Top court orders German govt to set post-2030 climate goals

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top court has ruled that the government has to set clear goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions after 2030, arguing that current legislation doesn't go far enough in curbing climate change.

Several individuals backed by environmental groups had filed a complaint to the Constitutional Court arguing that their rights were impinged by the lack of sufficient targets beyond the next decade.

Germany, like other European Union countries, aims to cut emissions by 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

In their ruling Thursday, judges said the current legislation “irreversibly pushes a very high burden of emissions reduction into the period after 2030."

Judges cited the Paris accord goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), ideally 1.5 C (2.7 F) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times.

The court ordered the government to come up with new targets from 2030 onward by the end of next year.

Recommended Stories

  • LaMelo Ball better be ready, because Hornets’ Terry Rozier sure needs reinforcements

    Charlotte Hornets star Rozier looks exhausted, having shot 8-of-35 in his last two games

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Pricey Corn Has Farmers Feeding Wheat for Humans to Livestock

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s expanding hog herd is vacuuming up the world’s feed grains and forcing traders to dip into wheat reserves, a crop that’s normally saved for humans to eat.According to Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., one of the biggest agricultural traders, corn arriving in China will soon be more expensive than wheat.“China continues to be buying everything they can,” ADM Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said Tuesday on a call with investors. “They’re buying corn. But they’re buying wheat” as well.The Asian nation’s soaring demand for animal feed has helped lift crop prices to the highest in years, benefitting traders like ADM and signaling higher meat prices for consumers.Chinese hogs aren’t the only culprits behind pricey corn. The world’s cattle, hogs and chickens are all gobbling up the grain faster than farmers can grow it. Corn is so expensive that it has at times surpassed wheat, a rare occurrence.Earlier this month, a type of wheat grown in the southern U.S. Plains that’s usually used to make flour for bread traded at the biggest discount to corn since 1977.The disparity prompted some U.S. cattle feeders to buy wheat that will get harvested beginning around June.“We are running out of the corn in the country and wheat got really cheap,” said Joe Nussmeier, a broker at Frontier Futures in Minneapolis. By mid-June, “the only thing to feed critters at that time will be wheat.”There are risks, though. Wheat shouldn’t be fed to younger cattle and if cattle eat too much wheat, they get bloated, according to Penn State Extension research. Researchers at North Dakota State University recommend that wheat make up no more than 15% of an animal’s diet when it’s being introduced.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Solar roof-tile and energy startup SunRoof closes €4.5M led by Inovo Venture Partners

    SunRoof is a European startup that has come up with a clever idea. It has its own roof-tile technology that generates solar power. It then links up those houses, creating a sort of virtual power plant, allowing homeowners to sell surplus energy back to the grid.

  • Fox News warns Americans that they might soon be sipping on “plant-based beer”

    Fox News is once again upset with Joe Biden over something that Joe Biden has not actually said or done. This time, it surrounds Biden’s new climate plan, which critics say will “ban” the consumption of meat in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But the people at Fox News couldn’t even manage to perpetuate a falsehood that they themselves invented without fumbling all over it.

