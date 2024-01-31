Top EU diplomat admits failure to deliver 1 million shells to Ukraine
The European Union will not reach its target to deliver 1 million rounds of artillery shells to Ukraine within a year, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell admitted on Wednesday.
Defending EU efforts as a "work in progress," Borrell said that deliveries to Ukraine will now reach 524,000.
This amounts to just 52% of the target, Borrell said at a press conference after an informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels.
He outlined a new target of more than 1 million shells by the end of 2024, with 630,000 shells under production, according to EU member states data.
EU member states had pledged to supply Ukraine with 1 million 155-millimetre shells in its defence against Russia by March 2024 but struggled throughout last year to meet the delivery timeline.