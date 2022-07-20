Top Egg Producer Says Supply Is Tight After Bird Flu

(Bloomberg) -- Egg supplies are likely to remain tight even as one of the worst-ever bird flu outbreaks shows signs of slowing, according to Cal-Maine Foods Inc., the biggest US producer.

Prices for large eggs in the US have surged to a record high of over $3 a dozen after an outbreak of avian flu beginning in January resulted in the death of over 30 million commercial and wild birds.

Cal-Maine said Tuesday in an earnings statement that its egg sales for the quarter that ended May 28 were up 6.3% by volume, with sales of specialty eggs including cage free rising by 32% while conventional egg sales declined by 3.5%.

With Cal-Maine, which accounts for about a fifth of the US egg market, having no positive cases of bird flu so far at its farms, the company got a boost with its fourth-quarter earnings of $2.25 per share, topping the consensus analyst estimate of $1.89.

While there have been no bird flu outbreaks in commercial flocks since early June, “outbreaks may recur, and supply is expected to be lower until the flocks are repopulated,” the company said.