  • Senate to Start Undoing Trump’s Rollbacks Using Once-Obscure Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats began using a special procedure to undo parts of Donald Trump’s regulatory agenda Wednesday, starting by rescinding a measure that made it harder for the Environmental Protection Agency to limit leaks of the powerful greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas wells.The 52-42 vote on the methane rule is the first of several that Democrats plan to use under the Congressional Review Act. That 1996 law allows lawmakers to rescind federal regulations passed in the waning days of a presidential administration as long as they act within a few months of a new Congress.It had been used only once before 2017 when Republicans, led by then-President Donald Trump, used it to repeal 14 Obama-era rules including one that limited the ability of the mentally ill to buy firearms to another forcing oil companies to disclose their payments to foreign governments.“The Congressional Review Act was seen as this very extreme thing. It was almost like an atomic bomb. It wasn’t something you just casually trotted out,” said James Goodwin, a senior policy analyst the Center for Progressive Reform, a Washington-based non-profit. The Trump administration and the 115th Congress “normalized it in this way it hadn’t been previously.”It only takes a majority vote, meaning Democrats, who control the Senate, can do it without Republican votes.Democrats have introduced six resolutions targeting regulations promulgated during the final months of the Trump administration, according to the Coalition for Sensible Safeguards, which tracks the Congressional Review Act. Among the targets is one by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that critics say allows predatory lending and another one by the Securities and Exchange Commission that makes it more difficult for small groups of corporate shareholders to introduce resolutions on sustainability and other issues.Other rules Democrats are targeting include a Department of Health and Human Services measure that requires the agency to review thousands of regulations to prevent them from expiring, and a Social Security Administration rule that allows agency attorneys to substitute for independent administrative law judges in deciding disability determinations, according to the coalition, which is made up of labor, environmental and consumer protection groups.In addition to the methane vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Senate will take up a resolution to repeal an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule that critics say makes it harder for workers to prevail against employers in workplace discrimination claims.Under the CRA, Congress can pass a resolution striking down a federal rule within 60 legislative days of it being finalized and published in the Federal Register from the end of the last congressional session. That doesn’t leave Democrats much time. This year the cutoff date is May 21 in the Senate, according to Amit Narang, a regulatory policy advocate with watchdog group Public Citizen.More: Schumer Pushes Plan to Ax Trump Methane Rule With Lawmaker ToolThe measure to repeal Trump’s methane rule had the support of Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine as well as some oil and gas producers, such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Equinor ASA, Cheniere Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.Trump’s methane rule, finalized in 2020, ended methane-specific emission limits at new oil and gas wells, while removing additional curbs on leaks of smog-causing volatile organic compounds from gas transmission and storage equipment.Environmental advocates said the move, which still needs to be approved by the House, effectively reinstates prior standards shaped by both Trump and former President Barack Obama, including mandates for semiannual monitoring of some wells and leak inspections and repairs of transmission and storage equipment.“If the joint resolution of disapproval is enacted, it would restore the 2016 standards that limited methane pollution from new, reconstructed and modified sources in the oil and gas industry, which is the nation’s largest industrial source of methane emissions and an important source of other health-harming pollutants,” the EPA said in an emailed statement.Reinstated methane requirements would apply to new and modified sites. Under President Joe Biden, the EPA is expected to develop requirements for nearly a million existing wells too.Methane, the chief component of natural gas, is a valuable energy source and commodity in its own right. Yet it’s also a powerful heat-trapping pollutant that can exacerbate climate change when it escapes from oil wells or gas pipelines. It represents about a 10th of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, and is estimated to be at least 84 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the atmosphere over a 20-year period.“This is a very big deal and the fact we are using our first CRA on the methane rule shows how important it is,” Schumer told reporters prior to the vote. “Methane is one of the most poisonous things we can put in our atmosphere.”Until Trump was elected, the Congressional Review Act had only been used successfully once before. In 2001 Congress voted to overturn a Labor Department ergonomics rule issued by the Clinton administration.“It’s good to see the Democrats using it when it makes sense,” said Public Citizen’s Narang. “It’s good to see Congress getting involved in helping the Biden administration roll back some of the Trump de-regulatory agenda.”(Updates with vote in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jimmy Kimmel’s Train-Wreck Interview With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

