A top Democrat is sounding the alarm that the Trump administration is considering pulling out of a vital treaty with Russia

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee has expressed alarm that the US is thought to be considering pulling out of a vital treaty with European allies and Russia.

In a letter sent to the US national security adviser on Monday, Rep. Eliot Engel of New York said he was "deeply concerned" by reports that the White House was considering withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty.

Under Open Skies, countries that are part of the treaty must notify other nations 72 hours in advance of a mission to conduct an observational flight, to which the host country has one day to respond.

Rep. Eliot Engel of New York on Monday sent a letter to the US national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, in which he said he was "deeply concerned" by reports that the White House was considering withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty.

"I request your personal engagement on this matter to ensure that the United States does not unwisely and rashly withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, which continues to serve American national security interests and is particularly important as a check against further Russian aggression against Ukraine," Engel wrote.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed by the US, Russia, and 22 other countries in an effort to promote transparency among nations. Thirty-four countries are now members of the treaty, which was initially signed in 1992.

Countries that are part of the treaty must notify other nations 72 hours in advance of missions to conduct an observational flight, to which the host country has one day to respond.

Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Arms Control Association, agrees that the treaty has been beneficial for the US, its allies, and even Russia.

"The treaty provides information about Russian military activities for the US and allies in Europe," Kimball told Business Insider. "And it also provides the Russians with some insight about some of our capabilities. And that transparency reduces uncertainty and the risk of conflict due to worst-case assumptions."

Earlier this year, a Russian Tu-154 aircraft conducted an observational mission over Great Falls, Montana, and took aerial photographs for several days.

"This is not a spying operation," Kimball said. "These are observational flights. It is a form of monitoring and verification about the military activities and facilities on each side."

Kimball said the US had significant satellite capabilities that could mitigate a lapse in observational flights, but he added that a pullout from the treaty might affect US allies.

"Where this is particularly valuable is for our allies who don't have these capabilities," Kimball said. "We should not dispense with this treaty that's been working for a couple of decades now."

There has been tension between the US and Russia over claims from both countries that the other is violating the treaty.

In 2018, Russian officials accused the US of violating the spirit of the agreement by not approving its aircraft to conduct observational missions, according to Defense News. Russian media outlets also reportedly said the US had withdrawn from the treaty, which US officials denied.

The US in turn has also accused Russia of restricting its flight access. US officials previously accused Russia of violating the treaty by restricting flights in Kaliningrad, a heavily militarized area that is home to short-range missiles. In response to Russia's denial, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas characterized the outrage as hypocrisy and advocated a US withdrawal from the treaty.