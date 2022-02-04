Top Emerging-Market Debt Trade Hinges on Turkish Lira Truce

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish companies make up nine of the top 10 best emerging-market debt trades this year after bank earnings surged and a fragile calm descended on the country’s embattled currency.

While a global debt sell-off, defaults in Chinese real estate and simmering tensions over Ukraine have caused a 2.7% loss for developing market assets in the past six weeks, Turkish company debt has gained 5.7%. All but one of the top nine Turkish performers are lenders, with Akbank TAS leading gains after bank profits surged amid cheap central bank funding.

Turkish markets have stabilized since late December when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a campaign to stem a slide in the currency sparked by the central bank cutting interest rates at his behest amid spiraling inflation.

For now at least, a medley of policy tools including protection for lira deposit holders and a tax break for companies that switch funds out of foreign currencies has helped Turkish assets to more or less hold the line. The question for investors is how long that truce can last.

“If the measures President Erdogan took to stabilize the lira and fight inflation don’t prove successful, it will renew pressure on Turkey sovereign spreads and at some point will also put pressure on the corporate index,” said Andriy Boychuk, head of EM research at Amundi SA in London.

Analysts are keeping a close eye on developments as they survey the economic damage done by Erdogan’s push to drive down interest rates with inflation soaring to its highest level in 20 years.

Limited Stress

JPMorgan Chase & Co., for example, upgraded a few high-yield senior bank bonds on Jan. 26, including Turkiye Ziraat Bankasi’s debt maturing in 2026.

Its analysts also affirmed their overweight recommendation for subordinated bonds of Akbank and Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS. Those calls are short-term and will be reviewed regularly.

“We expect local foreign-exchange demand to remain orderly for now, and with this some stability in the credit market too in the very near-term,” Konstantin Rozantsev, an analyst at JPMorgan, wrote in a note, while cautioning that further rate cuts and big inflation numbers were risks to his recommendations.

Meanwhile, investors can draw comfort from history, as previous lira crises have produced few defaults for Turkish bonds in dollars or euros. Since 2007, only three bonds in those currencies for a total of $507 million have ended up suspending payments, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Turkish debt has outperformed its developing-country peers over the last decade, generating returns of 82% compared to a 66% average for the asset class, according to a Bloomberg index tracking emerging-market corporate debt.

Earnings Surge

A surge in 2021 bank earnings also has also played into the hands of bulls.

Garanti, controlled by Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, for example, reported a 109% increase in profit last year. The only non-bank among Turkey’s top corporate debt performers is renewable energy company Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji AS.

Even so, Polina Kurdyavko, head of emerging markets and senior portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management in London, says she prefers to remain cautious.

“The jury is still out whether these corporates and banks can sustain the profits they have been delivering with the current foreign exchange and lending rates,” said Kurdyavko, who is neutral on Turkish corporates and underweight on banks. “Ultimately I believe the markets will force Turkey to adopt a more orthodox policy mix.”

