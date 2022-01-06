The Top Deals From Costco’s January Coupon Book

slobo / Getty Images

Costco’s coupon books hold some of the best deals of the year for the big box retailer. However, poring over 20+ pages of items can be time consuming, and you might miss some of the best deals. However, you need to jump on these deals fast, as they expire on January 23, 2022. Here’s a look at the best deals this month’s coupon book has to offer.

$600-$800 Off Samsung Front Loading Washer & Dryer

Prices Vary

Your laundry game is about to get serious with these washers and dryers equipped with AI-powered smart dials that learn and recommend your most frequent cycles. You can also connect these machines to your phone so you can remotely start, stop and schedule your laundry. Purchase also comes with a two year warranty.

$500 Off Dell XPS 17 Touchscreen Laptop – 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H – GeForce RTX 3060 – 4K UHD Display – Windows 11

New Price: $2,499.99

A laptop built for creatives and gamers, this computer boasts impressive graphic and display quality. You’ll also experience super quick run times with 8TB solid state drive storage. Wireless connection is made easier and faster with Wi-Fi 6 technology. Purchasing this from Costco also gets you 1 Year Dell Accidental Damage Service and 1 Year Dell Onsite Service after Remote Diagnosis.

$10 Off Huggies Plus Diapers

New Price: $32.99

If you know, you know: diaper costs add up. Getting a whopping $10 off a package is a pretty big savings. Tip: you can get this deal for sizes 1-6 in store, but for newborn sizing, you’ll have to order online. You can also only get two per size, but that means you can stock up on bigger sizes for when your little one grows.

$30 Off 2-Pack Oral-B Smart Clean 360 Rechargeable Toothbrush

New Price: $69.99

Get two toothbrushes, three brush heads, two travel cases, and two chargers for $30 less than the normal price. Toothbrushes are equipped with three cleaning modes: daily clean, sensitive and whitening. There’s also a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough cleaning.

$10 Off Oral-B Floss Action Replacement Toothbrush Heads, 9-count

Price: $39.99

Never run out of of toothbrush heads again with this pack of nine for $10 off the regular price. The MicroPulse bristles give teeth a floss-like clean. Bristle Protection technology helps keep the brush clean for at least three months.

$12 Off OLAY Vitamin C & Peptide 24 Advanced Moisturizer, 1.7 oz, 2-pack

New Price: $34.99

This ultra-hydrating, silky moisturizer brightens dull skin and evens tone for a glowing complexion. Formulated with Vitamin C, Vitamin B3 and Lactic Acid, this moisturizer promises to visibly make skin more radiant in a month’s time. Get two in one pack so you can stock up, at a discount you can’t pass up.

$100-400 Off Dylan Vanity Collection

New Price: Starting at $549.99

If you’ve been looking to refresh your bath vanity, Costco is offering pretty hefty savings on five different models. Choose from an array of colors and sizes depending on your tastes and the flow of your bathroom. The biggest savings to note? Right now you can get $400 off the OVE Decors Dylan 72″ Bath Vanity.

$9 Off Brita Lake Pitcher with 2 Filters

New Price: $20.99

That filter life is a gamechanger. For a low price, you can score a 10 cup Brita Lake pitcher plus two filters that reduce chlorine taste and odor, zinc taste, copper, mercury, and cadmium that’s found in tap water. One water filter lasts a long time, and can replace up to 300 standard 16.9-ounce water bottles.

$110-130 Off Novaform 14″ Comfort Grande Plus Gel Memory Foam Mattress Medium

Price: Starting at $339.99

Take your mattress up a notch with this innovative design that offers cooling gel memory foam with maximum support. Sizes of the mattress range from twin to California King. The California King model is going for $130 off its normal price right now.

$150 Off Michelin Tires

Prices Vary

When you buy a set of four Michelin tires, you’ll receive $150 off the total price. There is no limit on how many tires you buy above and beyond the four, so you can get them for multiple cars if you’d like.

