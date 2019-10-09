Top DJ Fatboy Slim pays homage to 'right now' Greta Thunberg

British superstar DJ Fatboy Slim paid tribute to teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg by performing a remix of his hit song "Right Here, Right Now", using samples from her dramatic UN speech.

The 56-year-old artist played the mash-up, made by South African electronic artist David Scott, at a show in Gateshead, northeast England, last Friday, with a video clip of the performance recently going viral on social media.

The remix samples Thunberg's demands for action against climate change in her fiery speech at the United Nations last month to be taken "right here, right now", using it during each refrain of the song's title.

It also includes other excerpts from the 16-year-old Swede's speech.

"When Greta spoke to the UN and I saw the video and it was quite late at night, and as soon as she said 'right here, right now', the Fatboy Slim song popped into my head and I just knew in that moment I had to create a mash-up," Scott told AFP.

"When Fatboy Slim picked up the video and reposted it, it was a massive shock and a massive honour as well. I've always looked up to him as a music producer.

"If you look at the (original) video as well it ties into the whole story, it's the story of evolution, how we came from the sea and evolved into humans and now we are at this stage where we consume and consume, and that's where the video ends, with this big fat kid," he added.

Hundreds of protesters have blocked central London streets this week as part of worldwide events organised by Extinction Rebellion, the climate movement partly inspired by the pigtailed activist.