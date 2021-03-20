Top civil rights lawyer files $150m lawsuit over death of Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A top civil rights lawyer has filed a $150m civil lawsuit over the hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father.

Charles Polevich was arrested last month after he briefly stopped to ask Robert Maraj if was alright before getting back in his car and driving off, according to police.

Maraj, 64, was struck by a car as he walked along a road on Long Island, New York and died several days later in hospital from his injuries.

Investigators say that Mr Polevich, 70, fled the scene and went home to park his car in a detached garage to keep it out of view.

He later surrendered to police after detectives used surveillance to track the 1992 Volvo back to his home in Mineola, New York.

Now Ben Crump, who represents the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake, has filed the huge lawsuit on behalf of Mr Maraj’s wife, Carol Maraj, in the Supreme Court of New York.

Read more:

“Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible and negligent in hitting Robert Maraj, but he was more concerned about running away and hiding himself than in seeking help for the man he injured,” said Mr Crump and fellow lawyer Paul Napoli in a statement.

“His behavior was criminal, cowardly and immoral. Through the filing of this lawsuit, we intend to hold Polevich responsible for his reckless actions and achieve justice for the victim’s widow.”

Nicki Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens.

She has not made any public statement about her father’s death.

Recommended Stories

  • Lobbyist accuses New York Republican seen as potential Cuomo challenger of sexual misconduct

    Representative Tom Reed said: ‘This account of my actions is not accurate’

  • QAnon conspiracists accuse Fox News of faking Trump interview advocating for vaccine

    ‘How do I even know that was really President Trump speaking? They can fake anything,’ one follower writes

  • International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire

    Two people were killed when soldiers opened fire overnight in the northern ruby mining town of Mogok, the Myanmar Now news portal reported. The bloodshed has not quelled the anger over the ouster of the elected government and the detention of its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, though some protest organisers say they have to adapt their tactics.

  • 'Our silence is complicity': Biden and Harris condemn anti-Asian violence during Atlanta visit

    President and vice-president address nation reckoning with ‘heinous act’ that killed eight, including six women of Asian descent Joe Biden and Kamala Harris speak at Emory University in Atlanta. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have condemned a “heinous act of violence” during a trip to Atlanta, hoping to console a city and Asian American communities rocked by the attack this week that left eight people dead and one injured. Delivering remarks on Friday evening at Emory University after a day spent meeting with Asian American community leaders and politicians, the president and vice-president spoke out forcefully against the shooting, in which six of the victims were women of Asian descent, as well as the rise in anti-Asian violence. “Hate can have no safe harbor in America,” Biden said, calling on Americans to stand up to bigotry when they see it. “Our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit.” Biden said “it was heart wrenching to listen to” Asian American state legislators and other community leaders discuss living in fear. “Racism is real in America. And it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America, and always has been. Sexism, too,” said Harris, calling the shootings a “heinous act of violence”. “The president and I will not be silent. We will not stand by. We will always speak out against violence, hate crimes and discrimination, wherever and whenever it occurs. “Whatever the killer’s motive, these facts are clear,” Harris added: six of the eight people killed were of Asian descent, seven were women, and “the shootings took place in businesses owned by Asian Americans”. The visit comes amid a nationwide surge in verbal and physical attacks against Asian Americans. Biden on Friday expressed support for the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, a bill that would strengthen the government’s reporting and response to hate crimes and provide resources to such communities. Both Biden and Harris spoke to the rise in anti-Asian violence over the past year, with Biden alluding to the Donald Trump and other Republicans who have repeatedly demonized China for the coronavirus. “Words have consequences,” Biden said. “Whatever the motivation [for the shootings] we know this: too many Asian Americans have been walking up and down the streets and worrying. Waking up each morning the past year feeling their safety and the safety of their loved ones are stake. They’ve been attacked, blamed, scapegoated and harassed.” “It’s been a year of living in fear for their lives just to walk down their street. Grandparents afraid to leave their homes. Small businesses attacked.” “Asian Americans have been attacked and scapegoated” throughout the pandemic, Harris said. “We’ve had people in positions of incredible power scapegoating Asian Americans. People with the biggest pulpits spreading this kind of hate.” The gunman targeted two massage parlors in Atlanta and another on the outskirts of the city. Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with the murder of eight people and the assault of another. The ethnicity of the victims has prompted a discussion about race and the treatment of Asian Americans, particularly women, in America. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office was heavily criticized after claiming the shootings appeared unrelated to race, and for stating that Long related that he was “having a bad day” when he opened fire at the three spas. Flowers and signs at the growing memorial at the scene of two of the massage parlor shootings in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA Four more victims were named on Friday. Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63, were shot and killed at two neighboring massage parlors in north-east Atlanta. Delaina Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed at a parlor north-west of the city. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz was also shot, but survived. The day after the shootings the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, was the focus of scorn after he said Long “gave no indicators” that his crimes were racially motivated. “We asked him that specifically and the answer was no,” Reynolds said. The seeming acceptance of Long’s statement prompted widespread backlash, with Asian American leaders pointing to the rise in hate crimes against Asians and the stigmatization of Asian women. “It looked like a hate crime to me,” Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, told CNN on Thursday night. “This was targeted at Asian spas. Six of the women who were killed were Asian so it’s difficult to see it as anything but that.” Bottoms said: “There are many areas of hate that are covered within the definition of a hate crime.” In Atlanta, Asian Americans are still trying to come to terms with the shootings. Woojin Kang, a young man of Korean descent, stood on the sidewalk in front of Gold Spa on Thursday evening, the site of one of the shootings, holding a neon yellow sign that read “Asian women’s bodies have been slayed” above the hashtag “#StopAsianHate”. “The biggest thing I’m encouraging in my community is to lament. That means to viciously cry out in any way that may manifest. But we need to cry out. We can’t be silent any more,” Kang said. “People say Asians are the submissive ones, we’ll be quiet. No. We need to cry out, whatever that looks like. For me, that looked like coming out today with signs, standing on the street.” For some, the speeches by the president and vice-president were a poignant symbol. “The showing of compassion from the White House is a welcomed change, and something that is needed at this time,” said Kat Goduco, an Atlanta-based Filipino American photographer. She said that the visit from Biden and Harris was comforting. “Hopefully they can use their leadership to address the concerns of the AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) community that tend to be overlooked.” Biden and Harris had already been scheduled to visit Atlanta, as part of a tour designed to laud the recently passed $1.9tn Covid-19 relief bill, but the focus of the visit was changed in the wake of the shootings. During the visit, Biden also celebrated a milestone in the nation’s vaccine efforts, as his administration announced it had reached its goal of administering 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days of his presidency, six weeks ahead of schedule. Biden met with scientists at the CDC in Atlanta to express his gratitude for their work. The shootings came just days after Biden had warned of the rise in violence against Americans of Asian descent. In a speech on 11 March – his first primetime address as president – Biden condemned anti-Asian racism and hate crimes. “At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, they’re on the frontlines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America,” Biden said during that address. “It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.” Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups since March 2020. Agencies contributed reporting

