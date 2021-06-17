Top court upholds conviction for Portland man who killed his sister's boyfriend

Jun. 17—The state's highest court has upheld a manslaughter conviction for a Portland man who shot and killed his sister's boyfriend in 2019.

The appeal centered on the legal requirements for using deadly force in self defense.

Mark Cardilli Jr., now 26, admitted to killing 22-year-old Isahak Muse during a fight at Cardilli's parents' home in Portland's Riverton neighborhood, but he said he was defending himself and his family. Muse was visiting his girlfriend that night, and the conflict started as a disagreement over whether he could spend the night. The entire family was involved in a verbal and physical altercation before the shooting.

Cardilli initially was charged with murder, but Superior Court Justice Nancy Mills found him guilty of the lesser offense after a bench trial. Cardilli is currently serving 7 1/2 years in prison. He then appealed the conviction to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

"Even if Cardilli had an actual belief that Muse was about to use deadly force by taking control of the gun that Cardilli brought into the chaos—a belief not asserted by Cardilli at trial—the court found that any such belief was objectively unreasonable," Justice Ellen Gorman wrote in the court's opinion.

This story will be updated.