Top Dem Senator Shares Third Attempt to Nest Amnesty for Millions of Illegal Immigrants in Reconciliation Bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Downey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On Wednesday Democratic senator Bob Menendez shared the third proposal under his party’s consideration to nest amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants in the budget reconciliation bill pending in the chamber after earlier attempts failed.

Democrats have tried a few angles to incorporate an amnesty provision into the reconciliation package, the first two of which Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough rejected. She denied the first proposal to provide a pathway to citizenship for certain groups of illegal aliens, arguing that it is a “tremendous and enduring policy change that dwarfs its budgetary impact.”

MacDonough also dismissed the second plan, which involved modifying an immigration registry that outlines a process for immigrants who have resided in the U.S. since before January 1, 1972, to apply for a green card. Democrats asked to change the immigration registry date to 2010, to make a total of 6.7 million people eligible for permanent residency.

Menendez told Axios on Wednesday that the Democrats have moved on to “Plan C,” which would expand temporary legal status and work permits.

“We haven’t finalized it yet as we speak, but ‘Plan C’ would probably be a parole option that would give about 8 million of the 11 million undocumented immigrants who meet certain requirements the ability to work lawfully, to have a status that would last five years and would be renewable for another five years, that would protect them from deportation, that would allow them to travel domestically and internationally . . . that could also potentially gain access to healthcare coverage,” the senator said.

“I hope she will find her way to say yes this time, but we will not accept no as an answer at the end of the day,” he added.

Progressive Democrats are using the reconciliation process, which evades a Senate filibuster and can pass legislation with just a simple majority of 50 votes, to embed a number of their priorities into the budget plan, including amnesty, climate change, child care, health care, education, etc.

Menendez said that the reconciliation avenue is “the only pathway for some broad-based pathway toward some type of status for undocumented immigrants in the country.”

“And without reconciliation and without Republican support in an evenly divided Senate, I don’t see how that pathway would be possible,” he told Axios. “That’s why we’re putting so much effort into this.”

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FCC commissioner wants new restrictions review for Chinese dronemaker DJI

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday said he wants the U.S. telecommunications regulator to begin the process of imposing new restrictions on Chinese drone maker SZ DJI Technology Co. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the agency should takes steps toward adding DJI, the world's largest dronemaker, to the so-called "Covered List" that would prohibit U.S. Universal Service Fund money from being used to purchase its equipment. DJI, which accounts for more than 50% of U.S. drone sales, said its "drones are safe and secure for critical and sensitive operations... Our customers know that DJI drones remain the most capable and most affordable products for a wide variety of uses, including sensitive industrial and government work."

  • Sen. Braun welcomes Chicago police officers refusing vaccine mandate to Indiana: ‘You deserve respect’

    Illinois police officers who may soon be out of a job due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, specifically those in Chicago, can look to their eastern neighbor state of Indiana for less stringent job opportunities in law enforcement.

  • Illinois’ expanded good Samaritan law tested in Crystal Lake drug-induced homicide case

    Earlier this year, a change to Illinois’ criminal code long sought by addiction recovery advocates became law, providing immunity against drug-induced homicide charges to those who call 911 when a companion overdoses. At least, that’s how they intended it to work. But in what appears to be the first test of the state’s expanded good Samaritan law, a McHenry County judge denied a woman’s ...

  • Democrats failing to pass the latest voting rights bill will be a 'make-or-break moment' for filibuster reform, according to progressive activists

    All GOP Senators moved to block debate on a major voting rights bill that Democrats framed as the last chance to save American democracy.

  • Explainer-Is China finally ready to roll out a property tax?

    China's long-mooted - and long-resisted - property tax is set to gain new momentum as President Xi Jinping throws his support behind what experts say would be one of the most profound changes to the country's real estate policies in a generation. The idea of a levy on home owners first surfaced in 2003 but has failed to take off due to concerns that it would damage property demand and tank prices, hurting household wealth and future real estate projects, and triggering a fiscal crisis for local governments addicted to land sales for income. But the push by China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong to narrow disparities between ultra-rich urbanites and the rural poor under the banner of "common prosperity" may provide the needed political will to push through a nationwide property tax, currently on the legislative agenda for 2021-2025.

  • Bulls feel buzz entering season: 'We can do something special'

    Following an active offseason and perfect 4-0 preseason, the expectation for the Chicago Bulls are high.

  • Biden is failing Black Americans. Here's what he could do better.

    The president said he had our backs. He has a funny way of showing it.

  • Embracing critical race theory plays into China’s hand

    The narrative that the United States is bedeviled by systemic racism projects to the world an America riddled with self-doubt and lost purpose.

  • Inhofe urges Defense Department to reverse COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    Sen. Jim Inhofe, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is urging the Department of Defense to scrap its vaccine mandate.

  • 4 Steel Producer Stocks to Play the Industry Strength

    A strong rebound in demand across major end-markets from the pandemic-led downturn and higher steel prices should enable the Zacks Steel Producers industry to thrive. NUE, STLD, TX and X are set to gain from strong industry fundamentals.

  • Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who narrowly survived a poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin, was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin. In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “immense personal bravery.” The 45-year-old activist fell ill from a nerve agent poisoning last year and recuperated in Germany, then was promptly arrested upon his return to Moscow and later imprisoned.

  • Antony Blinken condemns 'packing courts' as 'one of the ways that democracies can come undone'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned “packing courts” as a threat to democratic systems and governance, during a trip to Latin America that could put him crosswise with a left-wing campaign to enlarge the Supreme Court.

  • Top Democrat: ‘Very tough’ reaching spending deal

    A top House Democrat said Tuesday the party plans to meet a Halloween deadline to advance a massive spending package but hedged on whether they would be successful, telling reporters “it’s very tough” to cut the price tag to meet the demands of centrists.

  • El Salvador congress upholds total abortion ban

    El Salvador’s congress voted yet again Wednesday to uphold the country’s total ban on abortions. Women’s rights groups had petitioned congress to approve at least exceptions in the case of rape, risk to a woman’s health or life-threatening deformities. Congress has been asked three times before to return to the pre-1998 exceptions, but has refused each time.

  • The European Union

    Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of "blackmail" on Tuesday in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his country's rejection of parts of EU law. The European Union in videographic. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • Xi Jinping’s vision for China does not involve workers “lying flat”

    In an opinion piece published last week, the Chinese president laid out a blueprint for his "common prosperity" drive.

  • Facebook might be changing its name - and people have plenty of suggestions for what it should be

    "Zuckistan," "The Facebook," and "Three Facebooks in a Trench Coat" are some of the ideas that Twitter users have come up with.

  • McAuliffe is dominating fundraising. But Youngkin is winning the Virginia money

    Democrat Terry McAuliffe may be trouncing Glenn Youngkin in fundraising, but when it comes to dollars from donors in Virginia — the state where they're battling to become governor — the Republican has the edge.Why it matters: With tight polls between the two gubernatorial candidates less than two weeks before Election Day, the parties are also looking to fundraising as a predictor of success.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Youngkin's in-state support is

  • Americans say they’ve lost confidence in the economy, but they’re spending like they won the lottery

    Americans say they are more anxious about the economy, but they are spending record amounts of money as if they have no worries at all. The speed of the recovery depends on whether they do as they say or do as they do.

  • Majority of Americans Blame Biden’s Policies for Rising Inflation

    A majority of Americans blame the Biden administration’s policies for rising inflation, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday.