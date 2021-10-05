Top DOJ official says decision not to prosecute FBI agents who lied in Nassar case under review

A top Justice Department official told lawmakers Tuesday that the attorney general is reviewing the controversial decision not to prosecute FBI agents accused of botching and lying about the explosive case involving the sexual abuse of the U.S. gymnastics team.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who was personally criticized last month by victims of convicted sex predator and former team doctor Larry Nassar, said the DOJ is “currently reviewing this matter” after the department was ripped for not holding the FBI agents accountable.

“I do want the committee, and frankly, I want the survivors to understand how exceptionally seriously we take this issue. And we believe that this deserves a thorough and full review,” Monaco, the Justice Department’s second in command to Attorney General Merrick Garland, told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Monaco was slated to testify about efforts to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, but she was quickly grilled about the department's handling of the case against Nassar. The Justice Department’s own watchdog in July found the FBI repeatedly ignored sexual abuse allegations against Nassar. The damning report showed that bureau officials didn’t take the claims seriously, failed to alert local authorities, broke FBI rules, covered up their missteps, and lied to investigators.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said last month that DOJ prosecutors declined prosecution against the FBI agents in 2020 and 2021.

Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat and the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Monaco he was shocked at the decision not to prosecute the agents.

“What is your response to the criticism over the department’s decision not to prosecute these FBI agents?” Durbin asked.

The query prompted Monaco to reveal that the assistant attorney general for the criminal division, Kenneth Polite, is conducting the review. She said it is a top priority.

“I think you could be assured there is a sense of urgency and gravity with the work that needs to be done,” Monaco said.

Gymnastic stars Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman condemned USA Gymnastics, the Olympic committees, and the FBI for ignoring, or helping cover up, sexual abuse allegations about Nassar during an emotional Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last month. Maroney specifically called out Monaco for not showing up to testify.

“The Department of Justice refused to prosecute these individuals. Why?” Maroney said. “Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco couldn't even bring herself to be here today, and it is the Department of Justice's job to hold them accountable. I am tired of waiting for people to do the right thing — because my abuse was enough, and we deserve justice.”

USA Gymnastics conducted an internal investigation into sexual assault allegations leveled against Nassar, and USA Gymnastics CEO Stephen Penny Jr. alerted the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office in July 2015. But the FBI did little to follow up.

Michael Langeman, the FBI supervisory special agent who interviewed Maroney in 2015 about her claims, was fired from the FBI ahead of last month’s hearing. Langeman had been a lead agent at the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office, and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s July report concluded that he and former Indianapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge W. Jay Abbott lied to the department watchdog.

Durbin asked Horowitz last month whether the “deliberate misrepresentations” by Abbott and Langeman reached the level of criminal violations.

"They violated criminal law sufficiently that — what we do at that point is make the referral to prosecutors to assess them because that’s who needs to make the assessment whether or not there will be charges brought," Horowitz said.

On Tuesday, Monaco said she was outraged by the inspector general's report and apologized to the victims.

"I am deeply sorry that, in this case, the victims did not receive the response or the protection they deserved," she said.

Nassar pleaded guilty in 2017 to federal charges of child pornography and tampering. Combined with a guilty plea in Michigan state court to counts of sexual assault, that sets Nassar up to spend the rest of his life in prison.

