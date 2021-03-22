Top Democrat speaks to Biden staff about key internet law

Senate Intelligence Committee Examines Solar Winds Hack
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner said on Monday he has been talking to President Joe Biden's staff about Section 230 - a law protecting tech companies - and expects his recent legislation to reform the law to find a Republican co-sponsor.

The bill would make U.S. social media companies like Alphabet Inc's Google, Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc more accountable for allegedly enabling cyber-stalking, targeted harassment and discrimination on their platforms by amending Section 230, which protects tech platforms from liability over content users post.

In February, Warner, who chairs the U.S. Senate Intelligence committee, introduced a bill with Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mazie Hirono called the Safe Tech Act.

"I have a hope and expectation that our legislation will shortly become bipartisan," Warner said, without giving details. He made his comments on a public panel hosted by tech publication Protocol.

Warner also said he has spoken to Biden's staff and that they are interested in having a debate on Section 230. The White House, Warner said, is still developing its broader position on technology policy.

During the campaign, Biden had said he supported Section 230 being revoked. His staff has since indicated he is keen to hearing different arguments on the topic.

There are several pieces of legislation from Democrats to reform Section 230 that are doing the rounds in Congress. Several Republican lawmakers have also been pushing separately to scrap the law entirely over decisions by tech platforms to moderate content.

The chief executives of Google, Twitter and Facebook have previously said the law is crucial to free expression on the internet and gives them the tools to strike a balance between preserving free speech and moderating content.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • Atlanta shooting and the legacy of misogyny and racism against Asian women

    While authorities are still investigating the motive behind Tuesday's shooting spree at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, some advocates say the violence is inextricably linked to a history of racism and misogyny against Asian women. "This is racially motivated sexual violence against women," Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum, told ABC News. The Asian women who lost their lives in the shooting were Daoyou Feng, 44; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Delaina Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; and Yong A. Yue, 63.

  • How low can the U.S. go? Biden feeling the heat on emissions

    How low can U.S. emissions go? Under President Joe Biden, the number to watch for may be 50 percent.

  • Trump will use 'his own platform’ to return to social media after Twitter ban

    Former president was banned over his incitement of Capitol riotAdviser says Trump will ‘redefine the game’ with his return Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on 28 February 2021. Photograph: John Raoux/AP Donald Trump will soon use “his own platform” to return to social media, an adviser said on Sunday, months after the former president was banned from Twitter for inciting the US Capitol riot. Trump has chafed in relative silence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida since losing his Twitter account and the protections and powers of office. Recently he has released short statements which many have likened to his tweets of old. Speculation has been rife that Trump might seek to create his own TV network in an attempt to prise viewers from Fox News, which was first to call the crucial state of Arizona for Joe Biden on election night, to Trump’s considerable anger. But on Sunday adviser Jason Miller said social media was the immediate target. “The president’s been off of social media for a while,” he told Fox News Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz, “[but] his press releases, his statements have actually been getting almost more play than he ever did on Twitter before.” Miller said he had been told by a reporter the statements were “much more elegant” and “more presidential” than Trump’s tweets, but added: “I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here with his own platform. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does. But it will be his own platform.” Asked if Trump was going to create the platform himself or with a company, Miller said: “I can’t go much further than what I was able to just share, but I can say that it will be big once he starts. “There have been a lot of high-power meetings he’s been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who have been coming in, and … it’s not just one company that’s approached the president, there have been numerous companies. “But I think the president does know what direction he wants to head here and this new platform is going to be big and everyone wants him, he’s gonna bring millions and millions, tens of millions of people to this new platform.” Trump, his supporters and prominent conservatives alleged bias from social media companies even before the events of 6 January, when five people including a police officer died as a mob stormed the Capitol, seeking at Trump’s urging to overturn his election defeat. In the aftermath of the attack, Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Instagram. Rightwing platforms including Gab and Parler have come under intense scrutiny amid investigations of the Capitol putsch. Trump was impeached for inciting the attack but acquitted when only seven Republican senators voted to convict. He therefore remains free to run for office and has dominated polls regarding prospective Republican nominees in 2024, raising impressive sums in political donations even while his business fortunes suffer amid numerous legal threats. Miller emphasised the hold Trump retains on his party. “He’s already had over 20 senators over 50 members of Congress either call or make the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to ask for [his] endorsement,” he said. With the sort of performative hyperbole Trump aides often display for their watching boss, Miller claimed endorsements from the former president were “the most important in world history. There’s never ever been this type of endorsement that’s carried this much weight.” Saying the media should “pay attention to Georgia on Monday”, Miller said an endorsement there would “really shake things up in the political landscape”. Trump faces an investigation in Georgia over a call to a Republican official in which he sought to overturn defeat by Joe Biden. In January, Democrats won both Georgia seats in the US Senate.

  • Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson Biopic To Become Limited TV Series Exec Produced By Antoine Fuqua & Martin Scorsese

    A second biographical TV series about Mike Tyson is in the works – this one starring Jamie Foxx as the boxing legend and exec produced by Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese. Foxx, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles in 2004 biopic Ray, will star in and exec produce Tyson, a limited […]

  • 'It's going to be very intense': Wisconsin will occupy familiar spot in 2022 — epicenter of national politics

    “Ground zero” in American politics in 2022 looks a lot like 2020. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia all will elect governors and senators.

  • How Right-Wing Dark Money Is Trying to Kneecap the Biden DOJ

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettySomeone is targeting Biden Justice Department nominees Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke with attacks. Why? Both nominees hold exceptional records as litigators and civils rights activists. The respect they’ve earned extends beyond the civil rights movement and progressives to law enforcement and leading conservatives. They ought to be consensus picks.But pull back the curtain, and strategy and motive take shape. Gupta and Clarke are poised to use their skills to defend Americans’ right to vote, just as the Republican Party is going all in on voter suppression as its path to political victory in 2022.Unraveling the strategy starts with the dark-money group running the ads: the so-called Judicial Crisis Network (JCN). This group’s ordinary work has been to translate big donors’ money into political attack ads in the “Court capture” mission that set out to remake the Supreme Court to the donors’ advantage. JCN has placed more than 10,000 ads since 2012 in pursuit of that mission, and they’ve kept secret the identity of those big donors.Merrick Garland Is the Perfect Person to Clean Up Trump’s CesspoolIn Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s court-packing machine, this Judicial Crisis Network spent $7 million to oppose President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, and then spent another $10 million to boost Trump’s nominee Neil Gorsuch. JCN pledged $10 million or more for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. It spent $10 million in under two months to support Amy Coney Barrett’s bid. These campaigns were funded with tens of millions of anonymous dollars, primarily through four separate donations of at least $15 million. Those donations may well have been the same donor.Eye-popping as that is, those millions are a tiny slice of the funding behind the overall dark-money operation. A 2019 Washington Post investigation revealed JCN is one of a web of front groups coordinated by Leonard Leo, the long-time executive vice president of the Federalist Society. The Post tracked more than $250 million in dark money flowing through Leo’s groups. The groups see to the grooming and selection of reliable nominees, the lobbyists needed to shepherd nominees through confirmation, and the attack ads to motivate the confirmation votes. Then, more groups lobby the selected judges through amicus curiae briefs, signaling how their donors want the judges to rule.The dark-money network has won an avalanche of victories for its donors. There are 80 partisan, 5-4 Supreme Court decisions that limit workers’ rights and access to reproductive health care, erode environmental protections, block commonsense gun safety laws, undermine civil rights, and protect corporations from courtrooms. It is an astounding 80-0 rout for big right-wing donors.After The Washington Post exposed the $250 million operation, Leo stepped back from his Federalist Society role and turned up at a new organization improbably named the Honest Elections Project. This project began voter suppression work in political swing states like Florida, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan that included: negative ads against Democrats; threatening letters to election officials challenging voter rolls; and a barrage of lawsuits seeking voting restrictions for November’s election. The media soon uncovered that the Honest Elections Project was a rebrand of the Judicial Education Project—which shared connections, donors, and aims with its sister group — yes, the Judicial Crisis Network. As a reporter for The Guardian observed, the Honest Elections Project melds two goals of the right-wing dark-money operation: first, pack the federal judiciary; and second, bring voting rights cases before the packed courts. Rigging elections through the courts is now a Republican judicial priority.This brings us back to Gupta and Clarke. Gupta once ran the Civil Rights Division. She prosecuted hate crimes and human trafficking, promoted disability and LGBTQ rights, and fought discrimination in education, housing, employment, lending, and religious exercise. But most important, she challenged voter suppression. Gupta, if confirmed as assistant attorney general, will supervise the Civil Rights Division she once ran. Accomplished civil rights attorney Clarke will fill Gupta’s former role running the Division and enforcing voting rights. The Honest Elections Project, kin to the Judicial Crisis Network, wants no part of these two women, because they will be strong, motivated leaders against unlawful voter suppression. They preferred Trump’s Civil Rights Division, which didn’t bring one single Voting Rights Act case until late May of 2020.That’s the motive. The donor-approved Republican appointees to the Supreme Court may handcuff the Civil Rights Division with further judicial assaults on voting rights. But Trump’s cronies at the Justice Department showed dark-money donors the value of a captive Department that would look away from voter suppression schemes. As Republicans hinge their election strategy on keeping Americans from voting, an active Civil Rights Division is a deadly threat.I get it. If I were a right-wing special interest group, the last thing I would want is these two experienced lawyers wielding the power of the Justice Department to defend voting rights. But for everybody else, these women are two appointments to applaud.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • GOP's Julia Letlow elected to House seat initially won by late husband who died of COVID-19