  • Kevin McCarthy tries to distance himself from Trump election conspiracies despite previously backing them

    ‘President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet’

  • Police officer who attacked woman in street spared jail and fined £500

    Off-duty probationary officer suspended and faces gross misconduct investigation after sentencing

  • Domestic Violent Extremists Pose ‘Elevated Threat’ to U.S. in 2021, Intelligence Agencies Say in New Report

    An unclassified summary of the new report was released this week by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Justice Department, and DHS.

  • After Viral Photo, John Kerry Says He Only Momentarily Would Have Taken Off His Face Mask

    A spokesperson for American Airlines said that no one on board Kerry's flight complained about his lack of a mask, nor did the crew observe that he wasn't wearing one

  • Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth End Engagement: 'An Incredibly Difficult Decision,' He Says

    The former couple got engaged in 2019

  • Have you experienced anti-Asian racism?

    Have you, as an Asian American, been threatened, intimidated or attacked? Share your stories via text or voice recording.

  • Drug pricing, climate, immigration: House Dems eye ‘kitchen sink’ for next big bill

    They're eyeing ways to muscle through priorities using the arcane process that let the party bypass GOP votes for its Covid bill.

  • QAnon followers think White House's St Patrick's Day lighting was secret message

    Adherents of the conspiracy theory will be protesting against vaccines and pandemic mitigation efforts on 20 March

  • Ovechkin scores 2 in final 7 minutes, Capitals beat Rangers

    Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the final seven minutes to continue his goal streak and rally the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 victory against the New York Rangers on Friday night for their seventh win in a row. Ovechkin tied it on a rebound with 6:42 left and put the Capitals ahead on a nearly identical play with 3:33 remaining. Washington's longtime captain now leads the team with 14 goals.

  • New York man convicted of selling sharks on Internet that were kept in swimming pool basement

    ‘We will not tolerate anyone who preys on protected species to line their pocket,’ says attorney general Letitia James

  • Woman accuses New York congressman Tom Reed of sexual misconduct; Reed denies allegation

    According to reporting by The Washington Post, then-lobbyist Nicolette Davis said the congressman engaged in inappropriate touching in 2017.

  • Microsoft updated Windows 10 again to fix printer problems

    An emergency Windows 10 update last week fixed BSOD errors linked to printers, and now a second one addresses missing graphics and logos.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open, citing virus restrictions

    Top-ranked Novak Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming Miami Open on Friday, citing coronavirus restrictions as he joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the sideline. “I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family,” Djokovic said in a statement. “With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home.”

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has allowed some video and photos from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.

  • What do the Hurricanes want — or need — as the NHL trade deadline approaches?

    Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour says he ‘likes the team right now’; GM Waddell mindful of salary cap considerations.