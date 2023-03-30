Top court rules in Iran-US frozen assets case

1
Charlotte VAN OUWERKERK
·2 min read

The International Court of Justice will deliver its verdict Thursday on Iran's bid to unblock nearly $2 billion in assets frozen by the United States over alleged terror attacks.

Tehran dragged its arch-foe to the UN's top tribunal in 2016 after the US Supreme Court ruled the assets should be paid to survivors and relatives of attacks blamed on the Islamic Republic.

The judgement at the Hague-based ICJ comes amid tensions over recent US strikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria, plus Tehran's nuclear programme and its support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Judges at the court, which was set up after World War II to rule on disputes between UN member states, will begin reading out their decision at 3 pm (1300 GMT).

ICJ rulings are binding and cannot be appealed but have no enforcement powers. Countries can however complain to the UN Security Council if another state fails to obey a judgement.

Iran alleged that the assets were frozen by the United States illegally, and says it needs them at a time of economic difficulties due to nuclear sanctions against Tehran.

The US Supreme Court ruled seven years ago that the assets -- $1.75 billion belonging to Iran's Central Bank plus some from Iranian firms -- should be used to compensate victims of terror attacks.

These included the 1983 bombing of a US Marine barracks in Beirut, which killed 299 people including 241 US soldiers, and the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia which killed 19 people.

- 'Unclean hands' -

But Iran denies being responsible for the attacks.

It says the US freeze breaches a "Treaty of Amity" signed by Tehran and Washington in 1955 -- long before the 1979 Islamic revolution that overthrew the pro-US shah and severed ties with the United States.

Washington has previously tried unsuccessfully to get the lawsuit thrown out, with its lawyers alleging that Iran had "unclean hands" -- a reference to Tehran's alleged backing of terrorist groups.

The US also formally withdrew from the Treaty of Amity in 2018 after the ICJ, in a separate case, ordered Washington to lift nuclear-related sanctions on humanitarian goods for Iran.

The ICJ judgement in the frozen assets case comes against a backdrop of growing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Tehran recently condemned US air strikes on Iran-linked forces in Syria that reportedly killed 19 people, which Washington said it carried out following a deadly drone attack on US forces on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden said after ordering the strikes that his country "does not seek conflict with Iran".

Talks have meanwhile long been deadlocked on reviving a landmark 2015 multinational accord on Iran's nuclear activity. Iran denies wanting to acquire atomic weapons.

The United States under then-president Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions.

Washington has also expressed concerns over Iranian military aid for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

dk/jhe/rox/ach

Recommended Stories

  • US backs special tribunal on Russia 'aggression' against Ukraine

    The United States on Tuesday threw support behind a special international tribunal to try Russia for "aggression" against Ukraine, building momentum to prosecute the crime for the first time since the aftermath of World War II. The European Union has backed a special tribunal, which could bring fresh charges against President Vladimir Putin and would be the latest legal salvo after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes.It was the first time tha

  • The US Army Has Made A Statement About Jonathan Majors's Arrest For Alleged Assault And Strangulation

    The move comes after Jonathan's arrest early Saturday morning.

  • Ex-prisoner tells diplomats Nicaragua holding families 'hostage'

    (Reuters) - "I said I would hand myself in, but the police kicked down the gate," Tamara Davila, a formerly jailed Nicaraguan activist on Wednesday told regional diplomats looking into allegations of abuses by President Daniel Ortega's government. Davila is one of 222 political prisoners who were flown to the United States last month in a mass release, after which many were stripped of their Nicaraguan citizenship. She testified after a U.N.-appointed team of human rights experts on March 2 accused Ortega's government of crimes against humanity.

  • Israel Launches Spy Satellite as Political Tensions Continue on the Ground

    Israel launch a new spy satellite on Wednesday, the first the country has sent to space in nearly three years as it seeks to enhance its defense capabilities and prepare for a possible escalation with Iran.

  • Israel 2023: The triumph of Israel's Declaration of Independence | Opinion

    The last weeks of domestic unrest in Israel are a triumph for the state of Israel's Declaration of Independence.

