Top crime stories of 2023

Dec. 27—This year was one eventful one for law enforcement. Join us as we take a look back at the crime stories that captured headlines and the attention of readers across Haywood County this year — including murders, robberies, police standoffs and massive drug busts.

Police standoff closes down neighborhood

In September, neighbors in the Ninevah community said they heard the sounds of gunshots filling the air. Within minutes, Provost Street was full of police vehicles — with multiple agencies represented, including the Waynesville Police, Haywood County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol.

What followed was a three-and-a-half-hour standoff. The standoff began when Daren Tate, 44, allegedly fired at police who were responding to a call alleging he had fired at a neighbor's apartment.

At that prior location, which was roughly a third of a mile away from Tate's home, the suspect allegedly fired three shots at the man who lived in the housing — a man whom he had allegedly had previous beef with.

Tate then returned home, where court documents allege that he fired a .22 caliber long rifle at officers who were inside their Dodge Charger. Officers fired back, resulting in the standoff.

Drones, megaphones and gas were used to try to flush Tate from the home.

Tate had a gunshot wound to the leg. Once he was removed from the house, he was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

School buses broken into on Halloween

On Halloween night, multiple buses were broken into at Waynesville Middle School. The buses had been parked there overnight, and the break-ins were discovered the following morning when drivers showed up to begin their shifts.

This led to a short delay for students that morning, but that was the only delay.

The buses had limited damage, but five tablets, including bus route information, had been stolen. The tablets did not have student information, however. The only damage was to one of the holders that a tablet had been removed from. No buses were damaged.

Surveillance systems in the area caught the break-ins in progress. However, the only things that could be identified about the suspect were a white-colored hoodie and pants.

Gruesome murder in Canton

Nearly one year ago, in the early hours of New Year's Day, Julia Holland's life was tragically taken. Holland was the victim of a gruesome murder, with a gunshot wound to the back of the head resulting in her death.

Canton resident Noah Bolden, 27, was charged with multiple crimes relating to the death of Holland, including first-degree murder.

Bolden's mother, Pamela Jean Bolden, 58, was also arrested in connection to the crimes. She is accused of trying to help her son cover up the crimes he had committed, facing multiple charges of accessory after the fact and felony conspiracy.

Later in the day following the murder, the mother allegedly called a friend, who turned into an informant, to explain the situation and that her son had killed an Uber driver and the body was at his residence. She told the friend that she had asked him to go to Statesville but that he refused and wanted to get souvenirs.

In another call, she admitted to trying to destroy evidence and not knowing what she would do with it all.

Throughout the last year, both Boldens have appeared in court several times. In those appearances, Noah Bolden has requested everything from new glasses to a CPAP machine and transport to a different jail.

Operation Casino Royale

A four-day operation at the end of May and the beginning of June resulted in 98 drug arrests across Western North Carolina, including more than 20 in Haywood County.

More than $200,000 worth of drugs were taken off of the streets in the operation.

As part of the operation, 1016.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 555.03 grams of fentanyl were seized, among other narcotics.

The fentanyl number stuck out the most at the time. The DEA says that just 2 milligrams of the drug is a potentially lethal dose. Going off of that, the seizure potentially saved over 277,500 lives, nearly 4.5 times the population of Haywood County.

Local agencies were proud of their efforts to crack down on the flow of drugs and said one of the biggest parts of the operation was working with other agencies and exchanging intelligence they each had on different parties involved in the drug trade in Western North Carolina.

Short Stop bandits steal ATM

Two masked burglars stole an entire ATM machine from inside a convenience store in Waynesville back in February.

Although the thieves got away with an undisclosed amount of money (to prevent other would-be bandits), they had a hard time getting the ATM out, however.

After a few hours of loitering, the bandits threw a chunk of cement through the front glass door of the Short Stop on North Main Street but later discovered they could not pry the ATM out. Ultimately, they chained it to their van and yanked it — ripping down the doorframe in the process and causing extensive damage.

The hooded bandits, disguised in masks and globes, did not take anything else from the store, and due to the darkness of the security camera footage, it was impossible to make them out.

Largest drug bust in Haywood County history

In April, Scottie Lee Parham, 30, was arrested following a high-speed chase with speeds exceeding 100 mph. Parham had been under surveillance after an informant tipped off authorities that the suspect was transporting a large amount of narcotics.

The chase went down I-40 and eventually into Asheville, where a spike strip punctured a tire on Parham's Camaro.

Parham was in possession of 474 grams of meth and 280.8 grams of fentanyl.

Parham was sentenced to two concurrent 225-282 month sentences. He was also handed a combined $750,000 fine for the two charges.

$1.5 million embezzlement from nursing home

Amy Elizabeth Curry, 46, was charged in federal court in October with wire fraud and money laundering.

Curry had worked as the office manager and bookkeeper at Silver Bluff, an assisted living, rehab and skilled nursing facility in Bethel. She is accused of fraudulently making 154 transfers from a Silver Bluff banking account to accounts owned by herself and her then-boyfriend.

The first transfer was for just $5,000, but the dollar amount quickly started piling up, totaling up to $1,518,771.

Curry then used this money for purchases, including a 2020 Ford F-150 that she paid for over the course of two days with embezzled funds.

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office initially investigated the case before being turned over to the FBI.

Maggie motel murder on New Year's

On New Year's Eve 2022, Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 48, allegedly murdered her husband, Wayne Stevenson Evans II, 57, inside the then-Tanglewood Motel in Maggie Valley.

Officers responded to a call of a potential domestic disturbance at the motel. When officers arrived, a second call came in, saying the fight had escalated. When they arrived, Rankin-Evans allegedly answered the door and said, "I have killed him," while placing her arms behind her back.

When officers entered the room, they found Wayne Evans lying unresponsive between the room's two beds. As they moved him to attempt CPR, they discovered a deep stab wound to the chest, a wound that would later be ruled his cause of death.

Evans was declared dead within three minutes of EMS arriving on the scene. Two knives were recovered from the scene with red stains.

Rankin-Evans is still being housed at the Haywood County Detention Center as she awaits a trial.

Shooting at Lake Junaluska leads to shelter-in-place

In September, those near Lake Junaluska were in for a surprise as a shelter-in-place alert was sent out.

Christopher McNeely, 35, of Cullowhee, was charged following a shooting in the parking lot of the cross at Lake Junaluska. No one had a life-threatening injury, and the shooting involved two people who knew each other. He left the area after the shooting but returned and surrendered to a deputy following a phone call with officers.

The shelter-in-place alert was lifted after a half hour.