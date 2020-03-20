Top coronavirus doctor puts head in hands when Trump mentions 'Deep State Department' at briefing

President Trump is busy conspiracy theorizing during a international crisis.

In a press conference Friday outlining several new actions the U.S. government is taking during the new coronavirus spread, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the leader of the State Department, took the lectern. "Or as they like to call it, the Deep State Department," Trump said before Pompeo stepped up.

Pompeo, who tends to agree with Trump's far-right tendencies, seemed to take no issue with the term that connotes the U.S. government is actually run by shady political forces behind the scenes. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump's top coronavirus adviser, rejected his own advice and put his head in his hand after the president threw out the comment.









The president’s apparent anger on display as he used the derogatory term “Deep State Department” and Dr Fauci reacted by putting his hand over his face. Watch. pic.twitter.com/Ks7j4WciVt — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 20, 2020

No matter how wild Trump's eccentricities get, Fauci should probably avoid touching his face — though the crowded press briefing room wasn't exactly up to CDC standards either.

More stories from theweek.com

America has one of the world's worst coronavirus responses

Lindsey Graham is reportedly trying to talk Trump out of coronavirus relief checks for Americans

Christian Siriano wants his sewing team to start making emergency medical masks

