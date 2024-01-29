Top City Comedy is making its return in early February to where the laughter first started

Returning home will include a stage and a room full of laughter for these local comedians.

At 8 p.m., Feb. 2, Top City Comedy will have its "homecoming show" at Juli's Coffee and Bistro, 911 S. Kansas Ave.

Vicki Trembly, a founder of Top City Comedy said the show is significant because the comedy group has seen growth over the years, but its roots began at the building when it housed The Break Room.

"We are so pumped. We love our Thursday night shows at the Foundry. They're a lot of fun. It's a big space, but we really miss having a Friday night show," Trembly said. "I really think Topeka needs a standing Friday night comedy night someplace where for $15 people can come see a comedy show if they want."

Juli's Coffee and Bistro, 911 S. Kansas Ave., is bringing back comedy shows to downtown Topeka beginning Feb. 2. Building owner Chris Schultz said the space will feature a back bar and new restrooms, with additional features in the works.

Who will be included in the show?

Cody Lindenberger, Terry Richardson, Dan Schenk and Trembly will hit the stage Feb. 2.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at TopCityComedy.com. After the homecoming show, Friday shows are expected to happen throughout the year.

Vicki Trembly will be one of four comedians performing at Juli's Coffee and Bistro on Feb. 2. Trembly co-owns Top City Comedy and started hosting comedy nights at the former Break Room at 909 S. Kansas Ave., now Cosmo Court.

Those who attend the show will gain first-person access to Cosmo's Court, next door at 909 S. Kansas Ave. Chris Schultz, owner of the building that houses both businesses, unveiled his concept for Cosmos Court in August. It will be a new food court that will offer favorites from Field of Greens, The Break Room and more.

Schultz said he's proud of the comedians and the scene they've made for themselves.

"They're doing it by working together," Schultz said, "and I'm glad that we're able to give them their home base back, so as they come back for their homecoming show. It's going to be great."

Alway thinking about innovation, Chris Shultz, owner of 909 and 911 S. Kansas Ave., shows a new martini and build-a-bev machine inside Cosmo Court. Shultz plans to start taking reservations for the new business in February.

When will Cosmo's Court officially open?

Schultz said construction is ongoing at Cosmo's Court. An opening date hasn't been determined.

"We're not necessarily sure when we're going to be able to," he said.

Those interested can sign up for information and make reservations when able, he said.

For updates on Cosmo's Court, visit its website.

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Top City Comedy returns to site where its shows began on Friday nights