    Republican Julia Letlow won a special election Saturday in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, capturing more than 50 percent of the vote, which allowed her to avoid a runoff. The seat Letlow was vying for was won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, last year, shortly before he died of complications from COVID-19 in December. He was never sworn in to Congress. "What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana's 5th district," Letlow said in a statement after her victory. Elsewhere in Louisiana, Democratic state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson qualified for a runoff vote on April 24 that will determine who replaces former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) in the state's 2nd Congressional District. Richmond is now a senior adviser to President Biden. Carter, who has Richmond's endorsement, won 36 percent of the vote and Peterson picked up 23 percent in the safely blue district. The runoff may be hard-fought, The New York Times writes, "given the intensity and history" of the candidates' political rivalry. Read more at The New York Times and NBC News. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsBiden's early successes prove experience mattersTrump touts Cruz, Hawley as the future of the GOP in new interview

  • New this Week: 'Tina,' 'Runaway Bunny' & 'City on a Hill'

    Florian Zeller's “The Father,” though, is among the most recent arrivals; it becomes available on premium on-demand Friday. Zeller's directorial debut was nominated for best picture, best actor (Hopkins) and best supporting actress (Olivia Colman, who plays Anthony's daughter), as well as nods for production design, editing and adapted screenplay. — In Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin's revealing documentary “Tina,” Tina Turner surveys her tumultuous and extraordinary life.

  • Kay James, prominent Black conservative voice, resigns from Heritage Foundation

    Kay James, one of the most prominent Black conservative voices in Washington, has resigned as president of the Heritage Foundation, the think tank said on Monday. James, who has been president for the past three years, is joined by executive vice president Kim Holms, a three-decade Heritage veteran, who will also step down. James took the helm of the think tank after former President Jim DeMint was fired in 2018 after the organization’s leadership determined he had veered too far from its conservative principals and too close to then-President Donald Trump’s White House.

  • EU, China impose tit-for-tat sanctions over Xinjiang

    The European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials on Monday (March 22) for human rights abuses in Xinjiang.It's the bloc's first sanctions against Beijing since it imposed an arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy crackdown, which is still in place.Those targeted with these sanctions include Chen Mingguo, the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau. In its Official Journal, the EU accused Chen of "arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment inflicted upon Uighurs and people from other Muslim ethnic minorities, as well as systematic violations of their freedom of religion or belief."China blacklisted 10 EU individuals and four entities on Monday in response to the sanctions.Saying that they were among those who "severely harm China's sovereignty and interests and maliciously spread lies and disinformation".Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims are being detained in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang.The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor, and sterilizations. China denies any human rights abuses and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.The sanctions are mainly symbolic, but they mark a significant hardening in the EU's policy towards China.China is the EU's second-largest trading partner after the United States. Brussels has long regarded it as a benign trading partner. But now views it as a systematic abuser of basic rights and freedoms and is deeply worried about the fate of the Uighurs. Britain, Canada, and the United States have also expressed serious concerns.

