Top Chipmaker Sells Bond In Defiance of Murky Sector Outlook

Ameya Karve
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is selling its second dollar bond since April, a deal that may offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 bps for the 10-year portion, according to people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter.

The sale is attracting attention after the firm’s major client Apple Inc. announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year to cope with a potential economic downturn. TSMC also warned last week about delaying capital expenditure, adding that costs for planned construction of overseas plants have proven very high.

The offering also breathes some life back into a sleepy Asian credit market, following a series of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes that have pushed up borrowing costs significantly.

The initial price guidance on the upcoming bond, which follows the firm’s $3.5 billion four-part note in April, translates into yields at least 50 bps above those implied on TSMC’s comparable existing dollar notes, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

The chipmaker’s Aa3 credit rating is constrained by the capital-intensive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report. TSMC has to incur significant capital expenditure to fund continuous technological development and meet rising demand from existing and new customers, it added.

TSMC has said an envisioned $12 billion plant in Arizona may cost more than originally anticipated. In addition, chipmakers around the world are grappling with soaring costs for raw materials and shipping because of the war in Ukraine and lingering bottlenecks in global supply chains.

The chip industry continues to enjoy fast growth, although it would be very volatile as it’s extremely cyclical, according to Ting Meng, senior Asia credit strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “TSMC can better weather the industry cycle given its dominant position and it continues to enlarge market share,” Meng wrote in a note.

(Updates with chart and analyst comment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen says more opportunities for women will boost economic potential of U.S., South Korea

    Boosting women's participation in the workforce and giving them more leadership opportunities would boost the economic potential of South Korea and the United States, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a group of women entrepreneurs in Seoul. Women represented a "huge untapped resource" for both the United States and South Korea, Yellen, the first woman to head the U.S. Treasury, told the women in remarks prepared for delivery during a lunch at a vegan restaurant in Seoul.

  • Russia fines Google $370m for not deleting ‘prohibited’ YouTube content

    Google’s Russian subsidiary had already filed for bankruptcy in May

  • Norway's Telenor Q2 beat forecasts, eyes control on costs

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings slightly above forecasts and reiterated its outlook, though it will try to bring rising costs under control in the second half of the year. The Telenor group, which has 175 million subscribers, gets about half its revenue from Asia and the rest from the Nordic region.

  • Novartis no longer expects earnings decline at under-review Sandoz unit

    In a statement on Tuesday, Novartis confirmed its group guidance for 2022 core operating income to grow in a mid-single digit percentage range. The company reiterated that it would provide an update on the future of Sandoz by the end of 2022. Second-quarter core operating income declined 2% to $4.27 billion, slightly above the average analyst estimate of $4.19 billion in a Refinitiv poll.

  • Chips Bill Gains Steam in Senate Despite Last-Minute Lobbying

    (Bloomberg) -- A drive in the Senate to quickly pass $52 billion in grants and incentives for US semiconductor manufacturing picked up steam in Congress despite last-minute lobbying for changes.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said

  • U.S. banks take hit on leveraged loans as deals slump, rates rise

    U.S. banks have started taking a hit on their leveraged loans' exposure as the outlook for dealmaking turns sour amid rising interest rates and extreme market volatility caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bank of America disclosed on Monday it is reducing its leveraged loan exposure from the $300 million mark, Citigroup Inc wrote down $126 million in the second quarter and Wells Fargo & Co took a $107 million writedown due to widening of credit spreads.

  • Wall Street Analysts See a 44% Upside in TSMC (TSM): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 43.9% in TSMC (TSM). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Japanese Game Maker Nippon Ichi Is Overlooked Winner of Weak Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- Nippon Ichi Software Inc. -- a 213-person video game developer based in central Japan -- is an unnoticed winner of the yen’s recent plunge.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe role-playing game maker is based in Gifu, a mountainous and predominantly rur

  • Cryptoverse: Holding your breath for a bitcoin bounce

    Bitcoin's slide since May, swamped by economic angst, has knocked it below its 200-week moving average, at around $22,600, as well as its 200-day moving average around $35,500. Valkyrie Investments, for one, says its research is pointing to an upside move - but that it isn't clear when. "Historically we've accumulated (around the 200-week average) for three to six months," said Josh Olszewicz, Valkyrie's head of research, referring to a period of sideways trading before a price break upwards.

  • Global Inflation Hasn’t Peaked Yet, Singapore Central Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst of the global price shocks triggered by the war in Ukraine and Covid-induced supply disruptions probably isn’t over yet, with the next risk being inflation getting firmly entrenched in the economy.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThat’s the as

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own if You Want Passive Income

    A big yield, a history of regular dividend hikes, and a reliable business make this passive-income giant an attractive stock to own.

  • Trump Media Probe Seeks Information on Obscure Private Equity Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal probe of Donald Trump’s social media deal is putting a spotlight on Rocket One Capital, an obscure private equity firm with no obvious connection to the transaction beyond a board member.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Miami-based private

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • General Electric Unveils New Brand Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

    "Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Scaramucci Halts Withdrawals in a Fund After Stock, Crypto Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital suspended redemptions in one of its funds after sharp declines in stocks and cryptocurrencies, according to people familiar with the decision. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Legion Strategies fund suspended r

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]

  • Dow books biggest drop in more than two weeks after report about Apple’s plans to slow hiring, spending

    U.S. stocks end lower, giving up early gains, after Bloomberg reports Apple Inc. plans to slow hiring and spending growth in some divisions next year.

  • US stocks will keep falling even if the economy dodges a recession, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says

    "Make no mistake, we don't believe this bear market is over, even if we avoid a recession," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson told clients.

  • Indian rupee closes at record low as oil weighs

    The Indian rupee pared early gains to close at record low on Monday, as rising crude prices weighed on the currency, even as other Asian currencies drew some strength from a retreating dollar. It was the rupee's sixth straight session of record lows. India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirement and high global crude prices have threatened to increase the country's trade and current account deficits.