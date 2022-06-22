Top Dollar Pawn Shops in Pueblo, Colorado Springs raided in federal stolen property investigation

Pueblo police served several search warrants at southern Colorado Top Dollar Pawn shops Wednesday as part of a joint investigation into "a multi-million dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of large quantities of stolen property."

Top Dollar Pawn Shops in Pueblo and Colorado Springs were raided Monday morning as part of a federal investigation into a multi-million dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of "large quantities of stolen property," the Colorado Springs Police Department reported.

Search warrants were served by CSPD along with the FBI, Pueblo Police Department & U.S. Marshals Service.

People were asked to avoid the area due to the significant amount of law enforcement in the area. However, police said there was "no threat to the public."

CSPD confirmed to Chieftain media partner KRDO News Channel 13 that two people have been arrested from the four locations searched.

There will be a press conference regarding the investigation at 3:30 p.m. according to CSPD.

