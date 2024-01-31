Top EU diplomat admits failure to deliver 1 million shells to Ukraine

A general view of the informal meeting of the EU Defence Ministers. -/European Council/dpa

The European Union will not reach its target to deliver 1 million rounds of artillery shells to Ukraine within a year, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell admitted on Wednesday.

Defending EU efforts as a "work in progress," Borrell said that deliveries to Ukraine will now reach 524,000.

This amounts to just 52% of the target, Borrell said at a press conference after an informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels.

He outlined a new target of more than 1 million shells by the end of 2024, with 630,000 shells under production, according to EU member states data.

EU member states had pledged to supply Ukraine with 1 million 155-millimetre shells in its defence against Russia by March 2024 but struggled throughout last year to meet the delivery timeline.

Minister of Defence of Belgium Ludivine Dedonder (C) and Josep Borrell (4th L, first row), EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, pose with other attendees for a group photo during the informal meeting of the EU Defence Ministers. -/European Council/dpa