  • Artisan Value Fund on DuPont (DD): “We Sold in Favor of Better Opportunities”

    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 20% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTLX, 20.05% by its Advisor Class: APDLX, and 20.07% by its Institutional Class: APHLX, in the fourth […]

  • Artisan Value Fund: “We Believe Cigna (CI) is Currently Trading at an Attractive Valuation”

    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 20% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTLX, 20.05% by its Advisor Class: APDLX, and 20.07% by its Institutional Class: APHLX, in the fourth […]

  • Biden administration, like Trump, tries to dismiss lawsuit against ICE over fake university scheme

    The U.S. government set up a fake university as a sting operation ostensibly to catch foreigners using school admission for visas. Now, those caught up by it are seeking their time in court -- and say they have found the new presidential administration no friendlier to their fight. The Biden administration followed in the Trump administration's footsteps in February requesting a class-action lawsuit over the fake University of Farmington be dismissed from Federal Claims Court.

  • The Latest: Minnesota reports no new deaths due to COVID-19

    Minnesota health officials reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 for the first time in nearly a year. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 1,152 new cases, putting the state at 506,376 cases and 6,782 deaths since the start of the pandemic a year ago. The Star Tribune reported that while Mondays tend to feature fewer deaths reported than average, the figure is the first time the state has reported no new deaths in a daily situation update since April 13.

  • Comic, Netflix staple Jo Koy talks race, rejection in memoir

    Like many famous comics, Jo Koy had early struggles at comedy clubs. Segregating comics may sound bizarre and offensive in today's world but that underlying racism “baked into" the comedy club circuit was acceptable in the early 2000s, according to Koy. How he went from there to being a Netflix darling and having a movie deal with Steven Spielberg is part of the career journey Koy, 49, tells in his new memoir.

  • Biden's top aides unlikely to qualify for relief payments

    At least one group in America is unlikely to get any money from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan — his own top aides. Most of Biden’s senior West Wing advisers made far more than the threshold that would qualify them for direct payments from the president’s COVID-19 relief bill, according to White House financial disclosure forms released Saturday. The documents paint a portrait of advisers whose wealth is dwarfed by those that surrounded President Donald Trump but do not quite line up with Biden’s image of “Middle Class Joe.”

  • Packers now have the opportunity to sign CB Kyle Fuller, again

    The Bears released CB Kyle Fuller, giving the Packers another opportunity to sign the Pro Bowler.

  • Exclusive: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car sales

    California's two U.S. senators are urging President Joe Biden to set a firm date to phase-out gas-powered passenger vehicles as the White House grapples with how to rewrite vehicle emissions rules slashed under President Donald Trump. In an unreported letter going to Biden Monday, Democratic Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein called on Biden "to follow California’s lead and set a date by which all new cars and passenger trucks sold be zero-emission vehicles."

  • AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine is 79 percent effective in large U.S. trial

    AstraZeneca and Oxford University said Monday that their COVID-19 vaccine proved to be 79 percent effective against symptomatic illness and 100 percent effective at preventing serious COVID-19 cases or hospitalization in a U.S. trial involving more than 30,000 people. The vaccine, tested on 32,559 people 18 and older was effective among all age groups and demographics, including 80 percent effective with participants 65 and older. The U.S. trial's independent safety monitors, aided by an outside neurologist, specifically reviewed the trail data for increased risk of severe blood clotting, following reports of vaccinated people in Europe suffering from cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. The review found no increased risk of thrombosis in the 21,583 volunteers who received at least one dose of the vaccine; the other participants were given a placebo. A YouGov poll published Monday found that a growing number of adults in Spain, Germany, France, and Italy believe the AstraZeneca vaccine is unsafe, following a brief suspension of the vaccine in those countries last week. They began using the vaccine again after the European Medicines Agency and World Health Organization affirmed that AstraZeneca's vaccine is safe and effective. Public confidence in this vaccine, developed by Oxford researchers, is especially important for the global vaccination effort. The vaccine is already the most-used shot in many countries, and largely because of its price — about $4 a dose — and ability to be stored in a normal refrigerator, it is central to the efforts to vaccinate the developing world. The U.S. has also ordered 300 million doses, though the Food and Drug Administration has not yet given it emergency use authorization. AstraZeneca said Monday it will submit the full results of its U.S. trial to the FDA and for peer review to be published in a journal. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsBiden's early successes prove experience mattersTrump touts Cruz, Hawley as the future of the GOP in new interview

  • Dearth of interpreters leaves deaf students struggling in Sudan

    At Sudan University's fine arts college, two full-time sign language interpreters dart between classes trying to cater to dozens of students who are deaf or hard of hearing. The college, in the capital Khartoum, is one of the few places in Sudan where students with impaired hearing can enrol in higher education. In practical classes, diminished hearing reduces distractions and allows the students to focus, teachers at the arts college say.