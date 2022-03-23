Top county prosecutor Rachel Mitchell launches bid to replace Allister Adel

Phoenix prosecutor Rachel Mitchell asks questions to Christine Blasey Ford at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sept. 17, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Prominent prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, who weeks ago urged her boss to resign, is launching a bid to succeed Allister Adel as Maricopa County attorney.

Mitchell's announcement came two days after Adel quit amid ethics investigations, a rebuke by the governor and the botched prosecution of 180 criminal cases.

Mitchell told The Arizona Republic she wants to restore public confidence in the nation's third largest prosecutorial agency by focusing on justice and not politics.

"What is really important to me is that the person who takes the helm of of the County Attorney's Office has the experience to do it. No one has more experience than me," Mitchell said. "It is going to take someone who knows the office inside and out ... and has the ability to communicate a vision."

It was not immediately clear Wednesday if Mitchell needs to resign from her position as a prosecutor to run for the elected office.

Mitchell, a Republican, is best known as a sex crimes prosecutor who has worked in almost every division of the County Attorney's Office during her 30-year career, including a brief stint as its leader.

Who is Rachel Mitchell? A prosecutor who 'comes from the point of view where you believe victims'

She received national attention in 2018 — much of it critical — for her role as interrogator in a congressional hearing leading to the appointment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brent Kavanaugh.

Mitchell is one of the five division chiefs who called for Adel to resign in February and sought investigations by the State Bar of Arizona and the Maricopa Board of Supervisors.

"In a couple of years we have lost sight of what the County Attorney's Office does and what it is all about," Mitchell said.

Mitchell is not wading into the election alone. She is backed by two of Adel's longtime advisers who were instrumental in raising alarms about the county attorney's sobriety, absence from the office and troubling personnel decisions.

Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley and Adel's former communications director Jennifer Liewer confirmed Wednesday they are supporting Mitchell, saying she is the best hope of restoring confidence in the office.

"I've known Rachel for more than 30 years. She is very, very good," said Romley, who held the county attorney position longer than anyone. "We need to get someone in that office who knows what they are doing and who will work tirelessly for victims of violent crimes."

Romley, who mentored and campaigned for Adel when she ran for the seat in 2020, publicly called for Adel to step down in February. He said County Attorney's Office employees sought his help because she was running the office into the ground.

Liewer was a key member of Adel's leadership team until February. She was escorted from the office after submitting a resignation letter that said staffers should not be made to defend Adel's "sobriety and leadership."

"The leadership and integrity that Rachel has shown in the last few months was refreshing and inspiring," Liewer said. "Her concern for the office and doing what was best regardless of personal or professional costs demonstrated she's in this for the right reason."

Gunnigle, Foster also in race

Mitchell enters the race alongside two lawyers who announced campaigns hours after the county Board of Supervisors accepted Adel's resignation on Monday.

Defense attorney Julie Gunnigle said Tuesday she had collected the more than 4,000 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot in less than 24 hours. And her supporters promised they were just getting started.

Steven Slugocki, former Maricopa County Democratic Party chair, celebrated the speed in reaching that goal.

"Absolutely incredible," he said in a Twitter post Tuesday after Gunnigle proclaimed "WE DID IT!!!"

Gunnigle, a Democrat who ran against Adel in 2020, positioned herself a justice reformer. She reached out to nearly a million people who voted for two years ago and asked them to again to help put her in office.

"I'm focused on bringing evidence-based reforms to the this office to make our community safer and save us money," she said in a Twitter post Tuesday.

From the 2020 candidacy: Julie Gunnigle calls for 'common sense reforms'

Anni Foster, a Republican who serves as Gov. Doug Ducey's general counsel, launched her own campaign with a prayer for Adel, whom she described as her friend.

Foster said she brings nearly two decades of experience on issues facing Arizona and Maricopa County. She said she has worked directly with law enforcement, even training officers on aspects of the law.

"As a mom, and as a cancer survivor — I know the decisions and actions made by the county attorney's office have an impact on real people," Foster said in a Twitter post. "I will dedicate myself to protecting the rule of law and ensuring justice for all."

Foster's biography on The Federalist Society website credits her with helping to expand legalized gambling in Arizona through sports books.

"Anni successfully renegotiated the state’s 20 year old gaming compacts which resulted in a grand compromise to amend compacts with 20 tribes and enactment of legislation to legalize off-reservation mobile sports betting and fantasy sports in Arizona," the biography states.

A Republic investigation in 2021 found Foster was also involved in a failed effort to obtain $100 million in tax refunds for one of Ducey's influential campaign donors.

"I look forward to making my case and earning the trust of my fellow Arizonans," Foster said on Twitter.

Candidates face tight timetable

Adel's resignation, which becomes official on Friday, started a countdown for the candidates hoping to succeed her.

They have about two weeks to qualify for the August primary, which includes collecting about 4,500 valid signatures before the April 4 filing deadline.

Adel was elected to serve until January 2025, with the position scheduled to be contested again in 2024.

If Adel had waited until April 4 to step down, the Board of Supervisors could have appointed a replacement to serve until the 2024 election cycle.

Supervisors now must select an interim county attorney to lead the office as the election plays out. No names have surfaced, but whoever the board chooses is required to be a member of Adel's political party, a Republican.

