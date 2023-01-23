Top Democrat’s daughter arrested for clashing with police at protest

1
Maryam Zakir-Hussain
·2 min read
Katherine Clark’s daughter has been arrested for clashing with police at protest (AP)
Katherine Clark’s daughter has been arrested for clashing with police at protest (AP)

A top US democrat has said she loves her daughter after revealing she was arrested in clashes with the police.

Katherine Clark, the House Democratic whip, tweeted: “Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.

“This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

Riley Dowell, 23, was detained on Saturday night in Boston, Massachusetts after allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer during clashes.

In a statement on its website, the Boston Police Department said Ms Dowell was expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Police said officers responded to a report at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common.

They found a person, identified as Dowell, a resident of Melrose, defacing the monument with spray paint and anti-police phrases, according to police.

During the arrest, “a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill,” police said, adding that “an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.”

Dowell was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property, and damage of property by graffiti/tagging, police said.

A fatal police shooting earlier this month in nearby Cambridge sparked protests over use of force. A 20-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, Sayed Faisal, was shot and killed by Cambridge police. He had advanced on officers with what police described as a kukri, a type of sword, and a less-than-lethal “sponge round” had failed to stop him, police said.

Clark is in her sixth term in the House and represents the state’s 5th Congressional District.

Recommended Stories

  • Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested in clash with police at Boston protest

    The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) was arrested on Sunday in a clash with police at a protest in Boston, Mass., for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting an officer. “Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy…

  • Boston Police officer assaulted while arresting protestors who defaced monument

    A Boston Police officer was assaulted while arresting a protestor who was defacing a monument.

  • 'No One Dared to Flee' as Shooter Carried Cut Rampage

    Grace was in the back corner of the dance hall, practicing her steps, joining about 100 other patrons who knew the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, as the place to be on Saturday nights. Many were facing the wall-length mirror, running through their own dance moves. On the speakers was the music for guangchang wu, a public square dance popular among middle-aged and older Chinese patrons, recalled Grace, a dance student in her 50s who had been coming to the Star Ballroom f

  • One dead after shooting near East Ave. bars in Rochester

    The fatal shooting marks Rochester's second homicide of 2023.

  • Man accused of shooting 60-year-old during fight outside Fall River home, police say

    A 29-year-old man is accused of shooting a 60-year-old man during an argument between two women outside of a Fall River house, police said.

  • Woman accused of planning murder of prosecutor who was killed on honeymoon

    Marcelo Pecci was killed in front of his pregnant wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera, while they were on their honeymoon on the Colombian island of Baru.

  • Baker Hughes misses profit estimate amid shortages, inflation

    Drilling activity picked up in 2022 in response to elevated oil prices but the pace remains slower than pre-pandemic levels as several energy producers prioritized shareholder payouts over production growth. Many oilfield firms have also been facing workforce shortages, inflation and supply chain constraints.

  • India meets East Africa in 1-skillet curried salmon filets

    The results were delicious, combining local seafood and coconut with rich spice blends for seafood curries. Instead of mackerel, we use salmon fillets and pair them with a saucy mix of vegetables simmered in coconut milk. A small measure of curry powder, a stand-in for the Somali spice blend called xawaash, flavors the dish and gives the sauce a pale golden hue.

  • Editorial: Soaring utility bill? Blame the instability of fossil fuels

    Across California utility bills are skyrocketing as natural gas prices spike. The volatility underscores the need to shift quickly to renewable energy.

  • Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego to run for independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat

    Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker, announced Monday he'll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest.

  • Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker to begin in earnest

    Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder ’s bribery trial in what federal prosecutors believe is the largest corruption case in state history. Lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, also is being tried. A jury selected in Cincinnati must now decide whether Householder, 63, and Borges, 50, are guilty of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering.

  • 'Targeted event': 12 injured in mass shooting at nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

    12 people were injured in a nightclub shooting Sunday at Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

  • 14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

    A pancreatic Cancer UK specialist nurse outlines easy-to-ignore signs of the disease

  • Simu Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, George Takei and more speak out on Monterey Park mass shooting

    Multiple Asian American figures have spoken out to condemn the recent Monterey Park mass shooting that sent shockwaves across the nation on the eve of Lunar New Year. The suspect, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, died of a self-inflicted gunshot following an hours-long standoff with the police, according to reports. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu was among the first Asian American actors to denounce the incident, describing it as a “terrible act.”

  • Monterey Park mayor: Alleged shooter may have visited dance hall in the past

    The 72-year-old deceased suspect in the mass shooting at Monterey Park, Calif., dance club over the weekend may have visited the venue in the past, according to the town’s mayor. Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo said the suspect in the shooting that left 10 people dead may have had a history with the dance hall,…

  • Arsenal silence doubters with statement win over Man Utd

    Premier League leaders Arsenal have had their title credentials questioned all season but their last-gasp 3-2 win against Manchester United has silenced many of the remaining doubters.So does he believe Arsenal are now favourites for the title, on course to win the Premier League for the first time since Arsene Wenger's last triumph nearly two decades ago?

  • US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall

    The U.S. government's road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odors in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don't have high levels of carbon monoxide and don't need to be recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it reviewed more than 6,500 consumer complaints, tested SUVs in the field and called in automotive, medical, environmental health and occupational safety experts before making the determination. Many complaints came from police departments that used Explorer Police Interceptors as patrol vehicles.

  • Alec Baldwin news – live: Actor shares family photo after Rust involuntary manslaughter charges

    Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez Reed and David Halls face charges over the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

  • FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified

    The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday. The president voluntarily allowed the FBI into his home, but the lack of a search warrant did not dim the extraordinary nature of the search. It compounded the embarrassment to Biden that started with the disclosure Jan. 12 that the president’s attorneys had found a “small number” of classified records at a former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington shortly before the midterm elections.

  • 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher previously said he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, report says

    The Washington Post obtained text messages from school employees, which revealed alarming details about the boy's behavior before the shooting.