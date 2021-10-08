Top COVID-19 doctors and scientists privately asked the Biden administration to scrap its booster shot plan, report says

President Joe Biden receiving his second COVID-19 vaccine shot. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Health experts held a call with Biden officials last week warning against a widespread booster campaign, Politico reported.

They said the shots should go to people most at risk of severe COVID-19, per the report.

Biden's booster campaign has been mired in confusion, and the FDA and CDC have pushed back.

A group of doctors and scientists is urging President Joe Biden's administration to drop its plans to distribute coronavirus booster shots to fully vaccinated adults, Politico reported.

The experts urged officials on a September 27 call to administer the booster shots only to the people who are most at risk of severe COVID-19, Politico reported, citing five people familiar with the call.

They said that this would better reduce hospitalizations and deaths, and said that current US data does not justify using a widespread booster campaign to try and slow the spread of the virus, Politico reported.

Officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci and the heads of the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the call, according to Politico.

Biden's booster-shot plan has already been mired in confusion.

The heads of the FDA and CDC have already pushed back on the White House's plan for COVID-19 booster shots, saying they need more time and data before they can authorize the additional doses.

