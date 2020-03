MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Constitutional Court on Monday ruled that President Vladimir Putin's proposed changes to the constitution that could allow him to remain in power until 2036 were in line with Russian law.

Putin last week backed an amendment that would allow him to ignore a constitutional ban on him running again for president in 2024. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn in Moscow)