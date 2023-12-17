Top consultant for DeSantis-backing Never Back Down super PAC quits amid turmoil

U.S. Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during his Never Back Down 2024 campaign stop at Anderson University in Anderson, S.C. Thursday, Oct 19, 2023. The Never Back Down super PAC is in turmoil.

The political consultant guiding a high-powered super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign resigned Saturday amid reports of friction between the group and the campaign.

Jeff Roe is a prominent GOP political consultant, deeply involved in trying to elect DeSantis through the Never Back Down PAC. It's been well financed and is taking the lead on traditional campaign activities such as advertising and door knocking.

Roe announced his departure from the PAC Saturday in response to a Washington Post story that quoted PAC statements "suggesting the group fired officials connected to Roe’s firm over 'mismanagement and conduct issues.' "

"I cannot in good conscience stay affiliated with Never Back Down given the statements in the Washington Post today," Roe wrote on the X social media platform. "They are not true, and an unwanted distraction at a critical time for Governor DeSantis.

"I am resigning my position effective immediately. Governor DeSantis has been an exceptional governor and I hope he will be the 47th President of the United States. I wish the Governor, First Lady, and their entire team the best through the rest of the campaign.”

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as his wife Casey, left, looks on during U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra's, R-Iowa, Faith and Family with the Feenstras event, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Frustration, turmoil roils Never Back Down PAC, DeSantis campaign

The Post looks at DeSantis' frustration with the super PAC and ensuing turmoil as the governor's team tried to sideline the organization.

According to the Post, in addition to Roe's departure, "five other senior officials have left Never Back Down since late November. Three officials with Roe’s firm were fired, and the board chairman and the founding chief executive both resigned, amid internal concerns about legal compliance."

Never Back Down's implosion is another sign of the struggles that have permeated the DeSantis campaign from the start, beginning with a glitch-filled launch on social media and continuing through staff layoffs because of excessive spending and the removal of his first campaign manager.

The relationship between DeSantis' campaign and the super PAC is unusual. More than any previous presidential candidate, DeSantis has outsourced much of his campaign to the PAC, so its problems are an ominous sign for his final campaign push in Iowa before the Jan. 15 caucus.

Previous coverage (subscriber only): DeSantis' 'terrible summer': Donors, experts see narrowing path to overtake Trump

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: GOP consultant Jeff Roe resigns from pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC