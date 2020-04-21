Should Top Education Group Ltd’s (HKG:1752) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we'll evaluate Top Education Group Ltd (HKG:1752) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Top Education Group:

0.076 = AU$4.5m ÷ (AU$69m - AU$10.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Top Education Group has an ROCE of 7.6%.

Does Top Education Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Top Education Group's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Consumer Services industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Top Education Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Top Education Group's current ROCE of 7.6% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 42% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Top Education Group's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1752 Past Revenue and Net Income April 21st 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Top Education Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Top Education Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Top Education Group has total assets of AU$69m and current liabilities of AU$10.0m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 14% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.