    ABCWell, it actually happened. The day America has been eagerly awaiting since Mike Lindell accepted Jimmy Kimmel’s invitation during his bizarro livestream event finally arrived on Wednesday, and there was the MyPillow CEO in the flesh sitting across from his supposed late-night nemesis.“Somehow a simple pillow salesman from Minnesota got to the bottom of the deepest conspiracy in the history of American politics,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue. “It’s so crazy, it’s almost hard to believe.” With the real Lindell presumably watching backstage, the host was visited by his own personal MyPillow guy, comedian James Adomian, who limped on stage wearing a “Who Farted?” tank top and went into a racist panic when he spotted Guillermo seated offstage.The actual interview, which was preceded by an actual MyPillow commercial on the New York broadcast, began with a montage of Lindell’s most unhinged rants about what he still seems to believe was a stolen presidential election. When Kimmel asked his guest if he had been vaccinated, Lindell said no, which helps explain why they were not together in a pillow-filled bed as previously promised. “I meant for rabies,” Kimmel joked.Kimmel suggested that Lindell actually has a lot in common with Hunter Biden, given their shared history of addiction to crack cocaine, and asked him directly about the source of his “paranoia” and the fact that he has apparently been “in hiding” for several months.From Mike Lindell to Elon Musk, Who Deserves a Late-Night TV Platform?“That’s right, I’ve been working hard on this election and the machines,” Lindell said, vaguely. After they got some of his basic biography out of the way, Lindell admitted that he didn’t know anything about politics until he met Donald Trump in 2016.“Some would say you still don’t, Mike, to be honest,” Kimmel replied. Later, he told Lindell, “A lot of people didn’t want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody said, told me, don’t have you on the show, and they told you, don’t go on the show. But I think it’s important that we talk to each other.”Kimmel added, “I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying. And I’ve studied you, I really have.” And while he finds a lot of it funny, the host said, “A lot of these ideas you espouse, I think you could potentially draw a line from those to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed and a lot of bad things.”Without skipping a beat, Lindell distanced himself from the riot and continued to rant against “the machines” and Dominion Voting Systems, which is currently suing him for more than $1 billion in damages for his baseless smear campaign. Then the two men started getting bogged down in a back-and-forth of allegations before Kimmel took a step back.“Do you ever think it's weird, objectively, looking at yourself, going, why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?” Kimmel asked.Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Tucker Carlson’s ‘Child Abuse’ Anti-Mask RantLindell couldn’t quite answer that question, showing no signs of self-awareness and prompting Kimmel to express what seemed like genuine concern. “I worry about you,” he said. “I feel like you are maybe self-destructive, that you have lost everything repeatedly so many times in your life.”By the end of the interview, after Lindell denied urging Trump to impose “martial law if necessary” and claimed he never meant for his $50,000 donation to Lin Wood’s legal fund to help bail out Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Adomian returned to challenge his doppelgänger to a pillow fight at the Minnesota State Fair.Ultimately, as could have been expected, Lindell emerged relatively unscathed, fully in on the joke, and laughing it up with the two comedians as Kimmel cut to commercial.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jimmy Kimmel questions MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on voter fraud claims, asks why he believes he was 'chosen' to possess evidence of Chinese cyberattack

    Lindell and Kimmel previously exchanged barbs after Kimmel made several jokes about the MyPillow CEO's crack cocaine addiction on his late night show.

  • Elizabeth Warren fist-pumps and Joe Manchin takes notes during Biden's first joint address to Congress

    Democratic and Republican lawmakers' real-time responses to Biden's address illustrated the chasm between the two political parties.

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from Peyton Manning's legendary 1998 NFL Draft

    The 1998 Draft produced some of the biggest booms, and busts, in draft history.

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • Petition calls for Jill Biden to undo Melania Trump’s changes to White House Rose Garden

    Former first lady criticised for replacing cherry trees ‘with a boring tribute to herself’

  • Twitter users made memes about Kylie Jenner's daughter and Stormy Daniels as the #FreeStormy hashtag trended

    Twitter was set ablaze with memes and jokes after the hashtag #FreeStormy was thought to have been about Kylie Jenner's daughter and Stormy Daniels.

  • Ford posts profit, says chip shortage may cut production 50%

    Ford Motor Co. posted a surprising $3.26 billion first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but the company said a worsening global computer chip shortage could cut its production in half during the current quarter. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the second quarter should be the low point for the chip shortage, but it probably will last into next year. The situation will improve in the second half, but Ford still will see production fall 10% over original plans, he said.

  • China launches permanent space station as it prepares to land on Mars

    China on Thursday launched the core module for its first permanent space station as the country pursues its ambitious space programme. The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony” module, blasted into space on the Long March-5B Y2 rocket from Hainan, an island in southern China, according to state media. The module will become the management and control hub of China’s Tiangong space station, which could be operational by the end of next year, state media said. China is planning for astronauts to live in the core module of the station for up to six months at a time; at least 12 astronauts are training now for such missions. China has invested heavily in its space programme, a source of national pride and touted as a symbol of the country’s growing technological expertise and strength. Beijing aims to become a major space power by 2030.

  • Moscow is annoyed Eastern European governments no longer turn a blind eye to assassinations by 'Unit 29155'

    The diplomatic expulsions mean fewer jobs can be taken by Russian intelligence officers working undercover.

  • Tucker Carlson twice called MSNBC anchor Joy Reid the 'race lady' during his Tuesday show. She wasn't talking about race.

    "Here's the race lady from MSNBC finally putting her Harvard degree to work," Carlson said, referring to Reid. Reid did not mention race in the clip.

  • 17 things you probably didn't know about 'The Handmaid's Tale'

    The Hulu original series based on the famed novel by Margaret Atwood has a huge following, but even superfans might not know these fun facts.

  • They are killing our forest, Brazilian tribe warns

    The Awa, who have been called "the most threatened tribe on earth", face fresh challenges in Brazil.