  • Iran pulls US attention back to the Middle East

    Attacks on U.S. forces in Syria are pulling Washington’s attention back to the Middle East as it seeks to shift its focus and resources toward Russia and China. With militants carrying out a series of drone strikes late last week, killing one American contractor, the Biden administration is grappling anew with a region it has…

  • Murdoch Engagement Travel Plans Upend Fox Claim Trial Attendance Too Burdensome

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge balked at Fox Corp.’s suggestion that it may be too burdensome for Rupert Murdoch to testify in the $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News over its reporting on bogus claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Retur

  • Russian military activity in south of Ukraine seems to be abating

    Ukraine's Defence Forces are observing a decrease in hostilities in the south of Ukraine, likely connected to the fact that Russian occupation forces have lost many ammunition storage facilities and are struggling to ensure adequate supplies of ammunition to their troops.

  • First cheetah cubs born in India since extinction 70 years ago

    The four cubs are the first to be born in the country since the big cat was declared extinct there.

  • Poland is now the new Great Power of Europe

    The grand ceremonial welcome Germany afforded the King and Queen when they arrived in Berlin yesterday was designed to demonstrate that, despite all the friction caused by Brexit, the Germans still value Britain as an important ally. From providing an escort of German Eurofighter Typhoons for the RAF Voyager carrying the royal party to the 21-gun salute and flypast when the couple landed at Berlin’s Willy Brandt airport, the German authorities went out of their way to show their respect and appr

  • Russian night attack: administrative building destroyed in Kyiv

    A three-storey administrative building in Sviatoshynskyi district in the city of Kyiv caught fire and collapsed during a Russian attack on the night of 28 March. Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine Details: On the night of 28 March, the operational coordination centre of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv began receiving reports of an explosion and fire in Sviatoshynskyi district.

  • Pope Francis in hospital for tests

    Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Wednesday and cancelled his audiences for the next two days to undergo previously scheduled tests, the Vatican said. (Mar. 30)

  • Five big questions if Trump gets indicted

    Former President Trump’s legal fate — at least in the short term — was resting in the hands of a New York grand jury on Monday, amid reports that an indictment could be imminent. The grand jury is hearing evidence assembled by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) relating to a $130,000 payment to the…

  • ‘Felt that earthquake in my sleep.’ Cluster of quakes rattles Northern California awake

    More than 2,100 people from as far away as Concord and Santa Cruz reported feeling the tremor.

  • GOP Lawmakers Says It’s ‘Premature’ and Too ‘Emotional’ to Discuss New Gun Laws

    Once again, children being gunned down in school is not enough for Republicans to stop prioritizing guns over public safety

  • Nick Saban weighs in on ongoing QB battle between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson

    Nick Saban updates the ongoing Alabama QB competition between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson!

  • NTSB: Plane that crashed, killing 2, was 'constantly smooth' approaching Lantana airport

    John Holland IV of Delray Beach and Michael Marshall of Boca Raton died March 5, 2023, when their plane crashed at Palm Beach County Park Airport.

  • Social Security: When April 2023 Benefit Payments Are Scheduled

    Social Security checks for April 2023 are scheduled to go out. Social Security payments are distributed according to the same monthly schedule, with payments going out on the second, third and fourth...

  • Anatomy of a political takeover at Florida public college

    Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has targeted a tiny, public liberal arts college on the shores of Sarasota Bay, as a staging ground for his war on “woke.” The governor and his allies say the New College of Florida, known as a progressive school with a prominent LGBTQ+ community, is indoctrinating students with leftist ideology and should be remade into a more conservative institution. A top-down restructuring is under way at New College, where DeSantis' allies are carrying out what students and faculty call a “hostile takeover” and a political attack on their academic freedom.

  • The Sacramento Kings’ playoff drought is over, and a region finally dares to believe | Opinion

    This city, this region, and this Sacramento Kings fan base deserve to be happy after 16 straight losing seasons, writes Marcos Breton.