Mitchell said she is convinced she will meet the signature deadline, citing the overwhelming amount of support she has received in the past 24 hours.

"I am convinced that we have a path to victory," she said. "Obviously, it is a daunting deadline. It is doable."

Mitchell said one of her strongest motivators is shifting the focus of the office from politics to serving as a voice for victims.

One of the toughest challenges for Mitchell as a prosecutor was establishing a relationship with child victims in order to obtain justice for them. She said the office for too long lost sight victims.

"We need to be about the business of justice," she said.

Mitchell said the office can't afford to wait for a new county attorney to get up to speed to fix retention and recruitment problems that have led to staffing shortages and a mounting backlog of cases.

"I don't have to learn the job. I've done the job," she said.

"We have had a deficit of assets and a high percentage of employee attrition. A lot of that comes back to working for somebody who understands what you are going through."

30-year career as prosecutor

Mitchell graduated from the Arizona State University law school and was admitted to the State Bar of Arizona in 1992.

She got a job as a prosecutor with the County Attorney's Office in 1993 and specialized in sex-related felonies, including child molestation, adult sexual assault and cold cases.

She was promoted to the division chief of the Special Victims Division, where she managed a team of attorneys working on sex crimes and family violence cases.

Mitchell served as chief deputy to former County Attorney Bill Montgomery. In 2019, when Montgomery left the office to take a seat on the Arizona Supreme Court, Mitchell was tapped to lead the office for several weeks before Adel was named interim county attorney.

One of her first acts was to reassign celebrity prosecutor Juan Martinez from high-profile death-penalty cases to the auto theft division.

Martinez, who was the office's star prosecutor was under investigation by the State Bar of Arizona for multiple sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

Adel later fired Martinez, who ultimately surrendered his law license and lost appeals to get his job back.

Mitchell briefly became a household name in 2018 when she was hired by Republicans to question Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, one of multiple women who accused the then-Supreme Court nominee of inappropriate sexual behavior while in high school and college.

Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell questions Christine Blasey Ford as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018.

Mitchell's cross examination, broadcast live, was panned by defense lawyers and prosecutors. She concluded in a five-page report to Senate Republicans that a "reasonable prosecutor" would not make a case against Kavanaugh.

Mitchell was accused of using her position as a prosecutor wrongly, to help further a partisan end. She was also was accused of telling Republicans what they wanted to hear.

Mitchell on Wednesday said she doesn't regret taking on the assignment. She said she set out to get the truth and to do it in a forthright and respectful way.

She said what she remembers most from the hearing was Ford thanking her when the questioning ended.

Analysis: Rachel Mitchell's performance 'not effective,' Republicans and colleagues say

'I wish her nothing but the best'

Mitchell said she has no animus toward Adel. She said a decision needed to be made to put the office ahead of party politics and personalities.

"There's no heat coming from me toward her. I wish her nothing but the best," Mitchell said. "This was not about politics. This was about watching the integrity of the office become compromised."

The Board of Supervisors appointed Adel to lead the agency in 2019, and she was elected in 2020.

Adel underwent emergency surgery for a brain bleed on Nov. 3, 2020, election night. She was hospitalized at two medical centers for more than a month. She spent the beginning of 2021 recovering.

A few months later, on Aug. 29, Adel secretly checked herself into a rehab facility. She was gone for 13 days before Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone forced her to publicly acknowledge she was getting treatment.

Nineteen days after checking into rehab, Adel checked out and returned to work.

For months, Adel faced scrutiny over the harsh charges brought against social justice protesters in 2020. Her office sought to prosecute them as gang members. Adel ultimately announced she was dropping charges against those protesters.

An independent investigation concluded the cases were handled poorly and found a breakdown in communication between County Attorney's Office leadership and the case's lead prosecutor. The harsh charges resulted in legal claims totaling more than $100 million from protesters and the lead prosecutor.

Mitchell was not involved in prosecuting the protest cases.

Concerns about Adel's leadership were raised by The Arizona Republic in a Feb. 2 article that detailed reports she made a drunken after-hours call to a member of her staff and failed to weigh in on key legal issues facing the county.

In a Feb. 14 letter to the State Bar and to the supervisors, Mitchell and four other division chiefs said Adel showed "obvious signs of impairment" while conducting county business and had been out of the office for weeks at a time.

Adel responded by telling the prosecutors they were lucky to be employed and could "stick it out or resign." She vowed not to step down and said she was capable of running the office while working on her treatment plan.

The Republic reported on March 14 that Adel's office had to drop 180 misdemeanor cases after it forgot to file charges for more than a year. Adel blamed her staff.

Ducey said Adel needed to take accountability, stop blaming her team and turn her office around. The Arizona attorney general on Friday asked Adel to prepare a report on how the prosecution of those cases fell through the cracks.

Adel on Monday resigned without explanation.

Mitchell views Adel's departure as an opportunity.

"Now that she is out of office, a leader needs to step up," she said. "This, to me, is about restoring public confidence, not only in the County Attorney's Office but the justice system."

She said being a prosecutor is not an easy job, but it is easy to explain.

"We have the greatest job description in the world: That is to do the right thing."

Robert Anglen is an investigative reporter for The Republic. Reach him at robert.anglen@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8694. Follow him on Twitter @robertanglen

