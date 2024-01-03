Top EU diplomat condemns Israeli statements on Gaza as irresponsible

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell speaks in the European Parliament building in Strasbourg. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

The European Union's chief diplomat Josep Borrell sharply criticized the "inflammatory and irresponsible statements" made by Israel's government on the possible expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich slandered the Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip with their statements and called for a plan for their emigration, Borrell wrote on X social media platform on Wednesday evening.

"Forced displacements are strictly prohibited as a grave violation" of international humanitarian law, Borrell said. "Words count."

He was responding to calls by the two far-right ministers earlier in the week in favour of Israeli resettlement in Gaza after the war on Hamas.

Ben-Gvir said on Monday that the war was an opportunity to promote the "resettlement of Gaza residents." Smotrich told Israeli army radio station on Sunday that if Israel proceeds correctly, there will be an exodus of Palestinians "and we will live in the Gaza Strip."