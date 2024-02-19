Top EU diplomat: Putin 'will be held accountable' for Navalny's death

EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles pictured during an Informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU, organized by the Council of the European Union in Brussels. Dirk Waem/Belga/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin "will be held accountable" for the death of opposition campaigner Alexei Navalny, the European Union's foreign affairs chief said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin & his regime will be held accountable for the death of Alexei Navalny," Josep Borrell posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Quoting Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, Borrell added, "As Yulia said, Putin is not Russia. Russia is not Putin."

Navalnaya addressed EU foreign ministers in a closed-door meeting in Brussels on Monday.

"We will continue our support to Russia’s civil society & independent media," Borrell said.