Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Trade Organization “is getting itself on very, very thin ice” by ruling that the US violated trade rules with Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs, Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, adding that the finding “challenges the integrity of the system.”Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTech’s Bust D

  • Hedge Fund Bets Against Hong Kong’s Dollar Peg Have a Long History—and Little Success

    Bill Ackman recently joined a long line of speculators who have bet the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the greenback would break. Nobody has hit the jackpot.

  • China's COVID surge hits Beijing trading floors, Shanghai finance hub

    COVID-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales. Many banks and asset managers have dusted off plans devised to cope with previous COVID crises, injecting another layer of unpredictability into currency and stock markets, where the outlook is clouded by a rocky exit from strict health curbs. Internal surveys by several big asset managers and banks suggest more than half of their employees in Beijing, the epicentre of the virus surge, have tested positive.

  • TikTok bans hit more U.S. states; security firm says most access blocked globally

    State agencies in Louisiana and West Virginia on Monday became the latest to ban the use of the popular social media service TikTok on government-managed devices over concern that China could use it to track Americans and censor content. Some 19 of the 50 U.S. states have now at least partially blocked access on government computers to TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. Most of the restrictions came within the past two weeks. Jamf Holding Corp, which sells software to organizations to enable filtering and security measures on iPhones and other Apple devices, said its government customers have increasingly blocked access to TikTok since the middle of this year.

  • This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.

    "I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500

    It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street

    This growth stock has lost momentum in recent quarters, but Cathie Wood still sees tremendous upside for patient shareholders.

  • Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas

    BofA sees opportunities in 3 specific areas of the stock market, even though it's forecasting a recession in the first quarter of 2023.

  • A New Bull Market Is Coming: Take Warren Buffett's and Peter Lynch's Investing Advice

    Investors hoping to benefit from the next bull market should follow the example set by Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it’s attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 19th

    ARGO, GFI and AU made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 19, 2022.