Top Democrats Are Trying to Stop This Man From Becoming the Next Ocasio-Cortez

Jamaal Bowman, in Yonkers, N.Y., on April 28, 2020, has won the support of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in his effort to unseat Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) in the Democratic House primary. (Desiree Rios/The New York Times)

Two years ago, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, then a young, untested democratic socialist, pulled off a shocking upset by defeating the No. 4 House Democrat, Rep. Joseph Crowley. The primary result was a visceral warning to Democratic leadership that it had better quickly reckon with the push for progressive change, and not underestimate the candidates behind it.

The Democratic establishment has apparently heeded that lesson.

As the June 23 primary nears in New York, another long-tenured Democrat, Eliot L. Engel, is being threatened by a young progressive challenger, Jamaal Bowman. The race has become a focal point for the party’s directional battle, with money and marquee endorsements flying around in recent days.

The latest big-name endorsements came in a span of 16 hours: On Monday afternoon, Hillary Clinton, making her first endorsement of any Democratic incumbent facing a primary in 2020, backed Engel; the following morning, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts endorsed Bowman.

Engel, 73, seems to be the party’s most vulnerable incumbent in the nation at the moment, a potential victim of its emboldened left wing, which has grown impatient with the establishment politics that Engel seems to represent.

Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is a Democratic stalwart, a faithful practitioner of old-school Washington politics, rising in committee ranks and bringing home perks for his diverse and overwhelmingly Democratic district at New York City’s northern border.

Mustachioed and bespectacled, Engel’s most famous trait may be his punctuality: He prides himself on arriving early to each and every State of the Union, to secure a seat to shake the president’s hand — a tradition that he has halted in opposition to President Donald Trump. But in a political landscape upended by the coronavirus and the national reckoning on race and policing, Engel’s press-the-flesh approach is at risk of seeming like an anachronism.

Bowman, 44, has the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Ocasio-Cortez, the generational tent poles of progressive Democrats, as well as liberal groups like the Working Families Party and political action committees like the Justice Democrats, which jointly pledged to spend more than $500,000 to oust Engel.

Warren, the former presidential candidate and possible vice-presidential contender, said on Tuesday that Bowman was “exactly the kind of person we need in Congress fighting for big, structural change.”

Engel has widespread support from senior House Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi; James E. Clyburn, the House majority whip; and Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic Caucus chairman. On Wednesday, he was endorsed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York.

But Engel has not exactly helped his cause. In early June, at a news conference in the Bronx devoted to Black Lives Matter, he was caught on microphone suggesting that he was only there because of his contested race. “If I didn’t have a primary,” he said, “I wouldn’t care.”

Even party veterans cringed. “This is like hanging a sign from your neck saying, ‘I’ve been in office too long,’ ” tweeted David Axelrod, the Democratic strategist.

Asked about the comment, Engel did not address it directly but said that he had “wanted people to know how I feel because I feel so strongly about what happened” in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by the police in Minneapolis.

“In looking back, I see now that two weeks later that my words have detracted from the protests because they’ve been taken out of context,” he said. “And I want to use my voice to refocus on the fact black lives matter. And they do.”

Both Engel and Bowman have embraced many of the positions championed by Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a neighboring district in the Bronx and Queens, including the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

Engel’s campaign website also cites support for increased funding of public education, $100 billion in new housing, and comprehensive immigration reform. But his opponents have zeroed in on several hawkish positions he took, including rejecting the Iran nuclear deal in 2015 and supporting the invasion of Iraq more than a decade before.

“You know, I’m pretty progressive myself,” Engel said in an interview last week from his home in the Bronx. “I have a progressive record down the line for many years in Congress and I’m proud of my record.”