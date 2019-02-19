Top Ethereum Developer Afri Schoedon Just Rage-Quit

P. H. Madore
ethereum broken hard fork

Afri Schoedon, a long-time Ethereum contributor, abruptly quit working on the second-largest cryptocurrency. A few days ago, Schoedon tweeted a meme that said “Polkadot delivers what Serenity ought to be. Change my mind.” The meme raised ire on Reddit, and the situation devolved from there until the developer quit early this morning.


‘Change My Mind’

CCN recovered the main catalyst to this incident. Here is the original meme that set off two communities on Reddit:

The original tweet by Afri Schoedon, recovered via Google Webcache.

