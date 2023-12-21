Top EU diplomat Borrell calls for unified mobilization to 'prevent Russia winning' in Ukraine

A Russian victory in Ukraine would cause "enormous damage to the European project," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Dec. 20, according to Europa Press.

The diplomat acknowledged that the conflict in the Gaza Strip is an "urgent" problem, but stressed that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the "greatest existential threat" to Europe.

Read also: EU representative Borrell plans to return to Ukraine in December

Russian aggression against Ukraine threatens European democracy, not just Ukrainians, Borrell said.

"If we don't change course soon and mobilize all our capabilities, if we allow Putin to win the war in Ukraine and fail to stop the tragedy in Gaza, our project will be seriously damaged," the European diplomat said.

Anticipating one of the main topics of the debate next year, Borrell said that the question is not whether Russia can defeat Ukraine on the battlefield, but what Europe is doing "to prevent Russia from winning the war," Europa Press writes.

In this regard, he said he wondered whether the EU member states are ready to take all the measures and provide all the support that Ukraine really needs in the war against Russia.

The European Union officially adopted its 12th package of sanctions against Russia on Dec. 18, and the following day reported that the bloc was already working on the 13th package.

Read also: Ukraine submits proposals for 13th batch of EU sanctions

A new EU summit on the allocation of EUR 50 billion ($54.7 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine for the coming years could be held in January-February 2024.

The European Council decided to start EU accession negotiations with Ukraine on Dec. 14.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine